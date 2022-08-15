Read full article on original website
What Are KFC's 11 Herbs and Spices?
KFC has been serving its world-famous fried chicken since 1930 — and using the same 11 herbs and spices since 1939 when Colonel Sanders perfected his recipe. Everyone knows that the Colonel's herb and spice mix is top secret, but that won't stop us from trying to find out what's in it.
princesspinkygirl.com
Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza
This copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza recipe tastes just like your favorite fast food menu item but is made healthier because it’s made at home using fresh ingredients. Prepare this easy meal in 15 minutes with a delicious double layer of crispy fried tortillas stuffed with seasoned ground beef, refried beans, salsa, and plenty of cheese, then bake it until bubbly and top it with taco fixings.
Pizza Hut Goes Beyond Pizza with New Menu Items
Pizza Hut (YUM) , famous for its delicious pizza combinations like Pepperoni Pan Pizza and Large Edge Works Pizza (both the most ordered items), announced on July 27, 2022 that it will be releasing new menu items. Some will be sold domestically in the United States and some globally in Australia. Regardless of where these items will be released, they are undoubtedly unique from what the brand typically offers.
Burger King Is Replacing Their Chicken Sandwiches With New Menu Items—We Can’t Wait To Try These!
Burger King is making changes to its menu yet again and this time, it involves their lineup of chicken sandwiches. According to a recent article published by Chew Boom, the fast food chain is replacing their classic Ch’King Sandwiches with a new line...
I ate at 4 Southern fast-food chains. Here are the best menu items I tried
I visited four Southern fast-food chains and loved items like Bojangles' macaroni and cheese and Cook Out's cheese-covered hot dog.
The Daily South
Broccoli-Sausage Pizza
You have your local pizza delivery on speed dial for those weeknights you just don't feel like cooking, but this quick homemade pizza might make you put down the phone. We started with store-bought pizza dough, so you can focus on the delicious toppings. This weeknight pie with broccoli, turkey sausage, and cherry tomatoes balances flavor with a healthy dose of veggies. Feel free to add some extra toppings if you like, from something as simple as a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes to pepperoni, olives, or another type of cheese.
Food & Wine
Buffalo Wild Wings Is Turning Its Boneless Wings into Pizza Toppings
Pizza and chicken wings are a common combo: But though the big pizza chains like Domino's and Pizza Hut tend to offer wings, most of the big wing chains like Wingstop and Hooters don't offer pizza. Now, Buffalo Wild Wings is hoping to turn that notion on its head: For the first time in their 40-year history, the sports bar chain is adding pizza — and, of course, it's topped with spicy chicken.
