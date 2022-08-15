ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Man shot outside of vehicle at a Green Bay apartment complex

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person injured outside an apartment complex on Green Bay’s east side on Saturday. Around 11:30 A.M. the Green Bay Police Department responded to Deckner Manor Apartments after a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fisk Park Basketball Courts dedicated to Pastor L.C. Green

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The basketball courts at Fisk Park in Green Bay have been dedicated to the late Pastor L.C. Green. Pastor Green was a civil rights activist and Pastor at Divine Temple. Over the last three decades, he became a pillar in the Green Bay community for...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Shooting Updated

Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested as result of a human trafficking operation in Green Bay. On Aug. 18, Green Bay Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day operation. Detectives and DCI agents investigated suspects involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac man found dead from apparent gunshot wound

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 40-year-old man from Fond du Lac that appeared to be killed by a gunshot wound. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance on the 200 block of Marquette Street for a person laying on the ground Saturday morning around 7:20 A.M.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man charged with killing children convicted in jail escape attempt

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing his children in Kaukauna has been found guilty of attempting to escape from jail. On Aug. 18, Matthew Beyer, 38, pleaded no contest to charges of Taking Hostages/Release w/o Bodily Harm and Attempted Escape- Criminal Arrest. Sentencing is scheduled for...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Seven people displaced following two fires in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to two fires just after midnight. The first call went out at 12:37 a.m. Sunday for a fire on N. 14th St. Three people were trapped on a porch on the second floor. Crews were able to rescue all three after using ground ladders.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

August 19 marks 30 years since disappearance of Laurie Depies

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 30 years since the disappearance of Laurie Depies. Depies was last seen on Aug. 19, 1992. Depies was 20-years-old when she disappeared from the parking lot of her boyfriend’s apartment complex in the former Town of the Menasha. (It is now known as Fox Crossing.)
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly three years after John Solberg pleaded not guilty to a 15-count federal indictment for his attempt to defraud people through his used car business, he has now agreed to a plea deal. Solberg did not appear in federal court in person. Rather, the 25-minute...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Witness videos of Appleton officer-involved shooting shared on social media

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting from last Friday in Appleton. Action 2 News first reported, the man, who was armed with a handgun, was shot by officers after they were called to the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Avenue for a domestic dispute.
APPLETON, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Five hurt in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Marinette County agencies hold active-shooter training in a school

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - In light of recent national events, authorities in Marinette County held active-shooter training inside of an old school Thursday. Inside Garfield Elementary School were dozens of first responders from several communities learning how to respond to a mass casualty scenario. The training used mannequins as a substitute for people who were injured.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower chances for football?

If you’re heading out to watch some high school football or the Packers preseason game, you’ll probably want to bring a poncho just in case. Advice on making sure kids get enough sleep. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH: OPFB Thursday Edition. Updated: 19 hours ago. We talk to...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Volunteers with UW-Madison, PPG paint murals at newly expanded UW building

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower chances for football?. We’re calling for a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms during tonight’s Packers/Saints preseason game. If you’re heading out to watch some high school football or the Packers preseason game, you’ll probably want to bring a poncho just in case.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Donate blood! Urgent need for blood types A and O

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Community Blood Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Community Blood Center, visit https://www.communityblood.org/. Summer may be winding down but there’s still time to make a lasting...
APPLETON, WI

