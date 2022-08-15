With a strong transactional volume, Bitcoin has reached a market capitalization above $460 billion. The outlook for this token is quite dim since the price action hasn’t tested or breached any major resistance zone that other cryptocurrencies have breached already. Neither the 100 EMA curve nor the $25500 resistance has been tested even once. With weaker price action, the sentiment feels as if buyers have planned not to test the strength of sellers at the historical level.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO