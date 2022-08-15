Read full article on original website
TogoSasquatch
2d ago
She just wants Minnesota to be a lawless state, just like Somalia, so she can feel just right at home.
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Related
Walz encounters opportunities, perils in being the incumbent during a crime wave
Flanked by state troopers and Metro Transit police leaders, DFL Gov. Tim Walz declared at a press conference last week that increases in crime in Minnesota “are simply unacceptable.”. It was an official press conference, even if it looked and felt like a campaign event. As the incumbent, Walz...
State denies more than 214,000 people for frontline worker bonuses
KMSP’s Theo Keith reports Minnesota issued denials to more than 214,000 people who applied for frontline worker bonuses. Nearly 1.2 million people applied, making just over 985,000 eligible as far as we know right now — more than expected. The final number eligible isn’t clear yet, as people who were sent a denial can appeal through Aug. 31.
fox9.com
Some Minneapolis neighborhoods seeing increase in robberies, carjackings
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There's been an increase in the number of robberies and carjackings reported to Minneapolis police in four neighborhoods in the third precinct. The most recent increase in reported robberies and carjackings has been seen in the Bryant, Bancroft, Regina and Northrop neighborhoods, according to an update from the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct on Monday.
BET
George Floyd Square In Minneapolis Hit For Second Time With Deadly Violence
A man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting at Minneapolis' George Floyd Square on Sunday afternoon, marking the second fatal shooting at the intersection-turned-memorial plaza where the former truck driver and security guard died at police hands in May 2020. Police responded to reports of gunfire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community leaders, police say Minneapolis is making progress in combating violent crime
MINNEAPOLIS — Bishop Richard Howell refuses to dwell on the negative. Howell, the senior pastor at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in north Minneapolis, knows the toll of gun violence more intimately than most, having done hundreds of funerals for victims in his four decades at the church. This summer, though, he's noticing signs of progress on the streets compared to last year, when the city nearly set a record for homicide totals.
froggyweb.com
Pakistani doctor pleads guilty to terror charge in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling paid FBI informants that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group. Muhammad Masood pleaded guilty Tuesday to...
Conservatives Big Mad That White Teachers In Minneapolis Could Get Laid Off Before Teachers Of Color
A new agreement between Minneapolis Public Schools and a teachers union could result in white teachers being fired before teachers of color. The post Conservatives Big Mad That White Teachers In Minneapolis Could Get Laid Off Before Teachers Of Color appeared first on NewsOne.
knsiradio.com
Lawmaker and Retired Deputy Sheriff Issues Statement on Decision to Continue Stepped Up Patrols in Minneapolis
(KNSI) — Representative Paul Novotny says state police reinforcements staying put in Minneapolis are “good news” for residents. Novotny, a former Princeton police officer, and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Deputy, said he wished action was taken sooner as residents have “suffered from the consequences of rising levels of violent crime and inaction from their elected officials. Despite this positive step, Gov. [Tim] Walz’s move is a short-term solution for a long-term problem that we have seen unfolding for more than two years.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Minnesota Man Indicted For Multiple Armed Robberies of Grocery Stores
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man has been indicted in federal court for three armed robberies of grocery stores in St. Paul. Prosecutors said on 38-year-old Nicholas Dancy robbed three grocery stores located on University Avenue on three separate occasions between May 27th and June 5th, 2022. During...
Washington Examiner
Minneapolis teachers union's racism against white people should not be tolerated
White teachers are permitted to be discriminated against in a Minneapolis school district, according to a new contract between Minneapolis’s public schools and teachers union. The contract stipulates that the district’s teachers who are not white will be prioritized in case of layoffs. Previously, such decisions were made based on seniority, but this new contract allows that procedure to be ignored.
15,000 Minnesota nurses 'overwhelmingly' authorize strike
Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association has authorized a strike in their fight for better contracts and putting "patients before profits." The union, home to approximately 15,000...
voiceofalexandria.com
Minneapolis teachers union contract would lay off white teachers first
(The College Fix) – A Minneapolis teachers union contract states white teachers will be laid off or reassigned before educators of color if a reduction in staff is initiated, Alpha News reports. The Star Tribune reports the “seniority-disrupting language” in the policy is rare among school districts across the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hot967.fm
Threats Of Lawsuits After New Minneapolis Teacher Contract
(Minneapolis, MN) — White teachers will be laid off first, regardless of experience and tenure, under Minneapolis’ teachers contract. The agreement is part of a new contract starting in 2023 between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Minneapolis Public Schools. The language in the contract says it’s an effort to avoid layoffs to a teacher who is “a member of a population underrepresented.” Several conservative groups have threatened to sue the union on the basis of discrimination.
kfgo.com
Reincarceration order dropped for 18 Minnesotans
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections has dropped its order that 18 prisoners who were released from prison to protect their health during the coronavirus pandemic report back to prison. The state had ordered the 18 to return to prison by Monday. But, a Ramsey County...
Washington Examiner
White teachers must be laid off first under Minneapolis agreement
White teachers must be laid off or reassigned first before “educators of color” under the terms of a Minneapolis teachers union contract between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers union and the school district. The contract's “educators of color protections” section states that if a nonwhite teacher is subject...
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis
Gunfire near the area known as George Floyd Square left one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. The shooting was reported at 12:50 p.m., with police arriving to find a victim in his 20s lying near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, according to Minneapolis Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tornadopix.com
Eliminating single-family zoning is not the reason Minneapolis is a YIMBY success story
Minneapolis appears to be a YIMBY (yes in my backyard) success story of convenient zoning regulations that lead to increased housing production and lower rents. However, the much-touted abolition of single-family zoning has nothing to do with this success. On Tuesday, a tweet (now deleted) went viral along with a...
Hero Pay applicant denial emails to be sent out Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More than a million Minnesotans are waiting to see if they will get hundreds of dollars from the state. Applicants for Hero Pay should soon receive an answer. On Tuesday, the state is expected to send an email out to let applicants know if they were denied. It will be sent to the email address used in the application. Hero pay is part of the Frontline Worker Pay program meant to compensate people for working during the pandemic. Nearly 1.2 million people applied. The application window closed on July 22. According to the state, there were 214,209 applications...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announces his new two-year budget
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proposed a slew of new spending initiatives for the city on Monday that would cost an estimated $3.3 billion over the next 24 months.
Charges: Perishea Young shot woman "at close range" on Minneapolis's Nicollet Mall
MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...
Comments / 7