WBAY Green Bay
Man shot outside of vehicle at a Green Bay apartment complex
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person injured outside an apartment complex on Green Bay’s east side on Saturday. Around 11:30 A.M. the Green Bay Police Department responded to Deckner Manor Apartments after a...
WBAY Green Bay
Fisk Park Basketball Courts dedicated to Pastor L.C. Green
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The basketball courts at Fisk Park in Green Bay have been dedicated to the late Pastor L.C. Green. Pastor Green was a civil rights activist and Pastor at Divine Temple. Over the last three decades, he became a pillar in the Green Bay community for...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Shooting Updated
Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested as result of a human trafficking operation in Green Bay. On Aug. 18, Green Bay Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day operation. Detectives and DCI agents investigated suspects involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
WBAY Green Bay
Two people dead following incident at Grand Chute hotel, investigation underway
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is investigating two deaths. Lieutenant Eric Freville said an officer found a person lying on the ground in a hotel parking lot on N. Westhill Blvd. early Sunday morning. The person wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man found dead from apparent gunshot wound
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 40-year-old man from Fond du Lac that appeared to be killed by a gunshot wound. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance on the 200 block of Marquette Street for a person laying on the ground Saturday morning around 7:20 A.M.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged with killing children convicted in jail escape attempt
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing his children in Kaukauna has been found guilty of attempting to escape from jail. On Aug. 18, Matthew Beyer, 38, pleaded no contest to charges of Taking Hostages/Release w/o Bodily Harm and Attempted Escape- Criminal Arrest. Sentencing is scheduled for...
WBAY Green Bay
Seven people displaced following two fires in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to two fires just after midnight. The first call went out at 12:37 a.m. Sunday for a fire on N. 14th St. Three people were trapped on a porch on the second floor. Crews were able to rescue all three after using ground ladders.
WBAY Green Bay
August 19 marks 30 years since disappearance of Laurie Depies
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 30 years since the disappearance of Laurie Depies. Depies was last seen on Aug. 19, 1992. Depies was 20-years-old when she disappeared from the parking lot of her boyfriend’s apartment complex in the former Town of the Menasha. (It is now known as Fox Crossing.)
WBAY Green Bay
Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly three years after John Solberg pleaded not guilty to a 15-count federal indictment for his attempt to defraud people through his used car business, he has now agreed to a plea deal. Solberg did not appear in federal court in person. Rather, the 25-minute...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT, POSITIVELY CHARGED MINUTES: A battery that runs on humidity
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has talked about a project creating jet fuel out of thin air. Now here’s a project that you could see closer to home: Creating electricity out of the air. Scientists have developed a very thin rechargeable battery that charges itself using moisture...
WBAY Green Bay
Witness videos of Appleton officer-involved shooting shared on social media
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting from last Friday in Appleton. Action 2 News first reported, the man, who was armed with a handgun, was shot by officers after they were called to the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Avenue for a domestic dispute.
WBAY Green Bay
Five hurt in Waupaca County crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
WBAY Green Bay
Marinette County agencies hold active-shooter training in a school
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - In light of recent national events, authorities in Marinette County held active-shooter training inside of an old school Thursday. Inside Garfield Elementary School were dozens of first responders from several communities learning how to respond to a mass casualty scenario. The training used mannequins as a substitute for people who were injured.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower chances for football?
If you’re heading out to watch some high school football or the Packers preseason game, you’ll probably want to bring a poncho just in case. Advice on making sure kids get enough sleep. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH: OPFB Thursday Edition. Updated: 19 hours ago. We talk to...
WBAY Green Bay
Volunteers with UW-Madison, PPG paint murals at newly expanded UW building
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower chances for football?. We’re calling for a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms during tonight’s Packers/Saints preseason game. If you’re heading out to watch some high school football or the Packers preseason game, you’ll probably want to bring a poncho just in case.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Dyckesville double amputee embraces mission of kindness
DYCKESVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Faced with a major life decision a few years ago, a Brown County man has become an inspiration to his neighbors. A big reason for that is because he’s always lending a helping hand, despite his new disability. This week in Small Towns, we travel...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton International Airport hosts fundraising event for the Old Glory Honor Flight
APPLETON Wis. (WBAY) - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Appleton International Airport once again hosted the ‘Pulling for Honor’ fundraiser on Saturday. ‘Pulling for Honor’ is a fundraising event that raises money for future Old Glory Honor Flights. “We are thrilled to again host the Pulling for...
WBAY Green Bay
Donate blood! Urgent need for blood types A and O
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Community Blood Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Community Blood Center, visit https://www.communityblood.org/. Summer may be winding down but there’s still time to make a lasting...
