Voice of America
Taiwan Holds Its Own Military Exercises
After several threatening military exercises from China, Taiwan launched its own military exercises Wednesday. The move was an attempt by the self-governing island to show its ability to resist Chinese pressure. The Wednesday exercises were off the eastern area of Hualien. They follow days of Chinese missile firings and advances...
Voice of America
Two More Baltic Countries Quit China-Led Forum Amid Ukraine War
Washington — Estonia and Latvia say they are pulling out of a decade-old mechanism established by China to deepen its influence in Europe, following their Baltic neighbor Lithuania, which left the group last year. Sixteen nations joined the China and Central and Eastern European Cooperation (China-CEEC) Forum when it...
Voice of America
China Risks Miscalculation with Pressure on Taiwan, US Says
TAIPEI/BEIJING — China’s efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island...
Voice of America
High-Profile Visits Aid Beijing Propaganda, Experts Say
Washington, D.C. — Dubbing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "a selfish child" whose visit to Taiwan was destined to be "torn up by history," China's state media generated dozens of articles on a U.S. politician who has been criticizing Beijing for more than 30 years. Coverage of the early August...
Voice of America
US Boosting Domestic Solar Industry, Reducing Reliance on China
Washington — China’s global dominance in the solar industry is a supply chain and national security risk, according to some industry observers, and one of the reasons that the United States has been trying to boost domestic solar manufacturing capacity. U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday signed into law...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
Voice of America
Businesses Wary of China’s Military Activity Surrounding Taiwan
WASHINGTON — As Chinese military exercises around Taiwan become the new normal, foreign companies are reassessing the risks and costs of doing business in Taiwan and maintaining supply chains that pass through or near the self-governing island that China considers its territory. Neil Thomas, a senior China analyst at...
Voice of America
UN Rapporteur Finds Evidence of Forced Labor in Xinjiang, Tibet
Washington — Coerced labor among Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other ethnic groups has been taking place in China’s Xinjiang and Tibet, according to a report released byTomoya Obokata, the U.N. special rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery. Special rapporteurs, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, are “independent experts...
Voice of America
Amid China Tensions, Taiwanese Seek First Aid, Military Training
Taipei, Taiwan — On a weekday afternoon in August, dozens of Taipei residents sit on the floor in a church basement, learning to pack wounds and apply bandages as part of a first aid course that has become more urgent as China intensifies its threats against Taiwan. “With the...
Voice of America
China Sentences Tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 Years, Fines His Company $8.1 Billion
BEIJING — A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China. Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were charged with illegally siphoning away public...
Voice of America
Japanese Foreign Minister Says Summit With China Possible
Japan’s foreign minister told the Nikkei news service Friday that he was working with China to arrange a summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. In an exclusive interview with the Japanese news agency, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he hoped...
Voice of America
China’s Expanding Submarine Fleet Makes Experts Worry About Taiwan’s Readiness
WASHINGTON — Even to laypeople, the odds of a China-versus-Taiwan underwater faceoff seem unbalanced. China’s submarine force: 66 boats in 2020 with 76 expected by 2030. Attributes: Nearly silent next-gen tech. Taiwan’s submarine force: Four boats. Attributes: Two of the world’s oldest operational subs, all use 20th-century...
Voice of America
Hong Kong Exodus May Threaten City's Global Financial Status
Washington — A record exodus of Hong Kongers over the past 12 months is raising concerns that the island's status as a global financial hub may be at risk. More than 113,000 residents left the territory in the past year, marking a 1.6% population decline. It is Hong Kong's biggest population drop since record keeping began more than 60 years ago.
Voice of America
Experts: COVID Lockdowns Likely to Exacerbate Chinese Repression in Xinjiang, Tibet
WASHINGTON — Fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 in Xinjiang and Tibet this month have turned China's two western frontier regions into lockdown zones. According to Chinese media, authorities divided the COVID-affected areas of the autonomous regions into high-, medium- and low-risk zones. Xinjiang reported its first COVID-19 outbreak July 31....
Voice of America
‘Silicon Lifeline’: Report Reveals Western Technology Guiding Russia’s Weapons in Ukraine
TOKYO — Microelectronics produced in the United States and allied countries are crucial components of Russian weapons systems used in the Ukraine invasion, according to a report by Britain’s Royal United Services Institute. The RUSI report, Silicon Lifeline: Western Electronics as the Heart of Russia’s War Machine, says...
Voice of America
Tanker Trackers: After Iraqi Oil Blending Scheme, Iran Found Better way to Evade US Sanctions
An apparent scheme by Iran and its shipping industry allies to blend U.S.-sanctioned Iranian oil with Iraqi oil in 2020 was short-lived, according to tanker trackers who say Tehran dropped it in favor of a more efficient way to evade sanctions on its oil exports. TheWall Street Journal reported last...
Voice of America
US Studying Iran's Response to EU Efforts to Salvage Nuclear Deal
The United States and the European Union are closely studying Iran's response to what the EU says is its final proposal to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the agreement have been going on for 16 months, as VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
