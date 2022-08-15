Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Local foodbank hosting drive-thru distribution event
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is holding its next drive-thru distribution.
peninsulachronicle.com
The Legacy of HOPE Foundation Now Open In New Location In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A ribbon cutting was recently held for a new space for a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those in need. The Legacy of HOPE Foundation celebrated a ribbon cutting at its new site located at 239 Buxton Ave. in downtown Newport New on Friday, August 12. The organization was established in October 2020 and had been operating from 1815 West Queen St. in Hampton prior to acquiring the new site in Newport News.
peninsulachronicle.com
Dean Of Luter School of Business At CNU Talks Leadership Skills at Virginia Chamber Forum
Each month, the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Virginia Community College, hosts a Peninsula Executive Leadership Forum (PELF) to provide an opportunity for top level executives of premier Peninsula businesses and leaders throughout Virginia to share their personal insight on corporate strategy and what’s shaping their business decision-making today.
peninsulachronicle.com
Youngkin Discusses Business Challenges During Williamsburg Chamber Breakfast
JAMES CITY-The Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural Business Leaders Community Breakfast on Tuesday, August 16, with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin as guest speaker. The governor addressed workforce challenges alongside Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. The sold-out event was held at Colonial Heritage. Want...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Back-to-school event Thursday for all Hampton students
The community event is open to and free for all HCS students. It's being held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 at Phoebus high school, located at 100 Ireland St.
The Grand Illumination Parade returns to Norfolk after 2-year hiatus
This popular parade takes place every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and is a beloved family and community tradition in Norfolk.
peninsulachronicle.com
Jefferson Lab Offering Training For Science Teachers
NEWPORT NEWS—Physical science teachers of local fifth, sixth, and eighth grade students are invited to join the Jefferson Lab Science Activities for Teachers (JSAT) program for the 2022–2023 school year. The program offers training designed to model curriculums, pedagogies, and more to help science teachers energize their own lesson plans. It is designed to give teachers a chance to increase their classroom activities and strengthen their instruction skill sets.
Virginia Business
Sentara Health Plans names new leader
Colin Drozdowski to succeed Dennis Matheis as president. Virginia Beach-based Sentara Health Plans has named Colin Drozdowski as the next president of Sentara Healthcare’s health insurance division. Drozdowski succeeds Dennis Matheis, who was named president and CEO of Sentara Healthcare in June. Drozdowski will also serve as executive vice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils businesses that will operate at casino site
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Seven new businesses are set to fill Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a gaming and entertainment complex that's opening in 2023 and expected to bring big economic benefits to the city. Roy Corby, the general manager of the casino, announced those businesses Tuesday morning. The casino will feature...
Senior Citizen Discounts in Chesapeake, VA
One way to reduce the cost of living is to use senior citizen discounts. Discounts for senior citizens.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. As we age, one of our many concerns is whether or not we can stay in our homes and live comfortably. One good way to do so is to take advantage of the various senior discounts offered to people over 60.
No phones in class? Virginia Beach School Board set to vote on proposed policy
On Tuesday, August 23, a proposed policy regarding cell phones will be voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting.
Widespread power outage in downtown Hampton resolved
HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Shortly after noon, a representative from Dominion Energy said that most buildings downtown, such as City Hall, had regained power. The cause of the outage still isn't yet known. A large portion of the downtown area in Hampton was without power Wednesday morning, according to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtf.org
Naborforce pairs helpful people with people who need help
Services like Uber and Lyft brought a major shift in the way Americans get around. Now, a Virginia company hopes to help a rapidly aging population stay home. The service is called Naborforce – like laborforce with an “N,” and it’s already helping senior citizens in Richmond, Charlottesville, Williamsburg and Hampton Roads to get the help they need without moving to assisted living. Richmond resident Paige Wilson got the idea from her mother.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils 7 new incoming restaurants
Hampton Roads’ first casino will host its grand opening in less than a year, with more to offer than just slot machines.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Eases Taxi Restrictions To Promote More Competitive Fares
NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News City Council, in collaboration with the Newport News Taxicab Advisory Board, recently proposed changes to the Taxicab Ordinance in order to allow taxis to be more competitive with ride-share services such as Lyft and Uber. Major changes from existing regulations, which were unanimously approved by City...
13newsnow.com
Hampton Roads Black Caucus hosts candidate forum in Portsmouth
The November election is less than three months away. Dozens of community members showed up, to learn more about who is on the ballot.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
Suffolk City Council to get feedback on proposed warehouse development
A Maryland based developer, called Matan Companies, wants to turn more than 500 acres of farmland into a development with ten warehouse buildings.
Missing, but never forgotten: A Virginia Beach son comes home
This is the story of U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Jack Shelton Brown, U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, and WAVY-TV's exclusive report on the Dignified Transfer of his remains.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Holley Pointe Apartment Complex Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A host of local, state, and, congressional officials –Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott and Senator L. Louise Lucas– participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Holley Pointe Apartment Complex on August 11th. Members of the Portsmouth City Council including Mayor Shannon Glover, Councilmembers William Moody, Lisa Lucas-Burke, Christopher Woodard, and City Manager Tonya Chapman participated in the program. Developed by Woda Cooper Companies, Inc., Holley Pointe, located on Effingham Street, boasts several amenities including a library, fitness center, energy-efficient.
Comments / 0