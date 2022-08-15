Read full article on original website
somerset106.com
Don Franklin signs on as Lake Cumberland Air Show presenting sponsor for second year
SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (August 17, 2022) — Don Franklin Family of Dealerships will once again be the presenting sponsor of the Lake Cumberland Air Show, joining 30 other local businesses and organizations contributing to provide a day full of family fun for the community in the event’s second year.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Accepting Non-Perishable Food Items For Flood Victims
Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield said non-perishable food items are needed desperately for the victims of the devastating flood in Eastern Kentucky. This week they’re accepting food items to be distributed to those in need. Donations of non-perishable food items are being accepted at the Laurel County Road Department on McWhorter Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Judge Westerfield is hoping to take a truckload of food soon to Fleming Neon where it will be distributed to other areas throughout the region affected by the devastating floods. For more information contact the judge’s office at 606-864-4640 or visit their Facebook page.
indherald.com
Holcombe named marketing director at Lumber King
Sydney Holcombe, formerly a digital strategy consultant for The Holler Creative, a digital marketing agency based out of Corbin, Ky., is joining Lumber King in early August. She will be taking on the inaugural role of marketing director, connecting the dots for the company online and aiding in building advertising strategies at corporate and individual store levels to accomplish company goals and drive business forward.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
wdrb.com
9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be on display at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair this year hopes to ensure that all generations never forget 9/11. Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit was escorted by a motorcade into Louisville on Tuesday. The 53-foot trailer features artifacts from the rubble of...
Father Jim Sichko helps eastern Kentucky flood victims
Help continues to pour in for eastern Kentucky from all over. Father Jim Sichko is the latest to offer up support.
wevv.com
705 new weekly COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday. According to GRDHD, there were 705 new positive cases of the virus identified over the last week in its western Kentucky area. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases:. Daviess County: 347 new positive cases. Hancock...
gonomad.com
Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle
Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
clayconews.com
Somerset, Kentucky Man accused of Threat to execute Shooting on a School Campus
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (August 14, 20220 - The Williamsburg Police Department in Whitley County is reporting that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:12 P.M., the Williamsburg Police Department received a request for assistance from the University of Cumberland's about a threat that was made toward the school. The on...
somerset106.com
Local Law Enforcement And Kentucky Office of Highway Safety Team Up For Annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign
This Labor Day holiday the London Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police join the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The campaign runs now through September 5th. While law enforcement officers patrol for impaired drivers year-round, officials say impaired driving-related crashes tend to increase during the Labor Day holiday period. Last year in Kentucky there were 4,670 total crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 2,187 injuries and 194 deaths. During the Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 69 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 29 injuries and 4 deaths.
spectrumnews1.com
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
foxlexington.com
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but according to Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard in Nicholasville, before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America when First Vineyard was established in 1799. Now, the historical property called is on sale for...
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAIN LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN FORENSIC MAPPING
FRANKFORT, KY (Aug. 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team recently instructed an unmanned aerial system (UAS) training course attended by Kentucky’s local and county law enforcement agencies. The course focused on teaching methods to forensically map a collision or crime scene utilizing...
Kentucky BBQ restaurant puts on benefit concert for flood victims
Clean-up in eastern Kentucky continues following the flooding in late July wreaked havoc on the region.
lakercountry.com
Notable traffic pattern change taking place in Somerset
If driving in neighboring Pulaski County later this week, you will see significant traffic pattern changes taking place Wednesday, August 17th, at the intersection of KY 461 and KY 80 as part of the KY 461 improvement project. This project includes the replacing of the intersection at KY 80, according to the District 8 transportation cabinet office in Somerset.
lanereport.com
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods
After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, we heard from people in Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence.
FEMA disaster recovery center employees in Kentucky can now approve claims
KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says after two weeks of emergency-phase response to the devastating flooding that swept through parts of eastern Kentucky, the state is now in a stabilization phase and there are more ways for Kentuckians to get FEMA help. Sadly, the governor also confirmed another death related to the flooding, […]
WKRC
Local musicians gather for benefit concert for victims of Kentucky flooding
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - As recovery efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky after recent flooding, so do events to help the victims. On Sunday, local musicians gathered for a benefit concert. Many of the musicians taking part in the benefit concert have ties to Eastern Kentucky, mostly through music. The event...
