Bashing Islam. I’ve been accused of that before by people I used to pray side-by-side with for years. But that’s not why I’m writing about Salman Rushdie’s stabbing and how I was taught to hate him from a young age. Instead, I want to show how easily people in my position can be taught to hate someone they don’t even know.I attended a private Islamic school inside the US for six years. Salman Rushdie was universally reviled in my classes. One Islamic Studies instructor in particular spoke about him regularly. Rushdie was considered an “apostate” by some since he was...

