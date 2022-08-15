Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
WGNtv.com
Warmer temps and chance of T-storms for the weekend
–Very spotty showers have popped this afternoon well west of Chicago in isolated sections of Kendall and Grundy–as well as McHenry county. We’ve noted a few radar returns in a spot or two of northwest Indiana—and in a few other locations of the Greater Chicago area. This will fade away after the sunsets.
WGNtv.com
Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 80s with mostly sunny conditions
CHICAGO — Starting cool on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Some clouds to start the day, clearing to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High: 80, Lakeside: Mid and upper 70s. Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny. High: 79, Mid 70s along the lake.
WGNtv.com
Chicagoland in the midst of an abnormal dry spell
IT’S DRY! THE DRIEST JULY 26-AUG 17 PERIOD IN 39 YEARS WITH ONLY 14% OF OUR NORMAL RAIN PAST 3 WEEKS (JUST 0.44″). ANY RAIN IN OUR FUTURE? YES, BUT SCATTERED OVER THE COMING WEEKEND. Sure, there’s some rain in our future, particularly this weekend but it’s been...
WGNtv.com
Below normal temps and lots of sun on tap this week
—The week opens with Chicago area’s 8th consecutive below normal day. This follows a weekend nearly 10 deg cooler than last. –August is off to a near even split between above and below normal days: 8 above normal; 7 below normal. –Northwest upper steering winds are to restrain heat...
WGNtv.com
Monday pollen count and Lake Michigan temps
CHICAGO – Good Monday all! The latest pollen count is in from Dr. Rachna Shah and her colleague Caitlin Walker of Loyola Medicine. So too are Monday Lake Michigan Water Temps from NWS-Chicago:. SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES. National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL. 904 AM CDT Mon Aug 15,...
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter
Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit. As for who’s...
Jalopnik
Cops Change Traffic Signal to Green for 5 Minutes Due to Too Many Drivers Running the Red
The the Chicago Police Department didn’t appreciate protestors efforts to make cars actually stop at an often-run red light last week. The Chicago Police Department’s solution? Just let the light run green for five minutes. Apparently, they decided it was better to maroon pedestrians on the side of a busy 10 lane road than hold drivers accountable to existing traffic laws. And the worst part is, the city seems to have signed on with the decision.
CTA completes environmental review for Red Line extension on Far South Side
The CTA has completed its environmental review of an extension of the Red Line, making the proposal one step closer to reality.
letsbeardown.com
THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO
Chicago is still, in my mind, one of the greatest cities in the world. I know that it has had its share of struggles lately, but so many great things are present in the Windy City. However, you still see some weird stuff on a daily basis... Here is an...
midwestliving.com
Everything You Need to Know About 4 Must-Eat Chicago Sandwiches
On a hit list of the city's must-eat dishes, you'll find not one, not two, but four meals on bread. (And yes, one is a hot dog. Let the debate begin.) We dig into those legends and the modern twists they've inspired. Stomach growling already? Let's eat. Italian Beef. Take...
oakpark.com
Where’s the economic engine for the Black West Side?
I know for some of you who read this column, turning 21 occurred ages ago. But I’m asking you to put yourself in the position of a young person who is currently turning 21. Now that they can go to bars and have a drink legally, what clubs are available to them in the neighborhood? Sadly, there are few to none!
fox32chicago.com
Italian beef sales booming in Chicago, all thanks to 'The Bear'
CHICAGO - A fictional streaming show is leading to a real hunger for a Chicago classic, the Italian beef sandwich. At Mr. Beef in River North, they're feeling the rush of free advertising. "It's cool to see people kind of almost making like a pilgrimage here because of the show,"...
A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways
CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
Man struck, critically injured on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago fire officials say
A 52-year-old man was critically injured when he was struck by a car on DuSable Lake Shore drive Tuesday night, Chicago fire officials said.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Former Southport Lanes building to host new restaurant
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Boka Opening Itoko Japanese Restaurant In Former Southport Lanes Building: Itoko, opening this fall, is the first of three restaurants Boka will open in the former Southport Lanes building. GG’s Chicken Shop and Little Goat Diner will set up there, too.
Chicago Public Pools To Close By Sunday As Lifeguards Head Back To School
CHICAGO — The Park District has begun to close public pools for the season as summer camps end and the Aug. 22 start of the public school year nears. Many lifeguards are high school and college students, and the district will need to close pools as they return to class, according to a Park District news release.
Chicago's beloved Italian beef sandwich gaining national exposure with help of hit new TV show
Demand for Chicago’s famous Italian beef is booming nationwide - thanks to a popular television series. “The Bear,” on FX, tells the story of a struggling Chicago beef sandwich shop and it’s left viewers craving the real deal.
Anna Davlantes: Why there are extreme delays in the police response to emergency calls
Anna Davlantes, Investigative Reporter for WGN Radio and NewsNation, joins John Williams to talk about the huge backlogs in the city’s 911 system.
wlip.com
Chicago Man Dead in Wrong-Way Lake County Crash
(Wadsworth, IL) One person died, another was injured after a wrong way crash in Wadsworth. Lake County Sheriff’s officials responded to a crash between a car and a semi near Route 41 and Wadsworth Road around 11:30 Monday night. A preliminary investigation shows that Joshua Brumfield was in a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of 41 when he hit the semi head on. The 26-year-old Chicago resident was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi (a 48-year-old Grayslake man) was hospitalized with minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.
How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek
Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
