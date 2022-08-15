Read full article on original website
On the anniversary of partition, let’s consign the pitiless logic of Hindu v Muslim to the past | Pankaj Mishra and Ali Sethi
Since 1947, India and Pakistan have shared profound affinities across ferociously policed borders, say Indian novelist Pankaj Mishra and Pakistani writer Ali Sethi
'Anti-memorials' honor Indian Partition's unseen victims, 75 years on
Artist Pritika Chowdhry's quiet but searing installations pay tribute to massacre casualties, women subjected to sexual violence and the forgotten victims of India's bloody Partition.
How the 1947 Partition of India Affected Future Generations
How does one remember one’s past – a past marked by bloodshed and the burning down of one’s ancestral home, violent riots and carnage during one of the largest forced migrations of the 20th century?. Arman Khan, Rimal Farrukh. The Partition of British India took place in...
The Solomonic Dynasty claims that Ethiopian kings are descendants of the biblical King Solomon
Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, a member of the Solomonid DynastyCredit: unknown; an official portrait of which b/w copies were distributed ; Public Domain Image. The Solomonic Dynasty (or Solomonid Dynasty) is a dynasty of Ethiopian emperors who claimed that they were descended from the biblical King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba.
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet The Hammer-Headed Bat, The African Megabat That’s Been Dubbed One Of The World’s Ugliest Creatures
The hammer-headed bat is the largest bat species found in Africa. But while it may look like a carnivore, it only eats fruit. Throughout Equatorial Africa, the Hypsignathus monstrosus — better known as the hammer-headed bat — dominates the night sky with its monstrous wingspan and its pestilently loud noises. As one of the largest bats in the world, one would think that it would be a threat to humankind, especially since it cuts such an imposing figure.
Ivy League university set to rebury skulls of Black people kept for centuries
University of Pennsylvania houses remains at Penn Museum, where they form a collection once used to justify white supremacy
Elevator project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds
Installing an elevator doesn't normally involve a 2,000-year plunge into an ancient city's history. But in Jerusalem, even seemingly simple construction projects can lead to archaeological endeavors. Archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say they have made numerous discoveries, including an ornate first-century villa with its own ritual bath,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
In the 1800s, the American Colonization Society relocated thousands of freed Black Americans to West Africa. It led to the creation of Liberia.
Slave-owning US presidents Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, and James Madison, as well as leaders Daniel Webster and Francis Scott Key, were members of the ACS.
Vice
Understanding Black British life before the Windrush Generation
The erasure of Black Victorians, Tudors, Stuarts and Romans from curriculums and culture means we know little about Black history before 1948. This article is part of a series by Athian Akec: Beyond Black History Month. The Windrush generation, the community of Caribbean people who had been invited over by...
TV tonight: 75 years on, the difficult truth about India’s partition revealed in full colour
Channel 4 shows the atrocities around Britain’s withdrawal from India with three special documentaries. Plus: how future football stars are recruited in South London. Here’s what to watch this evening
London museum to return trove of stolen artefacts pilfered from colonised country
London's Horniman Museum has finally agreed to return dozens of artefacts that were swiped from the once-mighty kingdom of Benin by British soldiers. The Benin Bronzes are a collection of several thousand brass and bronze plaques and sculptures that once decorated the royal palace in Benin, which is now situated in Edo State, Nigeria.
China to send troops to Russia for joint military exercise
Chinese troops will travel to Russia to take part in joint military exercises led by the host and including India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries, China’s defense ministry said Wednesday. China’s participation in the joint exercises was “unrelated to the current international and regional situation,” the ministry said...
Mexico turns to U.S., German companies to help rescue trapped miners
MEXICO CITY — Mexico will ask both a German and a U.S. company to help rescue 10 miners who have been trapped in a coal mine for nearly two weeks, officials said on Tuesday, as families urged quicker action to save the trapped men. The Foreign Ministry did not...
Voices: I was taught to hate Salman Rushdie at my Islamic school in the US, 8 miles away from Hadi Matar’s home
Bashing Islam. I’ve been accused of that before by people I used to pray side-by-side with for years. But that’s not why I’m writing about Salman Rushdie’s stabbing and how I was taught to hate him from a young age. Instead, I want to show how easily people in my position can be taught to hate someone they don’t even know.I attended a private Islamic school inside the US for six years. Salman Rushdie was universally reviled in my classes. One Islamic Studies instructor in particular spoke about him regularly. Rushdie was considered an “apostate” by some since he was...
U.S., Taiwan agree on negotiating mandate for trade talks
The first round of negotiations is expected early this fall.
Met Returns Two Artifacts to Nepal and Promises an ‘Open Dialogue’
The Metropolitan Museum of Art has returned two artifacts to Nepal amid a push by activists in the country to get back culture heritage that is believed to be stolen. The two objects returned were a 13th-century carved wooden temple strut depicting a salabhinka, a spirit figure that often adorns temple walls, and a stone sculpture depicting the god Shiva in a carved niche that references Mount Kailash in the Himalayas. Both were given to Nepalese government officials this week, although plans to give back the temple strut had been announced in 2021. When the Met announced that it would return the...
BBC
The town destroyed to make way for a whites-only suburb
On 9 February 1955 apartheid South Africa forcibly evicted residents from Sophiatown, a multi-racial suburb in Johannesburg. 65,000 people were ‘removed’ and Sophiatown was demolished and turned into a whites-only neighbourhood called Triomf. Elizabeth Nobathane was a child at the time and shares her memories of the night...
Multiple bomb and arson attacks rock insurgency-prone southern Thailand
Explosions and fires ripped through at least 17 locations in southern Thailand on Wednesday, injuring seven people in what appeared to be multiple coordinated attacks. Provinces in southern Thailand have seen a decades-long, low-level insurgency, in which the Thai government has battled shadowy groups seeking independence for the predominantly Muslim provinces.Aug. 17, 2022.
