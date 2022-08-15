ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

What Are KFC's 11 Herbs and Spices?

KFC has been serving its world-famous fried chicken since 1930 — and using the same 11 herbs and spices since 1939 when Colonel Sanders perfected his recipe. Everyone knows that the Colonel's herb and spice mix is top secret, but that won't stop us from trying to find out what's in it.
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza

This copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza recipe tastes just like your favorite fast food menu item but is made healthier because it’s made at home using fresh ingredients. Prepare this easy meal in 15 minutes with a delicious double layer of crispy fried tortillas stuffed with seasoned ground beef, refried beans, salsa, and plenty of cheese, then bake it until bubbly and top it with taco fixings.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Pizza Hut Goes Beyond Pizza with New Menu Items

Pizza Hut (YUM) , famous for its delicious pizza combinations like Pepperoni Pan Pizza and Large Edge Works Pizza (both the most ordered items), announced on July 27, 2022 that it will be releasing new menu items. Some will be sold domestically in the United States and some globally in Australia. Regardless of where these items will be released, they are undoubtedly unique from what the brand typically offers.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Chicken Breast#Chicken Sandwich#Food Drink#A Zinger Burger#The Zinger Burger#Kentucky Fried Chicken#Kfc Zinger Burger#Burger Recipe Quick
The Daily South

Broccoli-Sausage Pizza

You have your local pizza delivery on speed dial for those weeknights you just don't feel like cooking, but this quick homemade pizza might make you put down the phone. We started with store-bought pizza dough, so you can focus on the delicious toppings. This weeknight pie with broccoli, turkey sausage, and cherry tomatoes balances flavor with a healthy dose of veggies. Feel free to add some extra toppings if you like, from something as simple as a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes to pepperoni, olives, or another type of cheese.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

Buffalo Wild Wings Is Turning Its Boneless Wings into Pizza Toppings

Pizza and chicken wings are a common combo: But though the big pizza chains like Domino's and Pizza Hut tend to offer wings, most of the big wing chains like Wingstop and Hooters don't offer pizza. Now, Buffalo Wild Wings is hoping to turn that notion on its head: For the first time in their 40-year history, the sports bar chain is adding pizza — and, of course, it's topped with spicy chicken.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy