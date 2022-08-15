1 hurt in crash near Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road, Horry County Fire Rescue says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 7:46 a.m. to the crash, which blocked lanes of traffic in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while first responders are working at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

Video: Horry County Fire Rescue

