Food Beast

Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts For the Price of a Gallon of Gas

In cities across America gas prices have reached record breaking averages. To help alleviate the pressure at the pump, Krispy Kreme has announced a new deal sure to make your morning drive is a little bit sweeter. It’s called the "Beat The Pump" deal, and each Wednesday through Labor Day...
digg.com

Used Car Prices In Each American State, Ranked

The secondhand market is showing no signs of a cooldown. iSeeCars analysts crunched over 1.5 million used car transactions between July 2021 and 2022 to see what has changed in the secondhand market. Here's what they found. Key Takeaways. On average used car prices in the US have increased by...
