WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the hundreds of food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
WLKY.com
Jeffersontown baseball world champs welcomed home
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown's first team to win the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series comes home to a hero's welcome. The Jeffersontown Strike, made up of youngsters twelve and under, beat Mexico 3 to 1 to clinch the title last week. Saturday, the team was greeted by the city...
WLKY.com
'Muzzle': What we know about the new thriller being shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes peeled for movie sets popping up around Louisville. There's a thriller being shot around town called "Muzzle." Here's everything we've learned about it. Who's in it?. The star of the movie is Aaron Eckhart, playing a character named Jake Rosser. You may know...
WLKY.com
JCPS adding audio enhancement technology to all classrooms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — By the end of the 2022-23 school year, Jefferson County Public Schools will have audio enhancement systems in every classroom. The school district announced the new feature on Friday, saying that the systems amplify teacher and student voices along with aiding security. “The best thing is...
WLKY.com
Volunteers clean Iroquois Park; plan to clean up more area parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friends of Iroquois Park were out bright and early Saturday morning helping to clean up the park. The group spent several hours picking up trash, as well as cleaning out a homeless encampment area. Volunteers say it's important to keep the park clean so that everyone...
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
WLKY.com
Bellarmine University welcomes first-year students this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The class of 2026 arrived on the campus of Bellarmine Saturday. First-year students and their moms and dads, spent the day moving into residence halls. This year, Bellarmine is welcoming 552 freshmen from 28 states and five countries. Most of these students would have spent some...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro leaders discuss future of west Louisville neighborhoods with residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — West Louisville neighborhood council members held a town hall Saturday afternoon urging residents to come out and talk with them. Councilmembers Angela Bowens, Donna Purvis, Jecorey Arthur and council president David James spent the afternoon at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center hosting discussions and answering questions.
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Emergency Services graduates several EMTs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Louisville has several new first responders ready to help in an emergency. JC Carnessali is one of seven academy recruits who completed the EMT program through Metro Louisville, and he graduated Valedictorian of his class. “I am ready for the long hours, the long days...
WLKY.com
'I got something to prove and something to show' : One of top Kentucky recruits excited to get back on the field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Xavier High School football team is entering the 2022 regular season as the defending state champion. But the Tigers have moved on from the 2021 season. "From January on, this has been a group that hasn't really looked back," said St. Xavier head coach...
WLKY.com
Riders stranded high in the sky after short power outage at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was some unexpected excitement on the first night of the Kentucky State Fair. Three rides were stopped mid-ride on the Midway. According to the Kissel Entertainment Group and the fair, it was caused by a power outage. They said the rides immediately went into safety mode.
WLKY.com
Romeo Langford honored at New Albany High School
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Former New Albany High School and Indiana University basketball star Romeo Langford was honored by his high school on Saturday afternoon. New Albany dedicated the basketball court in the main gym to Langford. From now on, the Bulldog basketball teams will play their games on Romeo Langford Court.
WLKY.com
Woman's body pulled from Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials pulled a body from the Ohio River near downtown on Friday. Watch video from the scene in the player above. According to Louisville Metro police, they were called around 11:30 a.m. to the area of Sixth Street and River Road after a body had been spotted.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found shot and killed in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Portland neighborhood Friday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Bank Street. That is near the Interstate 64 exit onto North 22nd Street in Portland.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 2 people shot in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people, believed to be teens, are in the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, according to LMPD. According to...
WLKY.com
Weekend weather planner: A mix of nice weather and storms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nice weather is on deck to round out the work week, but we dodge storm chances for the weekend. Friday will be partly cloudy, warm and mainly dry. We'll watch for a few spotty showers to develop in the afternoon, mainly in our southern counties. Highs in the upper 80s.
WLKY.com
Tensions flare at Lake Forest meeting to discuss concrete batch plant coming to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents asked questions and voiced their concerns to local leaders over a concrete batch plant coming to Middletown. "I applaud all of you for being up here because every single person in here has a huge problem with what's going on across the street," one resident said.
WLKY.com
High School Football: Male at Floyd Central
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — The Male Bulldogs kicked off their season with a win at Floyd Central 42-7. The Bulldogs are only returning two starters on offense, but behind senior running back Daniel Swinney, the offense was able to produce just fine. Swinney had four of the Bulldogs' six TDs scored. He says he's happy with the win but knows there's still plenty of work to be done.
WLKY.com
KSP investigating 'situation' at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a "situation" that took place at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, according to fair officials. According to MetroSafe, a report of shots fired came in at around 9:20 p.m., near the Midway. In a statement from the state fair,...
WLKY.com
Retired JCPS teacher using classroom skills to teach financial literacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bridgette Johnson is not your typical teacher. In fact, even her name is unusual. "When I was in the classroom, I would jingle off songs and different things like that and I could capture the kids' attention," Johnson said. "So I got known as 'DJ BJ The Rapping School Teacher.'"
