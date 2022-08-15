Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Omaha police investigate four overnight shootings, none lethal
Shootings around Omaha left at least three people injured overnight, according to Omaha police. No arrests have been made and authorities continue to investigate.
Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident
(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
Suspect barricades himself inside Iowa church after police pursuit
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man suspected to be involved in a homicide barricaded himself inside a Winterset church Sunday morning. West Des Moines Police said they located a vehicle with a person wanted for a homicide in the Omaha area. The man led police on a pursuit that led to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in the 1100 block of N 8th Street.
Three shooting victims reported early Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were injured by gunfire early Wednesday morning and Omaha police are investigating. The first shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. near 56th Street and Ames Avenue. Police said they found a man shot multiple times. Paramedics rushed the victim, identified as 30-year-old Marquez Booth, to the hospital with critical injuries.
Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court
Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Mandatory cuts are coming for many people using the Colorado River for water. Study recommends Farnam Street changes. Updated: 7 hours ago. The City of Omaha plans to change the...
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
UPDATE: Omaha police name victim in Monday shooting found inside vehicle
Omaha police say one person is dead after a shooting near 63rd and Jaynes. The shooting happened a little after 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Nebraska pet rescue in ongoing dispute with authorities after records seized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. The question is if they’ve been legally saved or stolen. It’s a surprise twist to an ongoing investigation by NCN news partner WOWT.
UPDATE: shooting victim has been identified
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victim from Monday night's homicide. The homicide victim has been identified as 18-year-old Iyantae Rigmaiden of Omaha. Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers responded to reports...
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
OPD: Shooting leaves one with life threatening injuries
OMAHA, Neb. -- One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department dispatched police to 2437 Ellison Avenue after a reported shooting at 12:21 a.m. Police said they found a 37-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. The victim was transported to...
Woman Accused Of Assaulting Lincoln Police Officers
A 29 year old Lincoln woman is accused of assaulting several officers Tuesday evening. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says witnesses reported that Camille Williams was in the roadway and punched a passing car in the 900 block of W. Dawes. That caused a dent in the trunk and an estimated $500...
Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower. According to a Monday release, Davon Brown, 20, was in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police were called to the shooting around 8:45...
OPD: One dead and one injured in an overnight shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — One person is dead and another is injured from a shooting on Monday night, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD) The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue. Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old...
Police looking for suspect in Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect in an Omaha homicide investigation. Omaha Police say 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Smith is wanted in connection to...
Truckers Help Rescue Woman In Omaha
A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities. Omaha...
OPD: Two shootings left three people injured early Wednesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from OPD. The first shooting took place a little after midnight in the area of 56th Street and Ames Avenue. Police found Marquez Booth, 30, at...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office urging Omaha to install license-plate readers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City Council on Tuesday debated whether to approve a request from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license-plate reading technology in the city. The proposed ordinance calls for installation of license-plate detecting equipment on light poles but notes that Omaha Police would not be...
Des Moines Meth Dealer Sentenced To Prison
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 12-years in prison for selling meth. Police caught 56-year-old David Callison in April 2019 with more than 600-grams of meth, 13-thousand dollars, and a scale. Investigators say Callison, who had been convicted on drug charges before, repeatedly sold large amounts of meth. Callison has also been ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
