Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield said non-perishable food items are needed desperately for the victims of the devastating flood in Eastern Kentucky. This week they’re accepting food items to be distributed to those in need. Donations of non-perishable food items are being accepted at the Laurel County Road Department on McWhorter Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Judge Westerfield is hoping to take a truckload of food soon to Fleming Neon where it will be distributed to other areas throughout the region affected by the devastating floods. For more information contact the judge’s office at 606-864-4640 or visit their Facebook page.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO