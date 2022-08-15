Read full article on original website
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
howellcountynews.com
Mtn. View woman charged with shooting
A Mountain View woman was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting a man on County Road 3530. Amanda L. Elliott faces charges of first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, third degree assault of a special victim, and resisting/interfering with arrest. According to a...
ozarkradionews.com
UPDATE: Early Monday Morning Burglary in Downtown West Plains
West Plains, MO. – The West Plains PD have issued a press release regarding the criminal burglary that occurred early morning yesterday, that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to local businesses. In it, it reveals that up to 5 businesses were damaged by the actions of the...
KYTV
Staff at West Plains, Mo. State School face charges in assault of student
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County prosecutor charged six staff members of a state school with assaulting a 13-year-old child with autism. Varnella Burges, Barbara Stark, Cheryl Silva, Teresia Huddlestone, Barbara Baker, and Karen Gore face charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators...
krcgtv.com
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments
Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The post Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ozarkradionews.com
Final Defendant Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Transport Stolen Catalytic Converters Across State Lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court yesterday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters from Missouri to Mountain Home, Arkansas as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Danielle Ice, 34, of Columbia, pleaded guilty today before...
KMBC.com
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
Inmate mail in Greene County now only received digitally
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Starting later this month, inmates in Greene County will only be receiving digital scans of their mail. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced starting on August 29 all mail for inmates in the county will need to be sent to an outside company based out of San Antonio, Texas named IC Solutions. There, […]
KRMS Radio
Driving Too Fast for Conditions Blamed for Serious Accident on Route-TT in Camden County
Three people are injured, two seriously, in a two-vehicle accident on Route-TT north of Shawnee View Drive in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened Tuesday afternoon when 65-year-old Gary Cleek, of Eldon, was driving too fast for conditions crossing the centerline striking the vehicle driven by 69-year-old John Baxter, of Sunrise Beach. Cleek and his passenger, 23-year-old Kelly McComb also from Eldon, were seriously injured…neither one had been wearing a seat belt. A passenger in Baxter’s vehicle, 68-year-old Linda Baxter, was wearing a seat belt and escaped with moderate injuries. All three were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Traffic at the scene was tied up for the better part of two hours.
ozarkradionews.com
Hartville Teen Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash
Hartville, MO. – A teenager from Hartville has been injured as a result of a Sunday evening crash. A 2002 Harley Davidson was being ridden by the 18-year-old Hartville male, traveling Westbound on MO Highway 38, when they crashed just 1 mile East of Hartville. The driver, identified as Adam Coffman, who traveled off the left side of the roadway, and overturned.
ozarkradionews.com
Salem Man And One Other Killed in Two Vehicle Crash near Bixby
Salem, Mo. – A Salem, Missouri man and one other were killed in a two vehicle crash near Bixby on Thursday, August 11, 2022. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 7:52 p.m. on Missouri 32, seven and a half miles east of Bixby, Missouri.
houstonherald.com
One injured in wreck north of Houston
One person received moderate injuries Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Marty Wiseman said the accident occurred when a southbound 2011 Ford Edge driven by Misty L. Mills, 50, of Independence, Ark., was stopped in traffic due to congestion and was struck in the rear by a 2009 Kia Sedona operated by Braydon K. Duryea, 24, of Republic.
KYTV
Family of Tampa, Fla. man killed in a crash near Halltown says driver should be criminally charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a Florida man is demanding answers from authorities in Greene County. Carrie Cooper wants to know why criminal charges didn’t get filed after her son, Storm Cooper, lost his life in a traffic accident in July 2021, just west of Springfield. Prosecutors...
houstonherald.com
Mutual aid sought at trailer fire
The Tyrone Fire Department called the Raymondville Fire Department for mutual aid at a reported trailer fire on Wednesday. The call came at about noon to the 5300 block of Highway 137.
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos […]
KYTV
Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept. It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries. The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says...
KYTV
Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A three-year-old girl from Carthage, Missouri has died in a Springfield hospital after she was found unresponsive in a car on Friday. According to Lieutenant Miller with Carthage Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a car in the 100 block of North Maple street Friday afternoon.
ozarkradionews.com
PHOTOS: Multiple Downtown West Plains Businesses Burglarized Monday Morning
West Plains, MO. – Early on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022, multiple businesses in downtown West Plains were targeted by a thief. At least three businesses were targeted shortly after 2 a.m. Game Stash, located at 112 Washington Avenue, was one of the businesses targeted. According to...
KCTV 5
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
