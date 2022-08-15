ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after man struck, killed in hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Monday morning in St. Roch. The crash happened at the intersection of North Robertson and Music streets, killing one person. According to police, around 2 a.m., officers were flagged down by witnesses who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Pedestrian killed on I-10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say

A pedestrian was killed Monday night on Interstate 10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police said. Update: Man was killed while running from police, NOPD chief says. They said the death was reported to them at 10:22 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10. A man entered the interstate on foot, crossed the barriers and was hit by a vehicle, according to preliminary information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man dead after fatal hit-and-run, suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one man dead. Police say the crash happened early Monday morning at North Robertson and Music streets intersection. The victim was found lying in the street and declared dead at the scene. Officers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police. The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Franklin Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WDSU

Kenner police investigate crash involving school bus

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are investigating a four vehicle crash on Interstate 10 involving a school bus Monday morning. Interstate 10 westbound was closed during peak commute hours while officials responded to the crash. There were no passengers on the school bus, and only one minor injury reported...
KENNER, LA
WDSU

New Orleans car thieves are hacking key fobs to quickly and quietly steal vehicles

NEW ORLEANS — High-tech thieves are now targeting push-start cars hacking into key fobs leaving many car owners in New Orleans without a vehicle. This is how the crime works: first the thief waves a relay box at the victim's house, and boosts the car key signal in the house to another device, which is held by the second thief standing by the car. Then, the car detects the key and unlocks the door. The thief can jump into the car, press the starter button, and is able to drive away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy