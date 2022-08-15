‘Dancing With the Stars’: KISS Bassist Gene Simmons Says No to Season 31, Says Competing ‘Wouldn’t Be Fair’ to Other Celebs

Dancing with the Stars fans can count out one legendary rocker from competing during season 31. Gene Simmons, the bassist of the band KISS, has reportedly declined an offer from the series to compete. Simmons is one of the first celebrity DWTS leaks of the season. However, in a tweet, the KISS creator shared why he chose not to learn some iconic ballroom dances, saying it “wouldn’t be fair” to the other celebrities.

Dancing with the Stars mirrorball and Gene Simmons | Eric McCandless/ABC/Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

‘Dancing with the Stars’ airs season 31 on Disney+

DWTS has moved to Disney+ after 16 years on the ABC network. This move will bring several significant changes to the long-running reality competition series.

The series will stream live on both the east and west coasts weekly. Per Deadline , DWTS will be the first live-streaming reality show in the U.S.

Therefore, voting for the competing celebrities and pros will coincide. Also, the series remains in its Monday night timeslot, where it has aired for 30 seasons on ABC. As for what you’ll see Monday nights on ABC this fall? NFL football games fill that timeslot.

All four judges will reportedly return to the series. These mainstays include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, and Derek Hough. Tyra Banks will host the series for a third season, joined by Alfonso Ribeiro as co-host for season 31.

Gene Simmons tweeted he was approached by ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to appear on season 31

In an Aug. 12 tweet, Gene Simmons said the show offered him a spot to compete in the latest Dancing with the Stars season.

The KISS bassist wrote, “Thank you, Dancing with the Stars , for the offer to be on the show. Respectfully passing. Wouldn’t be fair to the other contestants. I won the Twist contest back in the Stone Age.”

Simmons met KISS frontman Paul Stanley in 1970. Together they formed a band in 1970 under the name Rainbow. Two notable members were bassist Gene Klein (born Chaim Witz) and rhythm guitarist Stanley Eisen, who later adopted the stage names, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

Simmons and Stanley recruited drummer Peter Criss and guitarist Ace Frehley and, in 1973, played its first show as KISS. In Feb. 1974, the band debuted its first album. However, according to their official website , KISS will reportedly play their final show as a band on Nov. 30 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Its current lineup includes Simmons, Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer.

When will ‘DWTS’ reveal its list of celebrity competitors?

Former ‘DWTS’ host Tom Bergeron and ‘GMA’ host Lara Spencer | Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Good Housekeeping reported Good Morning America would reveal the complete roster of celebrity competitors on Sept. 8. The morning news show has subsequently featured the latest cast of celebrities and their professional partners several weeks before the series’ debut.

Disney is the parent company of ABC; hence, Good Morning America ‘s continued involvement with the series.

Dancing with the Stars begins streaming on Disney+ beginning Sept. 19, with airtime yet to be revealed.

RELATED: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Clap Back in Response to Disney+ Start Date: ‘You’re Gonna Lose a Lot of Viewers’