Man dies in work-related accident at Dublin tire shop
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An employee at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin died in a work-related accident this afternoon. Nathan Stanley, the Deputy Coroner for Laurens County, told 41NBC that the accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Stanley says there was an explosion involved, but not many other details are available as the case is under investigation.
Georgia Infant Death: Authorities investigating after baby found unresponsive in vehicle
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating the death of a 9-month-old baby found unresponsive in its mother's vehicle. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators were called to the hospital at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday. They were told the child was...
Man in critical condition after aggravated assault on Nisbet Drive in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an aggravated assault that happened on Nisbet Drive Wednesday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 4:30 p.m. about a person hurt on the 5000 block of Nisbet Drive. When they made it to the scene, deputies found the victim. The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Man identified who died in tire explosion at Dublin business
DUBLIN, Ga. — A man is dead after a tire exploded in his face at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin, according to Dublin Police Chief Keith Moon. He says it happened this afternoon at the Duncan Tire Company on Telfair Street. Allegedly, a employee was working on a tire...
Two people charged with murder in July shooting at Macon apartment complex
MACON, Ga. — Two people have been charged in a shooting that left two people dead and two hospitalized, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just before 7:15 p.m. on July 26th at the Waverly Pointe apartments located at 624 Forest Hill Road. People at the apartments were gathered outside when four people were shot.
Georgia 9-month-old dies after traveling with mom, 2 siblings during day
MACON, Ga. — Deputies in middle Georgia are investigating the death of a 9-month-old. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a baby was traveling with their mom and two siblings during the day. When they got home around 4:40 p.m., the baby was not responding, according to investigators.
Middle Georgia infant dies after being found unresponsive in car
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the death of a 9-month-old infant found unresponsive in the car of a Bibb County mother after running errands. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday investigators were called to the hospital due to the...
66-year-old man arrested in shooting that resulted in crash at Harrison Road Walmart
MACON, Ga. — A man has been charged with shooting at three men on August 9 near the Harrison Road Walmart in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 66-year-old Kenneth Thomas Cravey was arrested and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault. Cravey...
Fifteen people have died in automobile and motorcycle crashes in Bibb County this year
A pair of deadly weekend wrecks — one that claimed the life of an Atlanta-area motorcyclist and another that killed a Warner Robins woman — saw the 2022 death toll on Macon roadways rise to 15 victims. The Bibb County coroner, who keeps track of traffic-death statistics, said...
Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who's accused of stealing from a restaurant in downtown Macon. The sheriff's office says it happened on Tuesday, August 9. The suspect reportedly walked into Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 497 Second St., and...
Middle Georgia residents say F-15 flyover damaged homes. Here’s how the Air Force responded
Homeowners in Bonaire and Kathleen said their houses were damaged after an Aug. 3 F-15 flyover. The F-15 Eagle flyover was performed at approximately 11:20 am for a Southeast Region Little League Tournament game in Warner Robins. After the flyover, several Facebook users said they thought the flyover was louder...
Perry dentist hopes to rebuild after longstanding family practice ravaged by fire
PERRY, Ga. — Flames engulfed a Perry family dental office Sunday night, destroying the 20-room practice. "The flames were pretty big; the whole roof was on fire," Joseph Pierce said about the dental office. Decades of a family dentistry practice, R Thomas Pierce Dental Office, were engulfed in flames.
Macon man arrested after shooting at, chasing down group
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 66-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after chasing down three men in his vehicle. The sheriff's office states Kenneth Thomas Cravey is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail. The incident unfolded on Wilson...
Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 9-month-old child
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death of an infant Tuesday afternoon. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators were called to the hospital at 4:41 p.m. They were told a 9-month-old had been traveling in a vehicle with...
Georgia man arrested for operating chop shop — multiple firearms, over $75,000 seized
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency. Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug....
Warner Robins Police Department to place license plate-reading cameras around city to reduce crime
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police will soon be able to take photographs of your license plate with several new roadside cameras. Warner Robins is officially a "smart community." This means the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation chose the city for a "Digital Twin Project." The goal is to...
Man reportedly walked Lizella road with AR-15, broke into home before committing suicide
LIZELLA, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details about how an air search for a suicidal man in Lizella unfolded Sunday. Neighbors say the man roamed the neighborhood with an AR-15 and broke into a home before taking his own life. This is after the...
Monroe County spends nearly $23M to extend water services to town of Juliette
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — For years, water quality has been a problem for people in the town of Juliette. People say the coal ash ponds around Georgia Power's Plant Scherer have caused high levels of toxins in Monroe County water. Michael Pless lives about two miles from Plant Scherer...
Man found dead in the woods after deputies respond to mental-health call in Lizella
LIZELLA, Ga. — A man is dead after committing suicide in the woods near Hamlin and Holley Road in Lizella, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The call initially came in as a "burglary in progress" at 4623 Holley Road in Lizella, according to Lieutenant Sean DeFoe with the Bibb Sheriff's Office.
Bibb deputies investigating after 9-month-old girl's death in car
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an infant died Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the hospital just after 4:30 p.m. after a 9-month-old girl was found unresponsive after returning home from riding in a car with her mother and siblings during the day.
