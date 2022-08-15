Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Kenya’s Presidential Election Battle Moves to Supreme Court
Kenya's former prime minister Raila Odinga is challenging the validity of the results of a closely fought election that saw his rival William Ruto declared president-elect. As the battle moves to Kenya's Supreme Court, political and legal experts weigh in on Odinga's claims of voter fraud. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the video by Amos Wangwa.
Voice of America
East African Regional Bloc Begins Deployment of Troops to DRC
Nairobi, Kenya — Burundi this week became the first country to send troops to the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of an East African regional force that aims to end decades of unrest in the eastern DRC. But few details have been released about the deployment and some security experts worry that Burundi, like other DRC neighbors, has its own security agenda.
Voice of America
Three Liberian Government Officials Suspended Following US Sanctions
DAKAR, SENEGAL — Liberian President George Weah suspended three officials Tuesday after the U.S. government announced sanctions on them for public corruption. The officials include the president’s chief of staff, the country’s chief prosecutor, and the managing director of Liberia’s National Port Authority. The suspensions were...
Voice of America
Nigeria Activists Concerned as Secular Court Upholds Islamic Court Trial for Blasphemy
Abuja, Nigeria — Supporters of free speech in Nigeria are expressing concern after a federal court ruled this week that a singer appealing his death sentence for blasphemy must have his case retried in a Shariah court. Yahaya Aminu Sharif's lawyer argued his case should be tried in a...
Voice of America
Ethiopia Calls WHO Chief's Comments on Tigray ‘Unethical’
Ethiopia’s government is criticizing a statement by the leader of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. On Wednesday, the WHO director-general said the crisis in the Ethiopia’s Tigray area is “the worst disaster on Earth.” He suggested that world leaders might be ignoring the situation because of Tigrayans’ “skin color.”
Voice of America
UN Rights Chief Calls for Independent Probe of Bangladesh Disappearances
Dhaka, bangladesh — The U.N. high commissioner for human rights called Wednesday for the Bangladesh government to establish “an impartial, independent and transparent investigation” into allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killing and torture. At a press conference concluding her four-day visit to Bangladesh, Michelle Bachelet also urged...
Voice of America
Algeria Forest Fires Kill at Least 37
Cairo — Algeria's civil protection authority said Thursday that the death toll from forest fires raging in at least 26 provinces had risen to 37. At least 161 people have been reported injured, with dozens more missing. Algerian media showed video of fires burning out of control in forests...
Voice of America
India to Deport Rohingya Refugees in New Delhi
India's home ministry said Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in the capital, New Delhi would be detained and then expelled from the country. The announcement conflicts with an earlier statement promising shelter and security to the refugees from Myanmar. Hardeep Singh Puri is India’s federal minister for housing and urban affairs....
Voice of America
Ghana Raises Benchmark Interest Rate over Soaring Inflation
Accra, Ghana — Ghana has raised its benchmark interest rate to a record-high 22% as the country struggles to check soaring prices caused in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ghana is also trying to boost its currency, the cedi, which saw the second-worst drop in value globally after...
