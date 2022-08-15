ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Page Six

Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS

