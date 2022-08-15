ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

41nbc.com

Man dies in work-related accident at Dublin tire shop

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An employee at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin died in a work-related accident this afternoon. Nathan Stanley, the Deputy Coroner for Laurens County, told 41NBC that the accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Stanley says there was an explosion involved, but not many other details are available as the case is under investigation.
DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

Man in critical condition after aggravated assault on Nisbet Drive in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an aggravated assault that happened on Nisbet Drive Wednesday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 4:30 p.m. about a person hurt on the 5000 block of Nisbet Drive. When they made it to the scene, deputies found the victim. The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
MACON, GA
Perry, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Perry, GA
13WMAZ

Two people charged with murder in July shooting at Macon apartment complex

MACON, Ga. — Two people have been charged in a shooting that left two people dead and two hospitalized, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just before 7:15 p.m. on July 26th at the Waverly Pointe apartments located at 624 Forest Hill Road. People at the apartments were gathered outside when four people were shot.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Middle Georgia infant dies after being found unresponsive in car

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the death of a 9-month-old infant found unresponsive in the car of a Bibb County mother after running errands. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday investigators were called to the hospital due to the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who's accused of stealing from a restaurant in downtown Macon. The sheriff's office says it happened on Tuesday, August 9. The suspect reportedly walked into Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 497 Second St., and...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man arrested after shooting at, chasing down group

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 66-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after chasing down three men in his vehicle. The sheriff's office states Kenneth Thomas Cravey is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail. The incident unfolded on Wilson...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 9-month-old child

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death of an infant Tuesday afternoon. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators were called to the hospital at 4:41 p.m. They were told a 9-month-old had been traveling in a vehicle with...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies investigating after 9-month-old girl's death in car

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an infant died Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the hospital just after 4:30 p.m. after a 9-month-old girl was found unresponsive after returning home from riding in a car with her mother and siblings during the day.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
Macon local news

