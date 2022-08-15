Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Again? Contractor fraud investigation ends with arrest of Louisiana couple for the second time this year
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office recently looked into a case of possible contractor fraud. The findings of the Contractor Fraud Response Team led to the arrest of Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, of West Monroe and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, of West Monroe. The...
KPLC TV
West Monroe couple charged with contractor fraud in Calcasieu for 2nd time
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A West Monroe couple has been accused of contractor fraud after allegedly failing to complete the work they were hired to do, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints regarding Shawn E. Ledoux,...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 16, 2022. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. Wilson Arnold Stewart III, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on motor vehicles.
KPLC TV
Firearm confiscated from student at LaGrange High School
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A firearm was confiscated from a student at LaGrange High School who brought the weapon to campus, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. All students, faculty, and staff are safe, CPSB said. CPSB said students and faculty were not threatened, and the situation was...
Lake Charles American Press
8/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Courtlen Oshae Coleman, 25, 2114 20th St. — two counts simple burglary; two counts theft less than $1,000; attempted simple burglary. Bond: $33,500. Leigh Ann LeDoux, 41, West Monroe — five counts failure to possess the required license for...
kalb.com
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
NEW DETAILS: Family of woman accused of murder speaks out
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We now know her name. 6-month-old Carissa Lewis is the baby who died after being left in a vehicle for several hours. “It was just like heart ripping, like how do you explain this to her sister, how do you comfort family,” Ashley Lee said. “Then on top of that with it being my sister, it’s been a lot.”
Lafayette man accused of kidnapping child he knows
Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges of Aggravated Flight, Child Desertion, Simple Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse Battery.
KPLC TV
Authorities investigating stabbing on N. Prater St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department says it is currently investigating a stabbing on N. Prater St. The incident happened last night near the corner of N. Prater St. and Tousand St. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
westcentralsbest.com
Leesville Police Respond to Reports of a Man With a Rifle at Walmart
Leesville Police Officers responded to the Leesville Walmart just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, after receiving reports of a man with a rifle. Upon their arrival, they located the man who was found to be in possession of a pellet gun. Officers discovered that there was no active threat. Leesville Police Department would like to thank the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office for their quick response to assist and to the community for their concern for the safety of others.
Lake Charles American Press
Sheriff: Teenager shot during Kinder back-to-school party
A Welsh teenager is facing charges for allegedly shooting a Kinder student Friday at a back-to-school party that led to rumors of a threat of a school shooting on Monday. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert III said a16-year-old from Welsh was arrested Saturday for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a dangerous instrumentality.
Authorities Asking for Help in Fruge Street Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 15, 2022, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 2400 block of Fruge Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between August 13th at 8 PM and August 15th at 08:00 AM. They...
brproud.com
Louisiana man lands in jail for third DWI
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gary Lee Davis, 37, of Kaplan, remains behind bars after a recent arrest by the Duson Louisiana Police Department. That arrest took place on Friday, August 12. After that arrest, Davis was then moved to the Assumption Parish Jail where he remains on $50,200 bond.
theadvocate.com
Man jumped into Vermilion River to evade police after kidnapping 8-year-old: Lafayette Police
A Lafayette man jumped into the Vermilion River Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to evade police after he hit his girlfriend, kidnapped her child and fled from authorities, Lafayette Police say. Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was eventually located and arrested in the river, and the 8-year-old boy was located safe in...
VPSO Lieutenant booked with DWI after crash
State Police say the crash was minor and there were no injuries reported, but the deputy was impaired.
cenlanow.com
WATCH VIDEO: Alleged animal abuse at K-9 academy in Rapides Parish
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Videos allegedly taken inside a K-9 Academy in Rapides Parish are sparking outrage. One dog owner and her attorney are speaking out hoping to have the facility shut down. While dozens are calling for a shut down, authorities are also investigating the alleged animal...
kalb.com
RPSO warns of jury duty scam
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking parish residents to be aware of callers who are claiming to be with the federal government and are attempting to defraud you over “missed jury duty.”. RPSO said the scammers will indicate they are with the...
Victim Identified in Deadly Crash on Crowley Eunice Highway (UPDATED)
(UPDATED STORY): 9:25 AM: 40-year-old Latashi Eddy of Crowley has been identified as the woman who died in the two-vehicle crash earlier this morning on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Investigators say Eddy was driving a car north on LA 13 when her vehicle crossed the...
kalb.com
Leesville man accused of timber theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been accused of stealing timber in Vernon and Rapides Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said James “Travis” Johnson has been charged in total with three counts of timber theft of less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
