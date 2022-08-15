The United Nations needs to "review its approach" to solving Myanmar's bloody post-coup crisis, the junta's foreign minister told the world body's special envoy during her first visit to the country on Wednesday. In his meeting with UN envoy Noeleen Heyzer on Wednesday the junta's foreign affairs minister called on the world body to "constructively and pragmatically review its approach in its cooperation with Myanmar", the foreign ministry said.

