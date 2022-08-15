Read full article on original website
Tulsa firefighters contain a fire at a warehouse in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) contained a fire at a warehouse in west Tulsa late Monday night. Initial reports of the fire at the Creative Packaging Inc. building near S 25th W Ave and W Admiral Blvd came in around 10 p.m. Seven firetrucks were at the...
Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Tulsa street closed while crews repair gas line
TULSA, Okla. — Part of a Tulsa street is shut down after a gas line was hit Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said East Admiral Place between South 94th East Avenue and South Mingo Road is closed in both directions while crews work to repair a gas line that was hit by digging equipment.
Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
Man hailed a hero for stopping attack on Tulsa bus driver
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Transit employees said a man saved a bus driver’s life during a brutal attack on Saturday. Officials at Tulsa Transit said it’s the worst attack that’s ever happened to one of their drivers. FOX23 spoke to the man Tulsa Transit is calling...
Power outage, traffic diverted on Memorial in Bixby
BIXBY, Okla. — UPDATE — 08/15/2022: PSO now states that a dump truck hit one of the poles. It caused a fuse to open up where the line connects underground. PSO is working to replace the broken pole. All power is fully restored now. Bixby Police and Fire...
Two men arrested in connection to deadly shooting in east Tulsa over the weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men connected to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning are now in custody. Police said that Homicide and Warrants Detecives arrested 21-year-old Kaleb Carter and 19-year-old Brandon Lancaste Tuesday without incident. Keith Brown, 44, was found dead over the weekend near 11th...
17-year-old in critical condition after east Tulsa shooting
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old male is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in east Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said the shooting took place Sunday evening at the Cherokee Shopping Center near 21st and Garnett. When TPD arrived they found...
Flag ceremony held honoring organ donation of 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run
TULSA, Okla. — A flag ceremony was held at Saint Francis to honor 17-year-old’s Christopher Key’s organ donation after his tragic death. Around 100 people turned out for the ceremony, including Christopher’s family and friends. Many people were visibly upset and a flag was raised for...
Man arrested for shooting that left 17-year-old dead in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Update (8/15; 9:50 a.m.) — Tulsa police said a man is facing a charge of manslaughter in the shooting that left a 17-year-old male dead. Oscar Zermeno, 21, is facing a charge of second-degree manslaughter. Tulsa police said Zermeno was arrested for shooting 17-year-old Jordan Esteban in the head.
TCSO and Collinsville PD search for suspect who stole a motorcycle, lead them on a chase
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Collinsville Police are searching for a suspect who they said stole a motorcycle and lead authorities on a police chase with it. Police said the suspect eventually crashed the motorcycle near 156th Street N and 129th E Avenue around 7...
Ukrainian-based cargo plane lands in Tulsa, marking first flight since war began
TULSA, Okla. — One of the world’s largest cargo planes based out of Ukraine has stopped in Green Country, marking its first return since Russia invaded the country. The Antonov Airlines A-N 1-24 is based out of the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv, and some of the larger planes were destroyed when the Russian military attacked the main airport in Kyiv earlier this year.
Owasso family prepares to welcome Ukrainian mother, son
OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso family is preparing to welcome a mom and son from Ukraine into their home next week. Amy Mullet says her family is used to hosting people from Ukraine. They’ve been hosting orphans on Christmas and over the summer since 2017. When they saw...
Bynum defends city councilor targeted by “buzzwords and falsehoods”
In the week before election day, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is rushing to defend longtime District 6 City Councilor Connie Dodson. Bynum says Dodson has been the target of negative information in an attempt to sway voters away from her. “They are hoping the voters in her district will be...
Humane Society volunteer creates mosaic art using hundreds of pet pics
TULSA, Okla. — Kenneth Baucum gives back to the Tulsa Human Society through the click of a camera. He has spent years volunteering to take pictures of the Humane Society’s work rescuing pets. “I just wanted to be able to help out in any way I could and...
Tulsa man sentenced to 30 years for threatening to kill President Biden
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was sentenced Monday for sending threatening emails to KOTV Channel 6 directed at President Joseph Biden, unnamed members of the Congress and their families. John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release. In...
Bixby Public Schools superintendent talks about school safety, CRT, and construction
BIXBY, Okla. — With Tuesday marking the first day of classes in the district, FOX23 sat down with Bixby Public Schools superintendent Rob Miller for an in-depth Q&A about what’s in store for the district this year and for years to come. One thing many people are asking...
Union Public Schools still struggling to fill staffing positions as school year starts
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools is still looking to fill staffing positions as the school year starts on Wednesday. The district just announced bus drivers will be getting $2 per hour more starting right away. Starting pay will be $15 per hour for drivers with no experience, drivers...
OSU Football photoshoot with Pete’s Pet Posse poodle, Dolly Parton
STILLWATER, Okla. — Forget the mean mugs that usually go along with football photoshoots, it was hard not to smile for this one. Oklahoma State University football players posed with Pete’s Pet Posse poodle, Dolly Parton. The pet therapy program was created in 2013 as a collaboration with...
