Read full article on original website
Related
Bob Odenkirk opens up about that 'Better Call Saul' finale: 'I'm a little shattered'
The star joined The Times to discuss Monday's series finale, why the role left him "ragged," and his future hopes for the "Breaking Bad" universe.
‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale: Bob Odenkirk Pitched an Alternate Ending
Bob Odenkirk had an idea for a different ending to 'Better Call Saul.' Unfortunately, he'd already finished filming so he pitched co-creator Peter Gould his new idea.
ComicBook
Better Call Saul Showrunner Explains Saul's Fate
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Monday's "Saul Gone" episode of Better Call Saul. Saul Goodman is dead. Long live James McGill. The Better Call Saul series finale hands down a verdict on the fate of "Slippin' Jimmy" McGill (Bob Odenkirk), who fled Albuquerque as criminal lawyer Saul Goodman — only to get caught as disguised fugitive Gene Takovic in Nebraska. As the final episodes of the Breaking Bad prequel tied up loose ends from "Felina," Saul's own series finale, titled "Saul Gone," answered what became of Jimmy/Saul/Gene in the aftermath of the Heisenberg meth empire that ended with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) dead and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the wind.
EW.com
Better Call Saul stars, creators preview 'gut-wrenching' and 'surprising' finale
You've seen the end of Jimmy and Kim. You've also seen the end of Nacho, Howard, and Lalo. And at the end of last week's Better Call Saul episode, you saw Marion alert the authorities (at Life Alert) that Gene Takovic is actually Saul Goodman, which sent him scurrying away.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
'Better Call Saul' Series Finale: Fans React to Saul Sacrificing Himself to Save His Ex-Wife Kim
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Monday’s series finale of Better Call Saul!. Better Call Saul aired its series finale Monday night and fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the many twists and turns during the final one-hour episode of the Breaking Bad prequel.
Carol Burnett Explains How She Ended Up Playing Marion in ‘Better Call Saul’
Born in 1933, Carol Burnett watched firsthand as television shows and movies at the time featured male hosts and male protagonists. To find a movie, let alone a show that featured a female in a main role was somewhat unheard of. In September of 1967, that changed when the actress hosted The Carol Burnett Show, which was one of the first shows helmed by a woman. Running for 11 years, the show gained a spot on Time’s Best 100 TV Show of All Time. Currently 89 years old, fans of Burnett might be surprised to see her gracing TV screens once again in AMC’s Better Call Saul.
'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Has One Thing to Say About Gibbs' Exit
"NCIS" star Mark Harmon has spoken about his character Gibbs' decision to leave the NCIS team, as well as what it means for the future.
Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles
If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Lands New Role in Peacock Series
Ron Perlman’s next big TV role has been confirmed. The former star of Sons of Anarchy joins the upcoming series Poker Face. The new series will stream exclusively on Peacock. According to Variety, Perlman joins the cast alongside Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, and Tim Blake Nelson. These actors have...
‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Connect Miracle Whip Mention in Season 6 Episode 12 to Jimmy’s Legal Practice With Kim and ‘Breaking Bad’
Believe it or not, 'Better Call Saul' isn't the first time Miracle Whip comes up in the 'Breaking Bad' universe.
ComicBook
Loki: Owen Wilson Has Been Scolded by Marvel
Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.
Ron Perlman, Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, Tim Blake Nelson Join Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Ron Perlman, Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, and Tim Blake Nelson have all joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock series “Poker Face,” Variety has learned exclusively. Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Hellboy”), Nolte (“Warrior,” “Graves”), Melton (“Riverdale,” “American Horror Stories”), and Nelson (“Watchmen,” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) join the show’s already expansive cast. Natasha Lyonne will lead the series, with previously announced cast members including: Adrien Brody, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Chloe Sevigny, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg and Tim Meadows. Sources say will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mark Harmon Finally Speaks Out About Leaving ‘NCIS’: It Was An ‘Honest’ End For Gibbs
“What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging,” NCIS alum Mark Harmon said in the season 19 DVD release, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with.” The 70-year-old actor revealed that he’s “not retired.” As for Gibbs, “The character is living in Alaska as far as I know.”
Catching Up With Jim J. Bullock
If there were a Gen X game show called “Name That Sitcom Voice,” where you had to identify a voice from the silly shows we watched as kids and teens—wait, is that Tootie from The Facts of Life? Boss Hogg from The Dukes of Hazzard?—wouldn’t we all immediately know the voice of Monroe Ficus from Too Close for Comfort? I mean, TCFC wasn’t even a favorite show of mine when I was in middle school—I was definitely team Facts of Life (especially when they went to Paris!)—but TCFC was always on in the background and there was Monroe, sorta gay-seeming and -sounding but maybe just a big doofus, in the inane way that sitcoms of that period really weren’t more sophisticated than old-fashioned, schticky vaudeville routines.
thedigitalfix.com
Jon Favreau wants George Lucas to cameo in The Mandalorian
We’ve had many cameos in Star Wars over the years, ranging from Simon Pegg as an alien in the Force Awakens, to Tom Hardy as a stormtrooper in The Last Jedi. There’s one appearance the creators of The Mandalorian would love to get though: George Lucas, the create of the science fiction movie franchise.
Quentin Tarantino Likes ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ Better than ‘The Last Crusade’
In a recent appearance on the ReelBlend podcast, Quentin Tarantino offered no shortage of film opinions, discussing everything from his love for “Top Gun: Maverick” to a plethora of obscure 20th-century films. And while the “Pulp Fiction” director has never been known to shy away from offering a hot take, his opinion on the “Indiana Jones” franchise raised a few eyebrows. When the subject turned to the world’s greatest archeologist, Tarantino made it clear that he has no affection for “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” The 1989 threequel saw Sean Connery join the franchise as Indiana Jones’ father, Henry Jones...
Collider
'She-Hulk' Head Writer Jessica Gao Says 'Better Call Saul,' 'Fleabag' Influenced the Show
Ahead of the premiere of Marvel's next big show on Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the show's head writer Jessica Gao sat down with Variety for an extensive interview on the creative process behind it all. Amidst a wide-ranging discussion about the production, Gao spoke about the various series that inspired the humor, themes, and courtroom scenes that make up the latest MCU series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular
Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
Tom Petty Said George Harrison Was Baffled by a Line in ‘I Won’t Back Down’
Tom Petty wrote "I Won't Back Down" after his house burned down. He only changed one line because it confused George Harrison.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Comments / 0