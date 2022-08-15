Read full article on original website
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?
Solana is the one cryptocurrency with the greatest potential to become the next Bitcoin. It has an unbeatable value proposition and a rapidly growing ecosystem of users, developers, tech entrepreneurs, and brand advocates. The last piece of the puzzle is a "killer app." Right now, NFTs and blockchain gaming are...
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
Analyst Who Called Bitcoin Collapse This Year Issues Fresh Warning for Altcoin Traders
The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash below $30,000 this year warns that a sell-off event across the altcoin markets is imminent. Pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 477,300 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on the OTHERS chart, which tracks the total market capitalization of the top 125 crypto assets excluding Bitcoin and other large-cap altcoins.
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Breakouts for Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says Short Selling BTC and ETH Dangerous
A closely tracked crypto analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are gearing up for the next leg of their respective rallies. In a new video, Kevin Svenson tells his 112,600 Twitter followers that both Bitcoin and Ethereum are flashing bullish signals on the lower timeframes. “It seems like [BTC...
Bitcoin Is at Dangerously Low Level, Shiba and Doge Rally Close to Being Over: Crypto Market Review, August 17
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Near the Doors of Strong Resistance!
With a strong transactional volume, Bitcoin has reached a market capitalization above $460 billion. The outlook for this token is quite dim since the price action hasn’t tested or breached any major resistance zone that other cryptocurrencies have breached already. Neither the 100 EMA curve nor the $25500 resistance has been tested even once. With weaker price action, the sentiment feels as if buyers have planned not to test the strength of sellers at the historical level.
Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
The Merge Will Rally Ethereum Like a Bitcoin Halving: Arthur Hayes
The former BitMEX CEO does not plan to “sell the news” after the merge, and expects significant price appreciation if it is successful. In his latest blog post, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes broke down how he expects Ethereum traders to react before and after the merge. Based...
The biggest bitcoin miners lost over $1B during this year's crypto crash
The road to recovery for these miners in the US could be a long one. The largest trio of publicly traded bitcoin mining companies reported a combined loss of well over $1 billion during the summer, the result of cryptocurrency markets experiencing an unprecedented crash. The three largest US bitcoin...
First, do no harm protecting your investments in a volatile crypto winter
As a long-time doctor, I spend a lot of time thinking about how to help my patients get better as they grapple with complex immunological challenges. What treatments can alleviate their problems? Can I recommend lifestyle, diet, or other changes to reduce their exposure to problematic substances or conditions? It's all guided by the centuries-old medical principle: First, Do No Harm (from the Latin, Primum Non-Nocere).
Robot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Additional ETH Rival
A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the markets is revealing its latest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a weekend dip. Each week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments to arrive at a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s...
Coinbase Issues Q3 Crypto Warning, Details Number of Traders With Diamond Hands
Coinbase is predicting that the downward trend recorded in the crypto market in the second quarter (Q2) is likely to continue into the third quarter (Q3). According to Coinbase, two metrics are sending warnings on the likely fortunes of the crypto exchange during the third quarter – trading volumes and the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs).
