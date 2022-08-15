ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

India to Deport Rohingya Refugees in New Delhi

India's home ministry said Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in the capital, New Delhi would be detained and then expelled from the country. The announcement conflicts with an earlier statement promising shelter and security to the refugees from Myanmar. Hardeep Singh Puri is India’s federal minister for housing and urban affairs....
POLITICS
Voice of America

Japanese Foreign Minister Says Summit With China Possible

Japan’s foreign minister told the Nikkei news service Friday that he was working with China to arrange a summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. In an exclusive interview with the Japanese news agency, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he hoped...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Narendra Modi
Voice of America

Myanmar Junta Criticizes ASEAN After Being Barred From its Meetings

Myanmar's military leadership on Wednesday lashed out at the ASEAN grouping of Southeast Asian countries for excluding its generals from regional gatherings, accusing it of caving to "external pressure." Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have heaped condemnation on Myanmar's junta, which they say has failed to make...
WORLD
Voice of America

Two More Baltic Countries Quit China-Led Forum Amid Ukraine War

Washington — Estonia and Latvia say they are pulling out of a decade-old mechanism established by China to deepen its influence in Europe, following their Baltic neighbor Lithuania, which left the group last year. Sixteen nations joined the China and Central and Eastern European Cooperation (China-CEEC) Forum when it...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 19

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 9:20 p.m.: On World Humanitarian Day, Charles Michel, president of the European Council, thanks humanitarian workers, including in Ukraine. 8 p.m.: Hours after talking with Vladimir Putin,...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Thailand Says Peace Talks with Muslim Insurgents Still on Track After Major Rebel Assault

A series of coordinated violent attacks that rocked Thailand’s far south this week will not derail peace talks or negotiations for a long-sought ceasefire with Muslim insurgents, the government’s chief negotiator said Thursday. Thailand’s military says 17 sites across the country’s three southernmost provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#India Ahead#Developing Country#British#Indian
Voice of America

US Boosting Domestic Solar Industry, Reducing Reliance on China

Washington — China’s global dominance in the solar industry is a supply chain and national security risk, according to some industry observers, and one of the reasons that the United States has been trying to boost domestic solar manufacturing capacity. U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday signed into law...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Taiwan Holds Its Own Military Exercises

After several threatening military exercises from China, Taiwan launched its own military exercises Wednesday. The move was an attempt by the self-governing island to show its ability to resist Chinese pressure. The Wednesday exercises were off the eastern area of Hualien. They follow days of Chinese missile firings and advances...
MILITARY
Voice of America

High-Profile Visits Aid Beijing Propaganda, Experts Say

Washington, D.C. — Dubbing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "a selfish child" whose visit to Taiwan was destined to be "torn up by history," China's state media generated dozens of articles on a U.S. politician who has been criticizing Beijing for more than 30 years. Coverage of the early August...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Nigerian President Marks Humanitarian Day in War-Impacted Borno State

Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has formally opened resettlement houses for people internally displaced by the 13-year conflict with Islamist militants in the country's northeast. Buhari's visit Thursday to Borno state, the epicenter of Nigeria's Islamist insurgency, was part of activities to commemorate the U.N.-declared World Humanitarian...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Voice of America

UN Rapporteur Finds Evidence of Forced Labor in Xinjiang, Tibet

Washington — Coerced labor among Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other ethnic groups has been taking place in China’s Xinjiang and Tibet, according to a report released byTomoya Obokata, the U.N. special rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery. Special rapporteurs, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, are “independent experts...
WORLD
Voice of America

Ghana Raises Benchmark Interest Rate over Soaring Inflation

Accra, Ghana — Ghana has raised its benchmark interest rate to a record-high 22% as the country struggles to check soaring prices caused in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ghana is also trying to boost its currency, the cedi, which saw the second-worst drop in value globally after...
BUSINESS
Voice of America

Zelenskyy Calls for UN to Secure Ukraine Nuclear Plant

“There are no objective obstacles to prevent the IAEA mission from reaching the Zaporizhzhia NPP,” Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday in his daily address, referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency by its initials. “Russia must immediately and unconditionally allow IAEA representatives to the plant,” he said. However,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Putin to Allow Inspectors to Visit Russia-Occupied Nuclear Plant

Odesa, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed that independent inspectors can travel to the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the French presidency said Friday, as fears grow over fighting near the site. According to French President Emmanuel Macron's office, Putin had "reconsidered" his demand that the International Atomic...
EUROPE
Voice of America

China Risks Miscalculation with Pressure on Taiwan, US Says

TAIPEI/BEIJING — China’s efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Three Liberian Government Officials Suspended Following US Sanctions

DAKAR, SENEGAL — Liberian President George Weah suspended three officials Tuesday after the U.S. government announced sanctions on them for public corruption. The officials include the president’s chief of staff, the country’s chief prosecutor, and the managing director of Liberia’s National Port Authority. The suspensions were...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Biden Administration Moves to Strengthen Hostage Policy

WASHINGTON — The White House faces constant pressure from more than 60 American families whose relatives are held hostage overseas, including one whose family, this week, marks 10 years without him. Austin Tice has been missing in Syria since August 2012, giving him the grim record of being held...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy