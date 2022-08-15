ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Kenya’s Presidential Election Battle Moves to Supreme Court

Kenya's former prime minister Raila Odinga is challenging the validity of the results of a closely fought election that saw his rival William Ruto declared president-elect. As the battle moves to Kenya's Supreme Court, political and legal experts weigh in on Odinga's claims of voter fraud. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the video by Amos Wangwa.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Voice of America

East African Regional Bloc Begins Deployment of Troops to DRC

Nairobi, Kenya — Burundi this week became the first country to send troops to the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of an East African regional force that aims to end decades of unrest in the eastern DRC. But few details have been released about the deployment and some security experts worry that Burundi, like other DRC neighbors, has its own security agenda.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Three Liberian Government Officials Suspended Following US Sanctions

DAKAR, SENEGAL — Liberian President George Weah suspended three officials Tuesday after the U.S. government announced sanctions on them for public corruption. The officials include the president’s chief of staff, the country’s chief prosecutor, and the managing director of Liberia’s National Port Authority. The suspensions were...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Ruto
Person
Raila Odinga
Voice of America

Ethiopia Calls WHO Chief's Comments on Tigray ‘Unethical’

Ethiopia’s government is criticizing a statement by the leader of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. On Wednesday, the WHO director-general said the crisis in the Ethiopia’s Tigray area is “the worst disaster on Earth.” He suggested that world leaders might be ignoring the situation because of Tigrayans’ “skin color.”
HEALTH
Voice of America

UN Rights Chief Calls for Independent Probe of Bangladesh Disappearances

Dhaka, bangladesh — The U.N. high commissioner for human rights called Wednesday for the Bangladesh government to establish “an impartial, independent and transparent investigation” into allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killing and torture. At a press conference concluding her four-day visit to Bangladesh, Michelle Bachelet also urged...
UNITED NATIONS
Voice of America

Algeria Forest Fires Kill at Least 37

Cairo — Algeria's civil protection authority said Thursday that the death toll from forest fires raging in at least 26 provinces had risen to 37. At least 161 people have been reported injured, with dozens more missing. Algerian media showed video of fires burning out of control in forests...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

India to Deport Rohingya Refugees in New Delhi

India's home ministry said Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in the capital, New Delhi would be detained and then expelled from the country. The announcement conflicts with an earlier statement promising shelter and security to the refugees from Myanmar. Hardeep Singh Puri is India’s federal minister for housing and urban affairs....
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya Police#Election Fraud#Electoral Commission Set#The Angaza Movement
Voice of America

Ghana Raises Benchmark Interest Rate over Soaring Inflation

Accra, Ghana — Ghana has raised its benchmark interest rate to a record-high 22% as the country struggles to check soaring prices caused in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ghana is also trying to boost its currency, the cedi, which saw the second-worst drop in value globally after...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy