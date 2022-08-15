Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida bodycam video shows murder suspect's arrest after girlfriend shot
The manhunt for a Daytona Beach murder suspect ended hours after a deadly shooting in an alleged love triangle. Police captured Chad Keene, 37, near U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach late Tuesday afternoon.
WESH
Men accused in caught-on-camera attack on Sanford teen arraigned
SANFORD, Fla. — Two men accused of attacking teenagers in Seminole County, an altercation which included a viral video, are now facing formal criminal charges. "Burning out racing through my (expletive) neighborhood!" a man exclaims on cellphone video. The 16-year-old pulled out his phone to record as much as...
wogx.com
Manhunt ends for suspect in alleged love triangle murder
fox35orlando.com
Manhunt over: Florida man wanted in girlfriend's death arrested
Daytona Beach police said in a tweet that Chad Keene has been taken into custody. Authorities said Keene shot and killed his girlfriend on Tuesday morning, and said the man may have shot her accidentally and actually intended to shoot her ex-boyfriend.
WESH
Daytona Beach police officer who was killed last year to be honored at vigil
Tonight, the Daytona Beach Police Department will remember one of their own, who died a year ago today after being shot in the line of duty. Officer Jason Raynor was shot on June 23, 2021, and died 55 days later. Police planned a vigil that the public is invited to...
click orlando
Accused drug dealer arrested after accidentally calling Flagler County commissioner
PALM COAST, Fla. – An accused Flagler County drug dealer got a big surprise over the weekend when deputies say he accidentally texted a county commissioner to try to sell drugs. With elections around the corner, commissioner chair Joe Mullins said he’s been calling residents from his cell phone...
palmcoastobserver.com
Woman arrested after physically abusing child over material found on victim's phone
A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman wrote derogatory words on a juvenile family member’s face, shoved a metal bar in the child’s mouth, handcuffed the child inside a hot car and shaved the child’s head after the woman found sexually explicit photographs on the child’s phone, witnesses told deputies.
fox35orlando.com
Florida college student shot, killed in Alabama stopped to help woman claiming she needed help, officials say
CLAY COUNTY, Al. - A Florida college student was shot and killed on Sunday in Alabama trying to protect himself and his girlfriend after they were apparently tricked and held at gunpoint by a woman who claimed she was having trouble with her car, according to the Clay County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office.
click orlando
Pedestrian hit multiple times, killed in Volusia County hit-and-run, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Flagler Beach man was killed during a hit-and-run along U.S. Highway 92 in Volusia County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan Sentra was heading west along the inside lane of U.S. Highway 92 when it struck...
WESH
Judge orders no bond for Daytona Beach man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A judge found probable cause in the case against 37-year-old Chad Keene. Keene allegedly shot his girlfriend Karli Elliott and then took off leading to an hours-long neighborhood lockdown until his eventual arrest for second-degree murder. Investigators say the victim and an ex-boyfriend were arguing...
WESH
Man convicted of killing Lake County deputy resentenced to life
A man convicted of killing a deputy back in 2005, was resentenced to life in prison. It got emotional in the courtroom when the verdict came down. A family member of Deputy Wayne Koester started crying almost immediately when they realized the judge was sentencing Jason Wheeler to life in prison instead of the death penalty.
click orlando
Volusia County woman gets 12 years in prison in death of 5-month-old son
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of her 5-month-old son, who was hit repeatedly and dropped on the floor when he wouldn’t stop crying. Stephanie Holly, 37, pleaded no contest to charges of neglect of a...
Flagler Beach man killed in hit & run crash in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol crash investigators are working to identify the driver who hit a man with their car early Tuesday morning then drove away from the scene. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers say the victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man...
villages-news.com
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
click orlando
Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
WESH
2 women charged after Apopka man killed in attempted robbery near Alabama state park
UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced charges against two suspects in this investigation. Krystal Pinkins is charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and Robbery. The injured suspect was identified as Yasmine Hider. CCSO says Hider is charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and Robbery. CCSO says Hider remains in the hospital at this time.
News4Jax.com
Random text message to Flagler County Commissioner ends with suspected drug dealer arrest
PALM COAST, Fla. – A Palm Coast 18-year-old was arrested around 12:40 Monday morning during an undercover operation set up by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioner Joe Mullins reached out to the sheriff’s office after he received a text offering to sell him an “eight-ball” of cocaine, according to Sheriff Rick Staly.
WESH
Deputies investigating after toddler found dead in water near Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — In Marion County, deputies are investigating Monday after a toddler may have drowned in Ocala. They were called to Silver Lake Acres at an unknown date and time after deputies said that child was reported missing. Deputies searched extensively and found the toddler dead in a...
flaglerlive.com
Woman Who Started Small Fire Outside Larry’s Guns Was Seeking Police Attention
Last Updated: Wednesday, 12:31 p.m. Bunnell police is investigating an incident that took place early Tuesday morning in front of Larry’s Guns, the store near the corner of State Road 100 and U.S. 1, as a woman was burning belongings in a small fire she had started. Bunnell Police...
