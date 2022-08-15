Read full article on original website
Related
Annual Juried Art Show to open at BFAC on Saturday, July 23
The Breckenridge Fine Arts Center’s 31st annual Juried Art Show will open to the public on Saturday, July 23. This year’s show features 86 pieces of art from 55 artists, including paintings, sculpture and mixed media pieces. Breckenridge artist Doylene Land is the show’s juror. Her oil paintings...
Breckenridge Texan
Breckenridge, TX
927
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.https://breckenridgetexan.com/
Comments / 0