Ty Gibbs Doesn’t Back Down and Sends Kyle Busch and Rest of Cup Series Field a Message at Richmond
Ty Gibbs sent a message to Kyle Busch and the Cup Series field on Sunday a Richmond when he didn't back down from the two-time Cup Series champion, and responded with an aggressive move of his own. The post Ty Gibbs Doesn’t Back Down and Sends Kyle Busch and Rest of Cup Series Field a Message at Richmond appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick wasn’t the big winner at Richmond
Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the afternoon. Just seven days after ending a 65-race win drought which had dated back to September 2020, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the seventh driver to win more than one of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s first 23 races.
Kevin Harvick Has a Humorous Reason Why He Won’t Be Racing in His 50s
Kevin Harvick is moving up the list of drivers with the most wins after turning 40. Don't expect him to do likewise after turning 50. The post Kevin Harvick Has a Humorous Reason Why He Won’t Be Racing in His 50s appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Son Remembers the Tragic Death of NASCAR Great Butch Lindley
Butch Lindley suffered a head injury in a racing crash at Bradenton, Fla., and remained in a coma for five years and two months before dying of pneumonia June 6, 1990. Lindley was a two-time NASCAR Late Models champion. Son Mardy has gone on to become a fine racer and...
NASCAR working to address recent spate of Next Gen fires
NASCAR is continuing to work on finding a solution to the rash of fires that have occurred in Next Gen cars in recent weeks. Chris Buescher’s RFK Racing Ford caught fire before his first pit stop at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he stayed in the car and returned to finish 10th. On that occasion the fire resulted from on-track body-to-body contact with Bubba Wallace, which crushed rocker box pieces on the No. 17 Ford and culminated in the door foam igniting. Team Penske driver Joey Logano ended his day at Indianapolis with his Ford on fire from what appeared to be the same issue.
Newman/Haas Racing Is Selling 42 Indy Cars at One Big Auction Oct. 29
Newman/Haas Racing, one of the winningest teams in Indycar history, is selling 42 of its race cars at team headquarters in Illinois Oct 29. RM Sotheby's will handle the sale. The number of cars offered is unprecedented. If you ever thought you might want a modern Indycar, now is the time to bid.
Ryan Blaney signs NASCAR contract renewal with Team Penske
Ryan Blaney has signed a multi-year extension with Team Penske. The 28-year-old drivers the No. 12 car in the NASCAR Cup Series. Blaney first signed with the team as a development driver in 2012. He climbed from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the Cup Series with the organization, claiming 14 wins along the way, 7 in the Cup Series.
Maybe the NTT IndyCar Series Just Needs an Old-Fashioned Villain
Ever since Paul Tracy retired from IndyCar a decade ago, the American open-wheel series really hasn’t had a villain. Maybe there is finally another villain in our midst, as Romain Grosjean has had a number of run-ins with several drivers, including his own Andretti Autosport teammate, Alexander Rossi. Mr....
Kimi Raikkonen comments on NASCAR test; Set for Watkins Glen
The F1 star is set to run his first NASCAR Cup Series race. Back in 2011, Kimi Raikkonen ventured into NASCAR with 1 race in NASCAR Xfinity Series and another in the Truck Series. This weekend, he makes his NASCAR Cup Series debut. View the Kimi Raikkonen paint scheme below.
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is the next-to-last event on the regular season schedule. The 220-mile race will offer one of the last two opportunities for drivers to win and earn a spot on the playoff grid. Fifteen drivers have won races, leaving one position open.
Kevin Harvick’s Resurgence Doesn’t Make Much Sense Given the Overall State of Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Harvick's resurgence is a little strange, given how the other Stewart-Haas Racing drivers have performed recently. The post Kevin Harvick’s Resurgence Doesn’t Make Much Sense Given the Overall State of Stewart-Haas Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
On the Outside Looking in: After Richmond, Six drivers still hopeful to make NASCAR Playoffs
Here's who's fighting for the final playoff spots, plus full Richmond stats and results
NASCAR may set a big record at Watkins Glen International
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen may set a record for the most nationalities in a single Cup Series event. Plus, other major entries at Watkins Glen.
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Richmond Raceway)
Over the weekend, NASCAR went short track racing. The 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Richmond Raceway below. On Saturday, 521,000 tuned in on average to watch the NASCAR Truck Series. That brought a 0.30 ratings for FS1. On...
