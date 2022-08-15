ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?

Solana is the one cryptocurrency with the greatest potential to become the next Bitcoin. It has an unbeatable value proposition and a rapidly growing ecosystem of users, developers, tech entrepreneurs, and brand advocates. The last piece of the puzzle is a "killer app." Right now, NFTs and blockchain gaming are...
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin Collapse This Year Issues Fresh Warning for Altcoin Traders

The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash below $30,000 this year warns that a sell-off event across the altcoin markets is imminent. Pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 477,300 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on the OTHERS chart, which tracks the total market capitalization of the top 125 crypto assets excluding Bitcoin and other large-cap altcoins.
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
u.today

Bitcoin Is at Dangerously Low Level, Shiba and Doge Rally Close to Being Over: Crypto Market Review, August 17

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptonewsz.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Near the Doors of Strong Resistance!

With a strong transactional volume, Bitcoin has reached a market capitalization above $460 billion. The outlook for this token is quite dim since the price action hasn’t tested or breached any major resistance zone that other cryptocurrencies have breached already. Neither the 100 EMA curve nor the $25500 resistance has been tested even once. With weaker price action, the sentiment feels as if buyers have planned not to test the strength of sellers at the historical level.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In

A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
cryptopotato.com

The Merge Will Rally Ethereum Like a Bitcoin Halving: Arthur Hayes

The former BitMEX CEO does not plan to “sell the news” after the merge, and expects significant price appreciation if it is successful. In his latest blog post, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes broke down how he expects Ethereum traders to react before and after the merge. Based...
kitco.com

First, do no harm protecting your investments in a volatile crypto winter

As a long-time doctor, I spend a lot of time thinking about how to help my patients get better as they grapple with complex immunological challenges. What treatments can alleviate their problems? Can I recommend lifestyle, diet, or other changes to reduce their exposure to problematic substances or conditions? It's all guided by the centuries-old medical principle: First, Do No Harm (from the Latin, Primum Non-Nocere).
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Issues Q3 Crypto Warning, Details Number of Traders With Diamond Hands

Coinbase is predicting that the downward trend recorded in the crypto market in the second quarter (Q2) is likely to continue into the third quarter (Q3). According to Coinbase, two metrics are sending warnings on the likely fortunes of the crypto exchange during the third quarter – trading volumes and the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs).
