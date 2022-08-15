Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
thedigitalfix.com
Ironheart set photos reveal worst Marvel villain is about to join MCU
The MCU has been going for more than ten years now. Along the way, the Marvel movies have introduced us to some of the most reprehensible villains in cinematic history. We’re thinking of the genocidal Thanos, the murderous Hela, and the devious Loki. The new Marvel series Ironheart, though,...
Why did Warner Bros. kill a $90 million Batgirl movie starring Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne? A big tax write-off probably isn’t the only reason
While Warner Bros. says the decision to call off the $90 million “Batgirl” is due to its recent merger with Discovery, a tax attorney says there’s likely more to the story.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Abomination Returned in Shang-Chi
Last summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took a trip to an underground fighting ring where the titular hero saw Wong of Doctor Strange fame fighting Abomination of Incredible Hulk notoriety. The appearance of Abomination in the film was the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe had featured the character on screen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. A One-Shot short film titled The Consultant had referenced the character since but, otherwise, Abomination was seemingly all but a thing of the past for a decade. This changed when She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao decided she wanted to feature him in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, getting Tim Roth back into his Incredible Hulk role more than decade later.
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Is Marvel Trash at Its Most Offensive
Think back to the worst, most haphazardly-made, monetary glue trap you saw that also cost hundreds of millions of dollars to produce. Chances are, you’re landing on something in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest Thor entry was middling; Ms. Marvel squandered a promisingly progressive tale; Eternals was a visually bland superhero link-up; and Black Widow was a confoundingly boring letdown that arrived long after its star hero was already dead.The MCU has garnered a sour reputation for following the same pattern: films and television shows are announced at flashy conventions, with an increased move toward diversity and stories that...
After weeks of rumors, Lady Gaga officially joins Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker' sequel
The official casting announcement comes after Lady Gaga was reportedly in talks to play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
wegotthiscovered.com
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Good Place, The Misery Index and DC League of Super-Pets star Jameela Jamil says she was surprised by how physically challenging and empowering her She-Hulk: Attorney at Law character would become. "I thought I would hate it! I previously said publicly, many, many...
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
With a 2023 Slate Hobbled by Controversial Stars, Warner Bros. and DC Stick to 2022 Titles in Muted Comic-Con Appearance
For most of the 2010s, Warner Bros. cast a massive shadow at San Diego Comic-Con. Between its substantial presence on the showroom floor and a pull-out-all-the-stops presentation in Hall H that could stretch well beyond two hours, the studio was second to none — not even its main rival, Marvel Studios — in its ability to leverage the largest fan convention in North America to its advantage.
Ahead Of Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa Recalls His Honest Reaction When Zack Snyder Offered Him The Role Of The DC Hero
Jason Momoa reflects on nabbing the role of Aquaman back in 2014 ahead of its upcoming sequel.
‘James Bond’: 2 Very Specific Requirements for Next 007 Just Ruled Out Idris Elba and Tom Hardy
Thanks to the producers looking at two very specific requirements, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy just got ruled out as the next James Bond
ComicBook
The Mandalorian: Christopher Lloyd Addresses Rumored Star Wars Role
Christopher Lloyd responded to his rumored Star Wars role in The Mandalorian Season 3 during a recent convention appearance. In March, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the Back to the Future star was on the call sheet for the third season of the Disney+ series focused on bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and the Force-sensitive foundling Grogu. Lloyd, whose sci-fi roles include Klingon Commander Kruge in 1984's Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, is reportedly appearing in a guest-starring role in the new season set to premiere in February 2023 on Disney+.
Zach Braff & Florence Pugh Secretly Break Up After Photos Surface Showing Her Getting Cozy With Will Poulter
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh have ended their relationship. The news of their split comes after the actress was forced to deny rumors she was two-timing with We're The Millers star Will Poulter. Radar has learned that Braff and Pugh secretly broke up earlier this year. The Little Women actress came clean about being single this week, revealing they ended their romance months ago and why they decided to keep it quiet from fans.“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar in...
The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito Confirms Talks With Marvel, Reveals The Famous Superhero He Hopes To Play
Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito has his sights set on a classic Marvel hero, and we really want this to happen.
