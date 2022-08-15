SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to two fires just after midnight. The first call went out at 12:37 a.m. Sunday for a fire on N. 14th St. Three people were trapped on a porch on the second floor. Crews were able to rescue all three after using ground ladders.

