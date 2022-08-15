ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Vice

How the 1947 Partition of India Affected Future Generations

How does one remember one’s past – a past marked by bloodshed and the burning down of one’s ancestral home, violent riots and carnage during one of the largest forced migrations of the 20th century?. Arman Khan, Rimal Farrukh. The Partition of British India took place in...
INDIA
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Hammer-Headed Bat, The African Megabat That’s Been Dubbed One Of The World’s Ugliest Creatures

The hammer-headed bat is the largest bat species found in Africa. But while it may look like a carnivore, it only eats fruit. Throughout Equatorial Africa, the Hypsignathus monstrosus — better known as the hammer-headed bat — dominates the night sky with its monstrous wingspan and its pestilently loud noises. As one of the largest bats in the world, one would think that it would be a threat to humankind, especially since it cuts such an imposing figure.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Elevator project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds

Installing an elevator doesn't normally involve a 2,000-year plunge into an ancient city's history. But in Jerusalem, even seemingly simple construction projects can lead to archaeological endeavors. Archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say they have made numerous discoveries, including an ornate first-century villa with its own ritual bath,...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Vice

Understanding Black British life before the Windrush Generation

The erasure of Black Victorians, Tudors, Stuarts and Romans from curriculums and culture means we know little about Black history before 1948. This article is part of a series by Athian Akec: Beyond Black History Month. The Windrush generation, the community of Caribbean people who had been invited over by...
SOCIETY
NBC News

China to send troops to Russia for joint military exercise

Chinese troops will travel to Russia to take part in joint military exercises led by the host and including India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries, China’s defense ministry said Wednesday. China’s participation in the joint exercises was “unrelated to the current international and regional situation,” the ministry said...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: I was taught to hate Salman Rushdie at my Islamic school in the US, 8 miles away from Hadi Matar’s home

Bashing Islam. I’ve been accused of that before by people I used to pray side-by-side with for years. But that’s not why I’m writing about Salman Rushdie’s stabbing and how I was taught to hate him from a young age. Instead, I want to show how easily people in my position can be taught to hate someone they don’t even know.I attended a private Islamic school inside the US for six years. Salman Rushdie was universally reviled in my classes. One Islamic Studies instructor in particular spoke about him regularly. Rushdie was considered an “apostate” by some since he was...
RELIGION
ARTnews

Met Returns Two Artifacts to Nepal and Promises an ‘Open Dialogue’

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has returned two artifacts to Nepal amid a push by activists in the country to get back culture heritage that is believed to be stolen. The two objects returned were a 13th-century carved wooden temple strut depicting a salabhinka, a spirit figure that often adorns temple walls, and a stone sculpture depicting the god Shiva in a carved niche that references Mount Kailash in the Himalayas. Both were given to Nepalese government officials this week, although plans to give back the temple strut had been announced in 2021. When the Met announced that it would return the...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

The town destroyed to make way for a whites-only suburb

On 9 February 1955 apartheid South Africa forcibly evicted residents from Sophiatown, a multi-racial suburb in Johannesburg. 65,000 people were ‘removed’ and Sophiatown was demolished and turned into a whites-only neighbourhood called Triomf. Elizabeth Nobathane was a child at the time and shares her memories of the night...
POLITICS
NBC News

Multiple bomb and arson attacks rock insurgency-prone southern Thailand

Explosions and fires ripped through at least 17 locations in southern Thailand on Wednesday, injuring seven people in what appeared to be multiple coordinated attacks. Provinces in southern Thailand have seen a decades-long, low-level insurgency, in which the Thai government has battled shadowy groups seeking independence for the predominantly Muslim provinces.Aug. 17, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
