Read full article on original website
Related
France condemns Myanmar jail sentence handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi
PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The French government condemned on Tuesday this week's decision by a Myanmar court to sentence deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six years in prison, adding that France also reiterated its calls for an end to violence in the country.
Aung San Suu Kyi given six extra years in prison on corruption charges
A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on more corruption charges on Monday, adding six years to her earlier 11-year prison sentence, a legal official said. The trial was held behind closed doors, with no access for media or the public, and...
Voice of America
UN Envoy Arrives in Myanmar
The U.N.’s special envoy for Myanmar visited the country for the first time Tuesday, nearly 10 months after being appointed to the post. A U.N. statement said Noeleen Heyzer “will focus on addressing the deteriorating situation and immediate concerns” following the U.N. Security Council’s latest call for an immediate halt to all violence and for unimpeded humanitarian access.
Myanmar executions revive pressure for more sanctions
BANGKOK (AP) — Recent executions of four democracy activists in Myanmar have reenergized efforts to get the United States and other countries to impose further sanctions against military leaders who ousted an elected government early last year. Human rights advocates and comments by U.S. lawmakers suggest the Senate is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kim Jong-Un Hails 'Long-Standing And Traditional' Friendship In Message To New Indian President
North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Draupadi Murmu. What Happened: In his message to Murmu, Kim hailed North Korea’s “long-standing and traditional relations of friendship and cooperation” with India, according to the statement released by the North Korean Foreign Affairs ministry.
Voice of America
Malaysian Court To Hear Final Appeal in Najib Corruption Case
Malaysia’s highest court said Tuesday it will hear a final appeal by former prime minister Najib Razak in a corruption case involving a state investment fund. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail in 2020 and had asked the court for a retrial on the grounds that a judge who convicted him may be biased.
Court to hear Malaysia ex-leader Najib's appeal of jail sentence
Malaysia's highest court said Tuesday it would hear former leader Najib Razak's final bid to overturn his 12-year jail sentence for corruption, with an acquittal potentially clearing the way for his return to power. He was convicted in July 2020 of corruption linked to state fund 1MDB and sentenced to 12 years in jail.
Myanmar junta says UN needs 'new approach' to solve post-coup crisis
The United Nations needs to "review its approach" to solving Myanmar's bloody post-coup crisis, the junta's foreign minister told the world body's special envoy during her first visit to the country on Wednesday. In his meeting with UN envoy Noeleen Heyzer on Wednesday the junta's foreign affairs minister called on the world body to "constructively and pragmatically review its approach in its cooperation with Myanmar", the foreign ministry said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.N. special envoy to visit Myanmar amid 'deteriorating situation'
Aug 16 (Reuters) - A senior U.N. official is visiting Myanmar this week, the United Nations said, on a rare visit that comes amid domestic political turmoil and fraying ties between Myanmar and its Southeast Asian neighbours.
Voice of America
India to Deport Rohingya Refugees in New Delhi
India's home ministry said Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in the capital, New Delhi would be detained and then expelled from the country. The announcement conflicts with an earlier statement promising shelter and security to the refugees from Myanmar. Hardeep Singh Puri is India’s federal minister for housing and urban affairs....
Voice of America
Official Declares Ruto Kenya’s President but Questions Remain
Kenya’s election chief has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election in the east African country. But four other top election officials said they disowned the result. Electoral commission chair Wafula Chebukati announced on Monday that Ruto won with 50.49 percent of the vote...
Voice of America
Hong Kong National Security Trial to Proceed Without Jury
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — Dozens of activists charged for violating Hong Kong’s national security law will now be tried without a jury, media reports say. A total of 47 people are facing trial after being charged with subversion 18 months ago, and more than 30 have been held without bail since then. The initial trial proceedings took place in June.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Tunisian Journalists Say Media Freedoms Shrinking
Tunisia’s 2011 revolution was seen as creating the freest press in the Arab world. But today, many fear freewheeling expression and media rights are eroding amid tightening authoritarian rule—bringing back memories of darker times in the North African country. Lisa Bryant reports from Tunis.
Voice of America
South Sudanese Journalist Released After 8 Days in Detention
Juba, South Sudan — A female journalist who was arrested in South Sudan's capital earlier this month while covering a protest over high food prices has been released from detention. Diing Magot, a freelance correspondent for the Voice of America, was arrested Aug. 7 at Konyo-konyo market along with...
Top U.N. official presses Myanmar's junta leader in rare visit
Aug 17 (Reuters) - A senior U.N. official said she had urged Myanmar's military ruler to release political prisoners and stop executions on Wednesday, in a rare, high-profile visit that comes amid growing violence in the country.
Voice of America
UN Rights Chief Calls for Independent Probe of Bangladesh Disappearances
Dhaka, bangladesh — The U.N. high commissioner for human rights called Wednesday for the Bangladesh government to establish “an impartial, independent and transparent investigation” into allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killing and torture. At a press conference concluding her four-day visit to Bangladesh, Michelle Bachelet also urged...
Voice of America
Former Detainees Describe Secret Prison in Bangladesh
Dhaka, Bangladesh — In a startling text andvideo investigative report, a Sweden based news portal focusing on Bangladesh has revealed the possible location of a secret prison in which the victims of enforced disappearances are kept in Bangladesh. The detailed report by Netra News is based upon the on-the-record...
Voice of America
No Extrajudicial Killings, Enforced Disappearances in Bangladesh, Bachelet Is Told
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the visiting U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet that there are no cases of enforced disappearances or extrajudicial killings in the country. Bachelet arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday for a five-day visit to discuss a range of human rights issues with...
US News and World Report
Myanmar Junta Hits Back at ASEAN After Being Barred From Meetings
(Reuters) -Myanmar's military leadership on Wednesday lashed out at the ASEAN grouping of Southeast Asian countries for excluding its generals from regional gatherings, accusing it of caving to "external pressure". Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have heaped condemnation on Myanmar's junta, which they say has failed to...
Voice of America
Somali Government Seeks to Crack Down on Al-Shabab ‘Shadow Courts’
Mogadishu — Somalia’s government this week announced plans to crack down on so-called shadow courts run by the Islamist militant group al-Shabab. The country’s interior minister acknowledged that many Somalis go to the militants for justice because Somalia’s legal system is too weak. But experts on Somalia say closing the shadow courts will be no easy task.
Comments / 0