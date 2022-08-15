Three people are injured, two seriously, in a two-vehicle accident on Route-TT north of Shawnee View Drive in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened Tuesday afternoon when 65-year-old Gary Cleek, of Eldon, was driving too fast for conditions crossing the centerline striking the vehicle driven by 69-year-old John Baxter, of Sunrise Beach. Cleek and his passenger, 23-year-old Kelly McComb also from Eldon, were seriously injured…neither one had been wearing a seat belt. A passenger in Baxter’s vehicle, 68-year-old Linda Baxter, was wearing a seat belt and escaped with moderate injuries. All three were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Traffic at the scene was tied up for the better part of two hours.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO