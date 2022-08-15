ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Ironheart set photos reveal worst Marvel villain is about to join MCU

The MCU has been going for more than ten years now. Along the way, the Marvel movies have introduced us to some of the most reprehensible villains in cinematic history. We’re thinking of the genocidal Thanos, the murderous Hela, and the devious Loki. The new Marvel series Ironheart, though,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Helena Bonham Carter
Person
Terry Jones
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
ComicBook

She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Abomination Returned in Shang-Chi

Last summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took a trip to an underground fighting ring where the titular hero saw Wong of Doctor Strange fame fighting Abomination of Incredible Hulk notoriety. The appearance of Abomination in the film was the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe had featured the character on screen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. A One-Shot short film titled The Consultant had referenced the character since but, otherwise, Abomination was seemingly all but a thing of the past for a decade. This changed when She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao decided she wanted to feature him in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, getting Tim Roth back into his Incredible Hulk role more than decade later.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Is Marvel Trash at Its Most Offensive

Think back to the worst, most haphazardly-made, monetary glue trap you saw that also cost hundreds of millions of dollars to produce. Chances are, you’re landing on something in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest Thor entry was middling; Ms. Marvel squandered a promisingly progressive tale; Eternals was a visually bland superhero link-up; and Black Widow was a confoundingly boring letdown that arrived long after its star hero was already dead.The MCU has garnered a sour reputation for following the same pattern: films and television shows are announced at flashy conventions, with an increased move toward diversity and stories that...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Mcu#Film Star#The House Of Mouse#Marvel#Comicbook Com
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

With a 2023 Slate Hobbled by Controversial Stars, Warner Bros. and DC Stick to 2022 Titles in Muted Comic-Con Appearance

For most of the 2010s, Warner Bros. cast a massive shadow at San Diego Comic-Con. Between its substantial presence on the showroom floor and a pull-out-all-the-stops presentation in Hall H that could stretch well beyond two hours, the studio was second to none — not even its main rival, Marvel Studios — in its ability to leverage the largest fan convention in North America to its advantage.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Mandalorian: Christopher Lloyd Addresses Rumored Star Wars Role

Christopher Lloyd responded to his rumored Star Wars role in The Mandalorian Season 3 during a recent convention appearance. In March, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the Back to the Future star was on the call sheet for the third season of the Disney+ series focused on bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and the Force-sensitive foundling Grogu. Lloyd, whose sci-fi roles include Klingon Commander Kruge in 1984's Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, is reportedly appearing in a guest-starring role in the new season set to premiere in February 2023 on Disney+.
MOVIES
RadarOnline

Zach Braff & Florence Pugh Secretly Break Up After Photos Surface Showing Her Getting Cozy With Will Poulter

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh have ended their relationship. The news of their split comes after the actress was forced to deny rumors she was two-timing with We're The Millers star Will Poulter. Radar has learned that Braff and Pugh secretly broke up earlier this year. The Little Women actress came clean about being single this week, revealing they ended their romance months ago and why they decided to keep it quiet from fans.“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar in...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy