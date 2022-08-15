ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of America

Taiwan Holds Its Own Military Exercises

After several threatening military exercises from China, Taiwan launched its own military exercises Wednesday. The move was an attempt by the self-governing island to show its ability to resist Chinese pressure. The Wednesday exercises were off the eastern area of Hualien. They follow days of Chinese missile firings and advances...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Two More Baltic Countries Quit China-Led Forum Amid Ukraine War

Washington — Estonia and Latvia say they are pulling out of a decade-old mechanism established by China to deepen its influence in Europe, following their Baltic neighbor Lithuania, which left the group last year. Sixteen nations joined the China and Central and Eastern European Cooperation (China-CEEC) Forum when it...
POLITICS
Voice of America

China Risks Miscalculation with Pressure on Taiwan, US Says

TAIPEI/BEIJING — China’s efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

High-Profile Visits Aid Beijing Propaganda, Experts Say

Washington, D.C. — Dubbing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "a selfish child" whose visit to Taiwan was destined to be "torn up by history," China's state media generated dozens of articles on a U.S. politician who has been criticizing Beijing for more than 30 years. Coverage of the early August...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US Boosting Domestic Solar Industry, Reducing Reliance on China

Washington — China’s global dominance in the solar industry is a supply chain and national security risk, according to some industry observers, and one of the reasons that the United States has been trying to boost domestic solar manufacturing capacity. U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday signed into law...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Businesses Wary of China’s Military Activity Surrounding Taiwan

WASHINGTON — As Chinese military exercises around Taiwan become the new normal, foreign companies are reassessing the risks and costs of doing business in Taiwan and maintaining supply chains that pass through or near the self-governing island that China considers its territory. Neil Thomas, a senior China analyst at...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

UN Rapporteur Finds Evidence of Forced Labor in Xinjiang, Tibet

Washington — Coerced labor among Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other ethnic groups has been taking place in China’s Xinjiang and Tibet, according to a report released byTomoya Obokata, the U.N. special rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery. Special rapporteurs, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, are “independent experts...
WORLD
Voice of America

Amid China Tensions, Taiwanese Seek First Aid, Military Training

Taipei, Taiwan — On a weekday afternoon in August, dozens of Taipei residents sit on the floor in a church basement, learning to pack wounds and apply bandages as part of a first aid course that has become more urgent as China intensifies its threats against Taiwan. “With the...
POLITICS
Voice of America

China Sentences Tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 Years, Fines His Company $8.1 Billion

BEIJING — A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China. Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were charged with illegally siphoning away public...
ECONOMY
Voice of America

Japanese Foreign Minister Says Summit With China Possible

Japan’s foreign minister told the Nikkei news service Friday that he was working with China to arrange a summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. In an exclusive interview with the Japanese news agency, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he hoped...
POLITICS
Voice of America

China’s Expanding Submarine Fleet Makes Experts Worry About Taiwan’s Readiness

WASHINGTON — Even to laypeople, the odds of a China-versus-Taiwan underwater faceoff seem unbalanced. China’s submarine force: 66 boats in 2020 with 76 expected by 2030. Attributes: Nearly silent next-gen tech. Taiwan’s submarine force: Four boats. Attributes: Two of the world’s oldest operational subs, all use 20th-century...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Hong Kong Exodus May Threaten City's Global Financial Status

Washington — A record exodus of Hong Kongers over the past 12 months is raising concerns that the island's status as a global financial hub may be at risk. More than 113,000 residents left the territory in the past year, marking a 1.6% population decline. It is Hong Kong's biggest population drop since record keeping began more than 60 years ago.
CHINA
Voice of America

Experts: COVID Lockdowns Likely to Exacerbate Chinese Repression in Xinjiang, Tibet

WASHINGTON — Fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 in Xinjiang and Tibet this month have turned China's two western frontier regions into lockdown zones. According to Chinese media, authorities divided the COVID-affected areas of the autonomous regions into high-, medium- and low-risk zones. Xinjiang reported its first COVID-19 outbreak July 31....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

US Studying Iran's Response to EU Efforts to Salvage Nuclear Deal

The United States and the European Union are closely studying Iran's response to what the EU says is its final proposal to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the agreement have been going on for 16 months, as VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
U.S. POLITICS

