ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kenny Pickett Shared A Fascinating Fact About The Steelers

Kenny Pickett had initial success with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his first-ever NFL preseason game. The former Pitt Panther finished the game with 13 completions for 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks. One of his scoring throws was a 24-yard strike to Tyler Vaughns that won the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers could trade Mason Rudolph to 1 NFC team?

Mason Rudolph appears to be the odd man out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room, which may see him land on a different team quite soon. According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, one unnamed former NFL general manager believes the Steelers may be on the verge of shipping Rudolph to the Detroit Lions. The Lions do not explicitly have a quarterback need, but could be in the hunt for a backup for Jared Goff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Lions Interested in Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

Rudolph worked with the second team, and occasionally the first, during the first three weeks of training camp. But after Kenny Pickett's impressive performance in the preseason opener, he's jumped Rudolph in the depth chart. Sources say the Steelers are looking for a third-round pick in exchange for Rudolph. The...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Should Steelers start rookie QB Kenny Pickett in Week 1?

Rookie Kenny Pickett might be making a move in the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback derby. The 2022 first-round pick took snaps with the first team at practice on Tuesday, perhaps suggesting that Pickett could be their starter right away. Colin Cowherd is hoping that the Steelers make Pickett the opening-week starter...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Austin, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

The Steelers Lose 2 Key Players To Season-Ending Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to build on their unexpected playoff appearance last season. They are doing so by finding a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger who retired after 18 seasons. Mitchell Trubisky will most likely take over from him, while Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are the backups. They have also...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy