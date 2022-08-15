Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0