Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
India to Deport Rohingya Refugees in New Delhi
India's home ministry said Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in the capital, New Delhi would be detained and then expelled from the country. The announcement conflicts with an earlier statement promising shelter and security to the refugees from Myanmar. Hardeep Singh Puri is India’s federal minister for housing and urban affairs....
Voice of America
Japanese Foreign Minister Says Summit With China Possible
Japan’s foreign minister told the Nikkei news service Friday that he was working with China to arrange a summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. In an exclusive interview with the Japanese news agency, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he hoped...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
RELATED PEOPLE
Voice of America
Myanmar Junta Criticizes ASEAN After Being Barred From its Meetings
Myanmar's military leadership on Wednesday lashed out at the ASEAN grouping of Southeast Asian countries for excluding its generals from regional gatherings, accusing it of caving to "external pressure." Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have heaped condemnation on Myanmar's junta, which they say has failed to make...
Voice of America
Two More Baltic Countries Quit China-Led Forum Amid Ukraine War
Washington — Estonia and Latvia say they are pulling out of a decade-old mechanism established by China to deepen its influence in Europe, following their Baltic neighbor Lithuania, which left the group last year. Sixteen nations joined the China and Central and Eastern European Cooperation (China-CEEC) Forum when it...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 19
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 9:20 p.m.: On World Humanitarian Day, Charles Michel, president of the European Council, thanks humanitarian workers, including in Ukraine. 8 p.m.: Hours after talking with Vladimir Putin,...
Voice of America
Thailand Says Peace Talks with Muslim Insurgents Still on Track After Major Rebel Assault
A series of coordinated violent attacks that rocked Thailand’s far south this week will not derail peace talks or negotiations for a long-sought ceasefire with Muslim insurgents, the government’s chief negotiator said Thursday. Thailand’s military says 17 sites across the country’s three southernmost provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and...
ASIA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
US Boosting Domestic Solar Industry, Reducing Reliance on China
Washington — China’s global dominance in the solar industry is a supply chain and national security risk, according to some industry observers, and one of the reasons that the United States has been trying to boost domestic solar manufacturing capacity. U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday signed into law...
Voice of America
Taiwan Holds Its Own Military Exercises
After several threatening military exercises from China, Taiwan launched its own military exercises Wednesday. The move was an attempt by the self-governing island to show its ability to resist Chinese pressure. The Wednesday exercises were off the eastern area of Hualien. They follow days of Chinese missile firings and advances...
Voice of America
High-Profile Visits Aid Beijing Propaganda, Experts Say
Washington, D.C. — Dubbing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "a selfish child" whose visit to Taiwan was destined to be "torn up by history," China's state media generated dozens of articles on a U.S. politician who has been criticizing Beijing for more than 30 years. Coverage of the early August...
Voice of America
Nigerian President Marks Humanitarian Day in War-Impacted Borno State
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has formally opened resettlement houses for people internally displaced by the 13-year conflict with Islamist militants in the country's northeast. Buhari's visit Thursday to Borno state, the epicenter of Nigeria's Islamist insurgency, was part of activities to commemorate the U.N.-declared World Humanitarian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
UN Rapporteur Finds Evidence of Forced Labor in Xinjiang, Tibet
Washington — Coerced labor among Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other ethnic groups has been taking place in China’s Xinjiang and Tibet, according to a report released byTomoya Obokata, the U.N. special rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery. Special rapporteurs, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, are “independent experts...
Voice of America
Ghana Raises Benchmark Interest Rate over Soaring Inflation
Accra, Ghana — Ghana has raised its benchmark interest rate to a record-high 22% as the country struggles to check soaring prices caused in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ghana is also trying to boost its currency, the cedi, which saw the second-worst drop in value globally after...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Calls for UN to Secure Ukraine Nuclear Plant
“There are no objective obstacles to prevent the IAEA mission from reaching the Zaporizhzhia NPP,” Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday in his daily address, referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency by its initials. “Russia must immediately and unconditionally allow IAEA representatives to the plant,” he said. However,...
Voice of America
Nigeria Activists Concerned as Secular Court Upholds Islamic Court Trial for Blasphemy
Abuja, Nigeria — Supporters of free speech in Nigeria are expressing concern after a federal court ruled this week that a singer appealing his death sentence for blasphemy must have his case retried in a Shariah court. Yahaya Aminu Sharif's lawyer argued his case should be tried in a...
Voice of America
Putin to Allow Inspectors to Visit Russia-Occupied Nuclear Plant
Odesa, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed that independent inspectors can travel to the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the French presidency said Friday, as fears grow over fighting near the site. According to French President Emmanuel Macron's office, Putin had "reconsidered" his demand that the International Atomic...
Voice of America
China Risks Miscalculation with Pressure on Taiwan, US Says
TAIPEI/BEIJING — China’s efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island...
Voice of America
Three Liberian Government Officials Suspended Following US Sanctions
DAKAR, SENEGAL — Liberian President George Weah suspended three officials Tuesday after the U.S. government announced sanctions on them for public corruption. The officials include the president’s chief of staff, the country’s chief prosecutor, and the managing director of Liberia’s National Port Authority. The suspensions were...
Voice of America
Biden Administration Moves to Strengthen Hostage Policy
WASHINGTON — The White House faces constant pressure from more than 60 American families whose relatives are held hostage overseas, including one whose family, this week, marks 10 years without him. Austin Tice has been missing in Syria since August 2012, giving him the grim record of being held...
Comments / 0