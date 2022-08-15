MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an aggravated assault that happened on Nisbet Drive Wednesday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 4:30 p.m. about a person hurt on the 5000 block of Nisbet Drive. When they made it to the scene, deputies found the victim. The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

MACON, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO