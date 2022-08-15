ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Gas prices are below $4 nationwide. These gas stations offer the cheapest prices in Arizona

For the first time in months, national gas prices have dropped below $4. Although the Arizona average has not yet dipped below that mark, prices for gas in the state are  at their lowest since early March. The average in Arizona fell just below $4.20 as of Thursday, but some gas stations across the state are already offering prices as low as $3.36 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com, a website that compares gas station prices.  ...
Used Car Prices In Each American State, Ranked

The secondhand market is showing no signs of a cooldown. iSeeCars analysts crunched over 1.5 million used car transactions between July 2021 and 2022 to see what has changed in the secondhand market. Here's what they found. Key Takeaways. On average used car prices in the US have increased by...
