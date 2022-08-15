Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
OFFICIAL: Porsche 911 GT3 RS Will Launch Next Month
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is one of the most hotly anticipated cars of the year, and we've seen plenty of development mules undergoing testing over the past few months, but the people in Stuttgart have been keeping us waiting for an answer on when to expect its unveiling. Thankfully, Porsche has finally answered that burning question: August 17.
Top Speed
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Could Outgun the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Sian
The first-generation Mercedes AMG GT was unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and after eight very successful years, Mercedes is preparing to launch the second generation. Prototypes of the next-gen GT have been caught testing many times before, and with the official launch getting closer we’re now learning some pretty wild details.
After 100 Years of Classic Cars, Andrea Zagato Is Ready for 100 More
Andrea Zagato was introduced to the idea of joining the family firm at an early age. Each day he was chauffeured to school in an Alfa Romeo 2.6 presidential limousine, driven by his grandfather on the way to work. He resisted at first, having every intention of becoming a veterinarian. “But curiosity more about my father [than cars] took me to the company,” Zagato tells InsideHook, “and I actually started really loving it when I realized how unique Zagato is.”
Which Automaker Has a Lion for a Logo?
Though several small manufacturers use lions in their logos, the symbol is deeply connected to one of the largest automakers. The post Which Automaker Has a Lion for a Logo? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
Junkyard Find: 1938 Oldsmobile Touring Sedan
Most of the inventory at your typical Ewe Pullet-style big self-service car graveyard will be vehicles between about 15 and 25 years old, though you'll see some much newer 500s and Mirages while discarded machinery of the 1970s and 1980s remains easy enough to find. The 1930s, though— that's a different story. While you will run across prewar iron in a generations-old family junkyard, I've managed to document but a single 1930s car in a U-Wrench-type facility prior to today. Here's the second: a once-glamorous 1938 Buick in an excellent yard in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
MotorAuthority
Singer's Porsche 930-inspired Turbo Study can now be ordered as a convertible
California's Singer has revealed a convertible version of its Porsche 911-based Turbo Study just in time for the car's U.S. debut at 2022 Monterey Car Week. Shown for the first time as a coupe in February, the Turbo Study is the latest member in a growing family of 964-generation 911s modified by Singer, with the focus this time to make something more closely resembling the earlier Porsche 930, i.e. the original 911 Turbo built from 1975 to 1989.
Somebody Paid Almost $2 Million For A R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R
A US car collector has reportedly paid $1,985,000 for a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Nismo Z-Tune. The Z-Tune is the rarest of all R34 models, with only 19 built. Nismo wanted to make 20, which is a nice round number, but in the end, it could only source 19 used R34 V-Spec II cars.
BMW M EV Concept car unveiled
BMW has unveiled its new BMW M EV concept car that will be used to test out the company’s EV technology for its new vehicles. The carmaker has already unveiled some innovative EVs and concepts including the color-changing IX Flow and more. BMW M GmbH is opening the next...
Meet the 8 Finalists for the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award at Monterey Car Week
There’s good. There’s better. And then, there’s best. But what about the best of the best? This is something we know a lot about at Robb Report. Epitomizing the tippy top of the winningest winners is a tough business, a task the Peninsula Hotels takes seriously by appointing the pinnacle of classic cars from the world’s top concourses every year at Monterey Car Week from their Quail Lodge & Golf Club property in pastoral Carmel Valley, California. This time around the selection is predictably epic, covering an eclectic gamut of exceptional vehicles. Below, see the eight elite finalists. 1956 Ferrari 250 GT...
RideApart
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
Audi RS 4 Avant competition starts at £84,600
Audi has revealed that they are launching a limited edition RS4 in the UK, the Audi RS 4 Avant competition and the car starts at £84,600 on the road. There will be just 75 cars available and it is designed to be a track-focused version of the RS4, it comes with a top speed of 180 miles per hour.
This Ultra-Rare McLaren P1 Prototype Has Under 4,000 Miles on the Dash. Now It Could Be Yours.
To say the McLaren P1 is hard to come would be an understatement, but by some miraculous twist of fate a rare purple prototype has just popped up for sale on LaSource. To recap, the British marque unveiled the P1 at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. After the hybrid hypercar officially went on sale for $1.15 million in the fall of 2013, it sold out in less than a month. McLaren delivered 375 examples over the next two years. The high-horsepower, mid-engined stunner was so popular, in fact, that the automaker refurbished 14 prototypes at the tail end of production in...
James May Rips Into Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat: “It’s Ridiculous”
DriveTribe have been doing the rounds with their latest long-term press car, a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Richard Hammond was very taken by the American muscle car, however, James May was not impressed. The former Top Gear host instantly compares the Hellcat to the Dodge Charger he drove in...
insideevs.com
Watch Electric Vs Diesel Tug Of War: Ford F-150 Lightning Vs Ram 2500
The electric pickups are barely starting to show up on the market, but they already surprised many by how capable they are. Here we can see a Ford F-150 Lightning, which after a trip to Alaska, has been tested by The Fast Lane Truck against conventional pickups in tug of war.
Why Are Car Tires Black — Instead of White?
The natural rubber in car tires has a white color, so then why are most tires black? It’s due to the use of a material called carbon black. The post Why Are Car Tires Black — Instead of White? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BMW Invents Manual Gearbox That Makes Money Shifting A Problem Of The Past
As the age of electrification draws near, both the manual and the automatic gearbox are soon to be relegated to the annals of history. Thankfully, we're still at least a decade away from the true death of combustion, and that means more time to explore the joys of a manual gearbox. And even when ICE is history, companies like Toyota and Lexus want us to feel the fun of shifting gears in an EV.
Why A 1988 Mercedes-Benz 6.0L AMG Hammer Coupe Sold For $761,800
A mere two weeks ago, we reported on a one-of-13 1988 Mercedes-Benz 6.0L AMG Hammer Coupes being auctioned. When we wrote the initial article, the bid stood at $275,000. The offer ended on 4 August, and somebody paid a grand total of $761,800 for this iconic AMG model. To give...
insideevs.com
Watch This Homemade E-Bike Drag Race A Ford Mustang GT
Electric bicycles are really cool and can be really fast, especially when modified for the purpose of speed. Indeed, most e-bikes must conform to rules and regulations out of the factory. However, at present, there's little stopping backyard mechanics and adrenaline junkies from juicing up their e-bikes and scooters to be capable of mind-boggling acceleration and speed.
MotorAuthority
Ferruccio Lamborghini inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame
Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini has been inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame, a Detroit-area museum that celebrates prominent figures in the auto industry. Ferruccio Lamborghini amassed wealth building tractors, and initially spent some of it on Ferraris. As the story goes, Lamborghini found the Maranello products unreliable, and confronted Enzo Ferrari about it. After getting a less than satisfactory response from Ferrari, Lamborghini decided to start his own car company.
GeekyGadgets
