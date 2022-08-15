ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, MA

Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMfoe_0hHeNsVK00

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting.

Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed early reports that the fight involved a stabbing, a police spokesperson told the news outlet.

Although the majority of the wounded suffered minor injuries, at least one person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and likely will undergo surgery, police said. That person also could face charges in connection with the incident, authorities said.

No further details were immediately available.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man arrested with gun while shooting music video in South Boston park

SOUTH BOSTON — A man was arrested after he was found with a high-capacity gun while filming a music video in a South Boston park. Police say Junior Martinez-Perello, 23, was shooting the video near the Orton Field basketball court around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers conducting a gang investigation nearby noticed a group of 25-30 people and saw Martinez-Perello being filmed, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man left bloodied after dozens of bicyclists surround his car in the South End

BOSTON — Police are trying to find the specific bicyclist who threw punches and assaulted a man on Tremont Street in broad daylight in front of multiple restaurants. Witnesses say he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. The witnesses tell us they stopped everything they were doing when the bicyclists in these newly released images rode through Tremont Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing what they call mayhem.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies after being struck head-on by drunken, wrong-way driver on I-495 in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a drunken, wrong-way driver on I-495 in Hopkinton that left one car crushed. Officials said a man was killed when a Ford Van was driving south on the northbound side of 495 and hit a car head-on that was driving in the correct direction. A tractor-trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and could not stop in time before hitting the car from behind, according to state police.
HOPKINTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winchester, MA
Winchester, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 4-year-old seriously injured after falling from fourth floor window in Boston

BOSTON — An infant is in critical condition after falling out of the window of an apartment building in Boston Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Boston Police say they responded to the area of 12 American Legion Highway around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a baby that fell from a window. The baby is 4 years old and fell from the fourth floor window, according to authorities. The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wfxt Tv#Cox Media Group
liveboston617.org

Woman Critically Stabbed in Near Malcom X Park Monday Evening

On August 15th at approximately 18:30 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from Boston Medical Center that a gray Honda had just dropped off a female victim who had been stabbed. The initial caller did not know where the incident had occurred and how seriousness the nature of the injuries were. Officers and a supervisor from District D-4 immediately responded to the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Juvenile Newly Indicted in Dorchester Principal Attack

A new charge has been filed in the November attack of the principal at a high school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, prosecutors said Tuesday. The juvenile, whose name isn't being released, is set to face the charge as a youthful offender in a Dorchester court on Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
BOSTON, MA
chelseapolice.com

Shots fired Call Leads to Arrest and Seizure of Guns and Drugs

On Tuesday, August 16, at 11:37 PM, Chelsea officers responded to 124 Winnisimmet Street for a domestic disturbance and reported gunshots. Officers verified through witnesses that they heard what they believed to be a domestic assault in an adjoining apartment. They further told officers they heard at least one gunshot and that a bullet penetrated their apartment, lodging into a picture frame.
CHELSEA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theweektoday.com

Former Wareham selectman arrested on child assault charges

Former Wareham Select Board member James Potter was arrested by Bourne Police on Thursday, Aug. 11 on multiple charges, including a count of child rape, according to Bourne police. Bourne police confirmed on Tuesday that Potter, 44, was arrested on several charges: one count of rape, one count of indecent...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door

SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
SOMERVILLE, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody After BPD and MSP Gang Unit Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Mattapan

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Deaths, overdoses could jump in Worcester area after animal tranquilizer found mixed with drugs

WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials are warning of a possible jump in deaths and overdoses after an animal tranquilizer has been increasingly detected in drugs in Worcester County. Xylazine, a sedative not approved for human use, is not an opioid but can compound the effects of opioids by causing drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heart rate, and dangerously low blood pressure, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early warned in a news release on Tuesday.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
85K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy