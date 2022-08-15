ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The New York Times

Climate Bill ‘Transformative’ for Auto and Energy Industries

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) The $369 billion climate and tax package Democrats in the Senate proposed this week could have far-reaching effects on the kinds of cars that Americans drive, where those cars are made and how the country produces its energy. The legislation also aims to break China’s hold on battery supply chains.
rigzone.com

US DOE Provides $44MM In Funds For Geothermal Tech Development

The U.S. Department of Energy's FORGE field laboratory has announced up to $44 million for projects developing technology for geothermal systems. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy (FORGE) field laboratory has announced up to $44 million for projects to develop and test technology to foster innovation in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS).
TheStreet

How to Invest in Hydrogen, an Alternative to Fossil Fuel Energy

Hydrogen is touted as an alternative and clean energy source that can power electric vehicles, releasing nothing but water vapor and heat into the atmosphere. The electrolysis process of separating water into two atoms of hydrogen and one atom of oxygen, though, is power intensive—it requires large amounts of electricity.
AOL Corp

Inflation Reduction Act is a ‘rising tide for the entire electric vehicle industry’: Analyst

Later today at the White House, President Joe Biden will put the final touches on a major win for his administration, signing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law. Within the $700 billion package are huge investments in new climate initiatives, such as rebate programs for energy efficient appliances and retrofits, production tax credits, and provisions for battery and solar cell manufacturers, and most importantly for the automakers, tax credits for new and used electric vehicles.
Motley Fool

Is Buying a Solar-Powered Generator Worth It?

If you lose power frequently or enjoy camping, then you should think about going solar. Solar-powered generators cost about $2,000 on average. There are numerous benefits of a solar-powered generator, but they are twice the price of a fuel-powered generator. While they run on renewable energy, they recharge slowly and...
HackerNoon

What Does 50% Electric Cars Mean To The Grid?

In August of 2021, President Biden a goal to have 50% electric cars in the US by 2030. In mid-July of 2022, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg was at a hearing in the House and. on this goal and the practical problems. What was stunning in his responses is the absolute...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Infrastructure#Ess#Battery Technologies#Gm#North America#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nvx#Nasdaq#Novonix Nvx Nvnxf#Emera Technologies
protocol.com

The EV charger permitting problem

Hello, and a very good Tuesday to you. Your Protocol Climate team is as happy to see you as we would be a Mustang Mach-E parked in our driveway. Which is to say very happy, of course. Today we’re taking a look at how to get charging infrastructure in the ground faster, climate startups trying to do no evil and what the IRA means for EV sales. Giddy up!
MarketRealist

Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
rigzone.com

457MW California Solar Project Reaches Full Power

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced this week that the Palen Solar Project - a 457-megawatt photovoltaic facility in Riverside County, California - has reached full power operation. The project will supply enough energy to power approximately 116,000 homes, according to the DOI, which added that the development...
yankodesign.com

This power station and battery is designed for supplying your home and EV with off-grid energy

With power cuts becoming a norm around the world due to energy shortages, heat waves, and economic fallouts, having your own power backup isn’t just a ‘good idea’ anymore, it’s a necessity. Now in its second generation, Bluetti’s AC500 power station and modular B300S battery pack let you gain absolute power independence. Hook them up to your home’s power supply or connect them to a solar grid and you’ve got emergency power backups that work perfectly during blackouts and can even be used outdoors to give you power without being connected to a traditional grid.
FOXBusiness

BlackRock invests $700 million into Australian battery storage and renewable energy projects

BlackRock Real Assets is seeking to purchase Akyasha Energy, an Australian firm that specializes in battery storage and renewable energy projects. The company announced via a press release obtained by Fox Business on Tuesday that it will commit 1 billion Australian dollars, which is approximately $700 million, to develop over 1 gigawatt of battery storage. Additionally, BlackRock will expand Akyaysha energy storage projects all across Asia in Japan and Taiwan at an unannounced date.
