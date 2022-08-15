ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the hundreds of food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jeffersontown baseball world champs welcomed home

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown's first team to win the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series comes home to a hero's welcome. The Jeffersontown Strike, made up of youngsters twelve and under, beat Mexico 3 to 1 to clinch the title last week. Saturday, the team was greeted by the city...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS adding audio enhancement technology to all classrooms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — By the end of the 2022-23 school year, Jefferson County Public Schools will have audio enhancement systems in every classroom. The school district announced the new feature on Friday, saying that the systems amplify teacher and student voices along with aiding security. “The best thing is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Carlisle, KY
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Volunteers clean Iroquois Park; plan to clean up more area parks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friends of Iroquois Park were out bright and early Saturday morning helping to clean up the park. The group spent several hours picking up trash, as well as cleaning out a homeless encampment area. Volunteers say it's important to keep the park clean so that everyone...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Bellarmine University welcomes first-year students this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The class of 2026 arrived on the campus of Bellarmine Saturday. First-year students and their moms and dads, spent the day moving into residence halls. This year, Bellarmine is welcoming 552 freshmen from 28 states and five countries. Most of these students would have spent some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack White
Person
Courtney Barnett
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Chris Sale
WLKY.com

Louisville Metro Emergency Services graduates several EMTs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Louisville has several new first responders ready to help in an emergency. JC Carnessali is one of seven academy recruits who completed the EMT program through Metro Louisville, and he graduated Valedictorian of his class. “I am ready for the long hours, the long days...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Romeo Langford honored at New Albany High School

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Former New Albany High School and Indiana University basketball star Romeo Langford was honored by his high school on Saturday afternoon. New Albany dedicated the basketball court in the main gym to Langford. From now on, the Bulldog basketball teams will play their games on Romeo Langford Court.
NEW ALBANY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#Music Festival#Lamas#Kings Of Leon
WLKY.com

Woman's body pulled from Ohio River near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials pulled a body from the Ohio River near downtown on Friday. Watch video from the scene in the player above. According to Louisville Metro police, they were called around 11:30 a.m. to the area of Sixth Street and River Road after a body had been spotted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found shot and killed in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Portland neighborhood Friday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Bank Street. That is near the Interstate 64 exit onto North 22nd Street in Portland.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 2 people shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people, believed to be teens, are in the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, according to LMPD. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Weekend weather planner: A mix of nice weather and storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nice weather is on deck to round out the work week, but we dodge storm chances for the weekend. Friday will be partly cloudy, warm and mainly dry. We'll watch for a few spotty showers to develop in the afternoon, mainly in our southern counties. Highs in the upper 80s.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
WLKY.com

High School Football: Male at Floyd Central

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — The Male Bulldogs kicked off their season with a win at Floyd Central 42-7. The Bulldogs are only returning two starters on offense, but behind senior running back Daniel Swinney, the offense was able to produce just fine. Swinney had four of the Bulldogs' six TDs scored. He says he's happy with the win but knows there's still plenty of work to be done.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

KSP investigating 'situation' at the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a "situation" that took place at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, according to fair officials. According to MetroSafe, a report of shots fired came in at around 9:20 p.m., near the Midway. In a statement from the state fair,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy