Tulsa, OK

KRMG

Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
KRMG

Tulsa street closed while crews repair gas line

TULSA, Okla. — Part of a Tulsa street is shut down after a gas line was hit Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said East Admiral Place between South 94th East Avenue and South Mingo Road is closed in both directions while crews work to repair a gas line that was hit by digging equipment.
KRMG

Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
KRMG

Man hailed a hero for stopping attack on Tulsa bus driver

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Transit employees said a man saved a bus driver’s life during a brutal attack on Saturday. Officials at Tulsa Transit said it’s the worst attack that’s ever happened to one of their drivers. FOX23 spoke to the man Tulsa Transit is calling...
KRMG

Power outage, traffic diverted on Memorial in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — UPDATE — 08/15/2022: PSO now states that a dump truck hit one of the poles. It caused a fuse to open up where the line connects underground. PSO is working to replace the broken pole. All power is fully restored now. Bixby Police and Fire...
KRMG

17-year-old in critical condition after east Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old male is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in east Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said the shooting took place Sunday evening at the Cherokee Shopping Center near 21st and Garnett. When TPD arrived they found...
KRMG

Man arrested for shooting that left 17-year-old dead in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Update (8/15; 9:50 a.m.) — Tulsa police said a man is facing a charge of manslaughter in the shooting that left a 17-year-old male dead. Oscar Zermeno, 21, is facing a charge of second-degree manslaughter. Tulsa police said Zermeno was arrested for shooting 17-year-old Jordan Esteban in the head.
KRMG

Ukrainian-based cargo plane lands in Tulsa, marking first flight since war began

TULSA, Okla. — One of the world’s largest cargo planes based out of Ukraine has stopped in Green Country, marking its first return since Russia invaded the country. The Antonov Airlines A-N 1-24 is based out of the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv, and some of the larger planes were destroyed when the Russian military attacked the main airport in Kyiv earlier this year.
KRMG

Owasso family prepares to welcome Ukrainian mother, son

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso family is preparing to welcome a mom and son from Ukraine into their home next week. Amy Mullet says her family is used to hosting people from Ukraine. They’ve been hosting orphans on Christmas and over the summer since 2017. When they saw...
KRMG

Tulsa man sentenced to 30 years for threatening to kill President Biden

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was sentenced Monday for sending threatening emails to KOTV Channel 6 directed at President Joseph Biden, unnamed members of the Congress and their families. John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release. In...
