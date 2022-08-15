ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

1 hurt in crash near Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road, Horry County Fire Rescue says

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxEOh_0hHeLjjb00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 7:46 a.m. to the crash, which blocked lanes of traffic in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while first responders are working at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

Video: Horry County Fire Rescue

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Accidents
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Horry County Fire Rescue#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

67K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy