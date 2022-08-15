MINNEAPOLIS -- More than a million Minnesotans are waiting to see if they will get hundreds of dollars from the state. Applicants for Hero Pay should soon receive an answer. On Tuesday, the state is expected to send an email out to let applicants know if they were denied. It will be sent to the email address used in the application. Hero pay is part of the Frontline Worker Pay program meant to compensate people for working during the pandemic. Nearly 1.2 million people applied. The application window closed on July 22. According to the state, there were 214,209 applications...

