As 1st day approaches for Chicago Public Schools, here's how to deal with kids' stress

ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Chicago Public Schools is back in session next week, but some suburban kids have already started, and just the thought of returning to school may cause anxiety and some stress.

Sharonda Brown, also known as Nya B., is a licensed professional counselor.

She had some tips for parents to help manage kids' anxiety Monday morning.

Brown said it's important for parents to listen and acknowledge children's worries, focus on school connectedness, create a first-day game plan, remind kids it's OK to ask for help and know when to get more involved.

