NASCAR: Kevin Harvick wasn’t the big winner at Richmond

Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the afternoon. Just seven days after ending a 65-race win drought which had dated back to September 2020, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the seventh driver to win more than one of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s first 23 races.
Autoweek.com

Son Remembers the Tragic Death of NASCAR Great Butch Lindley

Butch Lindley suffered a head injury in a racing crash at Bradenton, Fla., and remained in a coma for five years and two months before dying of pneumonia June 6, 1990. Lindley was a two-time NASCAR Late Models champion. Son Mardy has gone on to become a fine racer and...
racer.com

NASCAR working to address recent spate of Next Gen fires

NASCAR is continuing to work on finding a solution to the rash of fires that have occurred in Next Gen cars in recent weeks. Chris Buescher’s RFK Racing Ford caught fire before his first pit stop at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he stayed in the car and returned to finish 10th. On that occasion the fire resulted from on-track body-to-body contact with Bubba Wallace, which crushed rocker box pieces on the No. 17 Ford and culminated in the door foam igniting. Team Penske driver Joey Logano ended his day at Indianapolis with his Ford on fire from what appeared to be the same issue.
Racing News

Ryan Blaney signs NASCAR contract renewal with Team Penske

Ryan Blaney has signed a multi-year extension with Team Penske. The 28-year-old drivers the No. 12 car in the NASCAR Cup Series. Blaney first signed with the team as a development driver in 2012. He climbed from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the Cup Series with the organization, claiming 14 wins along the way, 7 in the Cup Series.
Autoweek.com

Maybe the NTT IndyCar Series Just Needs an Old-Fashioned Villain

Ever since Paul Tracy retired from IndyCar a decade ago, the American open-wheel series really hasn’t had a villain. Maybe there is finally another villain in our midst, as Romain Grosjean has had a number of run-ins with several drivers, including his own Andretti Autosport teammate, Alexander Rossi. Mr....
NBC Sports

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is the next-to-last event on the regular season schedule. The 220-mile race will offer one of the last two opportunities for drivers to win and earn a spot on the playoff grid. Fifteen drivers have won races, leaving one position open.
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Richmond Raceway)

Over the weekend, NASCAR went short track racing. The 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Richmond Raceway below. On Saturday, 521,000 tuned in on average to watch the NASCAR Truck Series. That brought a 0.30 ratings for FS1. On...
