FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — The Male Bulldogs kicked off their season with a win at Floyd Central 42-7. The Bulldogs are only returning two starters on offense, but behind senior running back Daniel Swinney, the offense was able to produce just fine. Swinney had four of the Bulldogs' six TDs scored. He says he's happy with the win but knows there's still plenty of work to be done.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO