You have your local pizza delivery on speed dial for those weeknights you just don't feel like cooking, but this quick homemade pizza might make you put down the phone. We started with store-bought pizza dough, so you can focus on the delicious toppings. This weeknight pie with broccoli, turkey sausage, and cherry tomatoes balances flavor with a healthy dose of veggies. Feel free to add some extra toppings if you like, from something as simple as a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes to pepperoni, olives, or another type of cheese.

