ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

The Legacy of HOPE Foundation Now Open In New Location In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A ribbon cutting was recently held for a new space for a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those in need. The Legacy of HOPE Foundation celebrated a ribbon cutting at its new site located at 239 Buxton Ave. in downtown Newport New on Friday, August 12. The organization was established in October 2020 and had been operating from 1815 West Queen St. in Hampton prior to acquiring the new site in Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Dean Of Luter School of Business At CNU Talks Leadership Skills at Virginia Chamber Forum

Each month, the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Virginia Community College, hosts a Peninsula Executive Leadership Forum (PELF) to provide an opportunity for top level executives of premier Peninsula businesses and leaders throughout Virginia to share their personal insight on corporate strategy and what’s shaping their business decision-making today.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Youngkin Discusses Business Challenges During Williamsburg Chamber Breakfast

JAMES CITY-The Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural Business Leaders Community Breakfast on Tuesday, August 16, with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin as guest speaker. The governor addressed workforce challenges alongside Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. The sold-out event was held at Colonial Heritage. Want...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Newport News, VA
Education
City
Newport News, VA
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
peninsulachronicle.com

Jefferson Lab Offering Training For Science Teachers

NEWPORT NEWS—Physical science teachers of local fifth, sixth, and eighth grade students are invited to join the Jefferson Lab Science Activities for Teachers (JSAT) program for the 2022–2023 school year. The program offers training designed to model curriculums, pedagogies, and more to help science teachers energize their own lesson plans. It is designed to give teachers a chance to increase their classroom activities and strengthen their instruction skill sets.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginia Business

Sentara Health Plans names new leader

Colin Drozdowski to succeed Dennis Matheis as president. Virginia Beach-based Sentara Health Plans has named Colin Drozdowski as the next president of Sentara Healthcare’s health insurance division. Drozdowski succeeds Dennis Matheis, who was named president and CEO of Sentara Healthcare in June. Drozdowski will also serve as executive vice...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Newport#The Newport News#Social Security Agency#Medicaid#Four Oaks Day Services#City Of Newport News#Versability Resources
Terry Mansfield

Senior Citizen Discounts in Chesapeake, VA

One way to reduce the cost of living is to use senior citizen discounts. Discounts for senior citizens.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. As we age, one of our many concerns is whether or not we can stay in our homes and live comfortably. One good way to do so is to take advantage of the various senior discounts offered to people over 60.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Widespread power outage in downtown Hampton resolved

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Shortly after noon, a representative from Dominion Energy said that most buildings downtown, such as City Hall, had regained power. The cause of the outage still isn't yet known. A large portion of the downtown area in Hampton was without power Wednesday morning, according to...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
wvtf.org

Naborforce pairs helpful people with people who need help

Services like Uber and Lyft brought a major shift in the way Americans get around. Now, a Virginia company hopes to help a rapidly aging population stay home. The service is called Naborforce – like laborforce with an “N,” and it’s already helping senior citizens in Richmond, Charlottesville, Williamsburg and Hampton Roads to get the help they need without moving to assisted living. Richmond resident Paige Wilson got the idea from her mother.
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Eases Taxi Restrictions To Promote More Competitive Fares

NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News City Council, in collaboration with the Newport News Taxicab Advisory Board, recently proposed changes to the Taxicab Ordinance in order to allow taxis to be more competitive with ride-share services such as Lyft and Uber. Major changes from existing regulations, which were unanimously approved by City...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Holley Pointe Apartment Complex Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

A host of local, state, and, congressional officials –Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott and Senator L. Louise Lucas– participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Holley Pointe Apartment Complex on August 11th. Members of the Portsmouth City Council including Mayor Shannon Glover, Councilmembers William Moody, Lisa Lucas-Burke, Christopher Woodard, and City Manager Tonya Chapman participated in the program. Developed by Woda Cooper Companies, Inc., Holley Pointe, located on Effingham Street, boasts several amenities including a library, fitness center, energy-efficient.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy