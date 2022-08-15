Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Man running from New Orleans police fatally struck on I-10, authorities say
A man in a stolen SUV being chased by New Orleans police abandoned the vehicle and tried to run across Interstate 10, only to be struck and killed by another vehicle, authorities said Tuesday. The Police Department did not release his name or age, nor did the agency say whether...
fox8live.com
Carjacking suspect struck, killed on I-10 while trying to flee New Orleans police
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department said federal monitors were on the scene late Monday night (Aug. 15), after an alleged carjacker was struck and killed on Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue following a police chase. The incident backed up traffic for more than an hour, and...
WDSU
New Orleans police say carjacking suspect struck on interstate following pursuit
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a carjacking suspect was struck and killed on the interstate following a pursuit Monday night. According to NOPD, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers were in...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man struck, killed in hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Monday morning in St. Roch. The crash happened at the intersection of North Robertson and Music streets, killing one person. According to police, around 2 a.m., officers were flagged down by witnesses who...
NOLA.com
Pedestrian killed on I-10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say
A pedestrian was killed Monday night on Interstate 10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police said. Update: Man was killed while running from police, NOPD chief says. They said the death was reported to them at 10:22 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10. A man entered the interstate on foot, crossed the barriers and was hit by a vehicle, according to preliminary information.
WWL-TV
Man dead after fatal hit-and-run, suspect arrested
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one man dead. Police say the crash happened early Monday morning at North Robertson and Music streets intersection. The victim was found lying in the street and declared dead at the scene. Officers...
fox8live.com
Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police. The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.
Man struck and killed on I-10 was fleeing NOPD says chief
New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the man who was run over and killed on I-10 in New Orleans East late last night was fleeing from cops on foot after police pulled over an SUV reported stolen in a carjacking in Algiers.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
A man running from police was killed in a motor vehicle accident in New Orleans. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a stolen car was reported by a 55-year-old man.
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
Carjacking suspect killed on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
Pedestrian killed in N.O. hit and run crash, driver arrested
The NOPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in the early morning hours today at the intersection of North Robertson and Music streets that left one person dead.
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: A teenager, two men injured in shootings; gun stolen in an armed robbery
Three shootings were reported within 24 hours this weekend on Uptown streets. A man was also robbed of his gun in Central City near St. Charles Avenue. A teenager was shot in the chest Sunday evening (Aug. 14) near South Claiborne Avenue and Louisiana, the New Orleans Police Department reported.
Man shot on St. Charles Avenue, NOPD investigates
The NOPD is investigating a shooting at a busy intersection in uptown New Orleans. New Orleans police say a man was shot at the intersection of St Charles Avenue and Calliope Street Monday evening. Initial police reports show that a man
Mother, boyfriend accused of murdering 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry indicted, bonds set at $5.1 million
Maya Jones and her boyfriend Jermaine Robinson have both been charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Additionally, the two are being held on bonds totaling $5.1 million in relation to the child's death.
WDSU
Kenner police investigate crash involving school bus
KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are investigating a four vehicle crash on Interstate 10 involving a school bus Monday morning. Interstate 10 westbound was closed during peak commute hours while officials responded to the crash. There were no passengers on the school bus, and only one minor injury reported...
WDSU
New Orleans car thieves are hacking key fobs to quickly and quietly steal vehicles
NEW ORLEANS — High-tech thieves are now targeting push-start cars hacking into key fobs leaving many car owners in New Orleans without a vehicle. This is how the crime works: first the thief waves a relay box at the victim's house, and boosts the car key signal in the house to another device, which is held by the second thief standing by the car. Then, the car detects the key and unlocks the door. The thief can jump into the car, press the starter button, and is able to drive away.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kenner (Kenner, LA)
The Kenner Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on I-10 on Monday morning. Police said four vehicles were involved in the accident, including a school bus. There were no passengers on the school bus at the [..]
NOPD searches for Uptown shooting suspect
The NOPD asks the public for help in locating and identifying a suspect in the ongoing investigation of an Uptown shooting. The shooting happened last Monday in the 4300 block of Magazine Street.
