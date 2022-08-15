ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Laurel County Accepting Non-Perishable Food Items For Flood Victims

Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield said non-perishable food items are needed desperately for the victims of the devastating flood in Eastern Kentucky. This week they’re accepting food items to be distributed to those in need. Donations of non-perishable food items are being accepted at the Laurel County Road Department on McWhorter Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Judge Westerfield is hoping to take a truckload of food soon to Fleming Neon where it will be distributed to other areas throughout the region affected by the devastating floods. For more information contact the judge’s office at 606-864-4640 or visit their Facebook page.
Holcombe named marketing director at Lumber King

Sydney Holcombe, formerly a digital strategy consultant for The Holler Creative, a digital marketing agency based out of Corbin, Ky., is joining Lumber King in early August. She will be taking on the inaugural role of marketing director, connecting the dots for the company online and aiding in building advertising strategies at corporate and individual store levels to accomplish company goals and drive business forward.
705 new weekly COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday. According to GRDHD, there were 705 new positive cases of the virus identified over the last week in its western Kentucky area. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases:. Daviess County: 347 new positive cases. Hancock...
Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle

Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
Local Law Enforcement And Kentucky Office of Highway Safety Team Up For Annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign

This Labor Day holiday the London Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police join the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The campaign runs now through September 5th. While law enforcement officers patrol for impaired drivers year-round, officials say impaired driving-related crashes tend to increase during the Labor Day holiday period. Last year in Kentucky there were 4,670 total crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 2,187 injuries and 194 deaths. During the Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 69 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 29 injuries and 4 deaths.
Notable traffic pattern change taking place in Somerset

If driving in neighboring Pulaski County later this week, you will see significant traffic pattern changes taking place Wednesday, August 17th, at the intersection of KY 461 and KY 80 as part of the KY 461 improvement project. This project includes the replacing of the intersection at KY 80, according to the District 8 transportation cabinet office in Somerset.
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
