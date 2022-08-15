Read full article on original website
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo demanded by Atletico Madrid boss Simeone, Chelsea up Anthony Gordon bid to £50m
CRISTIANO RONALDO may yet find his way to Atletico Madrid, despite the transfer being extremely unpopular with the club's fans. Diego Simeone is said to be the only manager to want the Portugal captain and pushing hard to make the deal happen. It is claimed that the club are doing...
Jose Mourinho 'speaking the truth' about difference between Man Utd and Man City goes viral
Jose Mourinho once broke down the difference between Manchester United and Manchester City and fans think he 'spoke the truth'. 'The Special One' was United manager between 2016 and 2018, winning the Carabao Cup and Europa League in his first season. His second campaign saw him guide the Red Devils...
Antonio Conte sends Thomas Tuchel fiery 14-word message after touchline altercations during Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has sent a fiery message to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after their touchline altercations on Sunday evening. The Blues hosted Spurs in their second Premier League game of the season, with the London rivals eventually drawing 2-2 in a dramatic encounter at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea...
Report: Manchester United Offered To Sign Paris Saint-Germain Forward
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, claims a journalist
Footage shows Lionel Messi in 'disbelief' after Kylian Mbappe bumped into him at the weekend
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi didn't look best pleased when teammate Kylian Mbappe bumped into him during the club's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. Christophe Galtier's side left the Parc des Princes with all three points on Saturday night as goals from Falaye Sacko [OG], Neymar [2], Kylian Mbappe and Renato Sanches sealed an emphatic 5-2 win.
Unseen footage shows how Joachim Andersen rattled Darwin Nunez all game before red card for headbutt
Unseen footage shows how easy it was for Joachim Andersen to rattle Darwin Nunez and fans think it serves as a guide for every centre-back when coming up against the Uruguayan striker. Liverpool's club-record signing was sent off on his first Premier League start for headbutting the Crystal Palace centre-back...
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga
The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
Harry Kane accidentally says "It’s always nice to get a last minute winner" after equalising vs Chelsea
Harry Kane accidentally said he scored a 'last minute winner' following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Check out the footage below:. Sunday's action-packed clash at Stamford Bridge brought the fireworks as managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte came to blows on two separate occasions. The points were shared after...
Report: Two Midfielders Allowed to Leave Manchester United
Manchester United are prepared to allow two young players to leave the club on loan.
Antonio Conte sends message to Thomas Tuchel after heated touchline exchange
Antonio Conte took to Instagram to send a message to Thomas Tuchel after their heated exchange on the touchline. The pair was involved in two bust ups during the pulsating 2-2 draw between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. However, it could have been three altercations between...
Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
Man Utd ready to sell James Garner amid transfer interest from five Premier League clubs including Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly decided to sell youngster James Garner. The highly-rated Red Devils youngster has spent the best part of two seasons on loan at Nottingham Forest, helping secure promotion to the Prem. The Athletic report that the Red Devils are open to offers for the 21-year-old with several...
Barcelona owe €102 million in wages to Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets
Barcelona reportedly owe a whopping €102 million in wages to their two captains, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets. The club's financial struggles have been well documented and they have to activate a number of economic levers in order to register their new players for the new La Liga season.
Manchester United 'agree to send youngster Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan to Birmingham' to get regular first-team football - with teenager keen to increase chances of making Tunisia's World Cup squad
Manchester United have reportedly agreed to loan out Hannibal Mejbri to a Championship club on a season-long deal, with Birmingham City leading the race to get the Tunisian teen. Mejbri featured for eight minutes of United's final Premier League game of last season in May, and was a substitute for...
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola a fan of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reported to have his sights set on the Everton winger Anthony Gordon. Assessing Manchester City’s transfer window as a whole, it is a challenge to pinpoint any flaws. The club fulfilled their need to find a replacement for club legend Sergio Agüero by...
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Five legendary centre-backs who prove size isn’t everything and give 5ft 9in Lisandro Martinez hope at Man Utd
LISANDRO MARTINEZ caught the eye when he linked up with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Not because the former Ajax defender cost £55million. But because Martinez, signed to play centre-back, stands at just 5ft 9in. Those who questioned the Argentine’s height watched gleefully as he was given the...
Erling Haaland vs Darwin Nunez: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offers his take on the Manchester City star
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that his new striker Darwin Nunez will not become engaged in a goal scoring competition with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. The transfers of both Nunez and Haaland sent shockwaves throughout the Premier League community early in the window. Whether it was the gravity...
Marc Cucurella on controversial Chelsea home debut, Man City interest, Ben Chilwell and Cesar Azpilicueta's influence
Chelsea wing-back Marc Cucurella has spoken to the press following his arrival from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. Joining in a deal that is worth up to £63 million, Cucurella can operate both on the left wing and the left side of central defence for Thomas Tuchel. The...
