The Best and Worst Days of the Week To Buy Gas May Surprise You
Gas prices have declined for the ninth straight week, but filling up at the pumps will still set you back a hefty sum. When it comes to steep gas prices, it pays to know where and when to fill up....
Gas prices are below $4 nationwide. These gas stations offer the cheapest prices in Arizona
For the first time in months, national gas prices have dropped below $4. Although the Arizona average has not yet dipped below that mark, prices for gas in the state are at their lowest since early March. The average in Arizona fell just below $4.20 as of Thursday, but some gas stations across the state are already offering prices as low as $3.36 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com, a website that compares gas station prices. ...
Used Car Prices In Each American State, Ranked
The secondhand market is showing no signs of a cooldown. iSeeCars analysts crunched over 1.5 million used car transactions between July 2021 and 2022 to see what has changed in the secondhand market. Here's what they found. Key Takeaways. On average used car prices in the US have increased by...
States With the Highest and Lowest Utility Bills
While there are many monthly bills you can easily cut -- e.g., removing one of your streaming services or canceling the gym membership you never use -- others you're pretty much stuck paying. Unless...
