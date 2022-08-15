ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Taste of Black Cleveland returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

By Darren Sweeney
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a celebration of the best food and drink some local Black chefs and mixologists have to offer.

Taste of Black Cleveland : The Food Showcase 4.0 is returning to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, Aug. 18th from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

It will feature food from more than 20 local Black chefs and drinks from six Black mixologists.

General admission tickets are available for $45 and include buffet-style appetizers from a selection of past Taste of Black Cleveland winners, a ticket to an upcoming Cavs, and a chance at other prizes and experiences.

For $85, you get the full experience which includes food and drinks from all the participants. You also get to vote for the top chef and mixologist. These ticket holders also get a ticket to an upcoming Cavs game.

The event benefits the participants (it will cover their costs to participate), as well as the Cleveland NAACP and The Cavaliers Community Foundation.

For more information, click here.

CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

