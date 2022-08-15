Cardi B’s Hair Care Routine Includes Onions

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has been growing her hair out for years, and has tried different hair masks to ensure the health of her locks. Her latest hair care routine includes an unlikely ingredient: onions.

Cardi B | Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Cardi B uses onions in her hair routine

Cardi first revealed her onion hair care routine on Twitter.

“My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair,” she said. “I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy.”

While some might be worried that onions will make your hair stink, she assures people that she doesn’t smell a thing. “It’s odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair,” she said of the onion water.

Cardi B used to use avocado in her hair

The onion concoction isn’t the first hair masks that Cardi has tried. Earlier in 2022, before she settled on the onion water solution, she took to social media to reveal her special recipe for her and her daughter Kulture’s hair.

The base ingredient for the mask: avocado, used by many in their hair masks for moisture and shine. After the avocado was mashed, she added argan oil, mayonnaise, black castor oil, olive oil, eggs, honey, and a banana to a blender to make a non-drinkable hair smoothie.

It’s an updated version of the hair mask that she first showed on social media in 2020. That recipe called for avocado, egg, honey, castor oil, and coconut oil.

After using her old recipe, she posted a picture on Instagram showing “the end results of all that s*** I put on my hair earlier.”

“Treat your hair ladies … and don’t let a n**** tell you s*** bout wearing wigs,” she said. “It helps with hair growth ALOT!”

Other celebrities use hair masks

Cardi B isn’t the only celebrity who uses an interesting mixture of ingredients on their hair. Kourtney Kardashian, for example, has her own avocado hair mask recipe: it calls for half an avocado, two tablespoons of honey, half a lemon, and two to three tablespoons of olive oil. After blending the ingredients together, she lets it sit in her hair for an hour.

Priyanka Chopra , meanwhile, learned her hair mask recipe from her mother. The mixture calls for t wo tablespoons of yogurt with one tablespoon of honey and one egg.

Miranda Kerr’s hair mask is simple, requiring only two tablespoons of coconut oil and one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar.

Even simpler is Blake Lively ‘s hair mask, which only requires one ingredient: mayonnaise. For her routine, she applies mayonnaise to the ends of her hair while she uses her regular shampoo.

