Climate Bill ‘Transformative’ for Auto and Energy Industries
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) The $369 billion climate and tax package Democrats in the Senate proposed this week could have far-reaching effects on the kinds of cars that Americans drive, where those cars are made and how the country produces its energy. The legislation also aims to break China’s hold on battery supply chains.
The Inflation Reduction Act wants to incentivize electric car purchases – but there’s a catch
The climate-change provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act – passed by the Senate and to be considered by the House later this week – include a lot of financial incentives to jumpstart electric-vehicle sales and production. There’s a $7,500 consumer tax credit for buying a new EV, $4,000...
US DOE Provides $44MM In Funds For Geothermal Tech Development
The U.S. Department of Energy's FORGE field laboratory has announced up to $44 million for projects developing technology for geothermal systems. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy (FORGE) field laboratory has announced up to $44 million for projects to develop and test technology to foster innovation in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS).
How to Invest in Hydrogen, an Alternative to Fossil Fuel Energy
Hydrogen is touted as an alternative and clean energy source that can power electric vehicles, releasing nothing but water vapor and heat into the atmosphere. The electrolysis process of separating water into two atoms of hydrogen and one atom of oxygen, though, is power intensive—it requires large amounts of electricity.
Inflation Reduction Act is a ‘rising tide for the entire electric vehicle industry’: Analyst
Later today at the White House, President Joe Biden will put the final touches on a major win for his administration, signing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law. Within the $700 billion package are huge investments in new climate initiatives, such as rebate programs for energy efficient appliances and retrofits, production tax credits, and provisions for battery and solar cell manufacturers, and most importantly for the automakers, tax credits for new and used electric vehicles.
Here are 14 electric vehicles that might qualify for new tax breaks under the climate bill
Some electric cars, SUVs, and trucks may qualify for $7,500 tax credits under the climate bill President Biden is expected to sign though many won't.
Is Buying a Solar-Powered Generator Worth It?
If you lose power frequently or enjoy camping, then you should think about going solar. Solar-powered generators cost about $2,000 on average. There are numerous benefits of a solar-powered generator, but they are twice the price of a fuel-powered generator. While they run on renewable energy, they recharge slowly and...
What Does 50% Electric Cars Mean To The Grid?
In August of 2021, President Biden a goal to have 50% electric cars in the US by 2030. In mid-July of 2022, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg was at a hearing in the House and. on this goal and the practical problems. What was stunning in his responses is the absolute...
The EV charger permitting problem
Hello, and a very good Tuesday to you. Your Protocol Climate team is as happy to see you as we would be a Mustang Mach-E parked in our driveway. Which is to say very happy, of course. Today we’re taking a look at how to get charging infrastructure in the ground faster, climate startups trying to do no evil and what the IRA means for EV sales. Giddy up!
Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars
One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
The Democrats' New Inflation Bill Includes Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles That Don't Exist
After a marathon overnight session, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on a party-line vote Sunday. The bill apportions $740 billion for a grab bag of Democratic spending priorities in the name of combating inflation. One item on the list: tax credits for purchasing electric vehicles (EVs). There's a...
A $6 billion bet on US-made solar panels is about to get a boost as Congress looks to take on China
Congress is about to enact major new industrial policy that includes tens of billions of dollars in tax breaks to US solar, wind, and battery makers.
457MW California Solar Project Reaches Full Power
The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced this week that the Palen Solar Project - a 457-megawatt photovoltaic facility in Riverside County, California - has reached full power operation. The project will supply enough energy to power approximately 116,000 homes, according to the DOI, which added that the development...
Inside Clean Energy: A Dirty Scandal for a Clean Energy Leader
Florida’s largest utility has a lot of explaining to do after news organizations revealed some unseemly conduct. The reports show that Florida Power & Light hired a political consulting firm that engaged in dirty tricks to harm or otherwise neutralize the company’s perceived opponents, including elected officials and journalists.
You'll Almost Have to Buy an Electric Vehicle if Climate Bill Passes
The attractions of electric vehicles have been magnetic in 2022. Soaring gas prices, inflation not seen in four decades and a push for cleaner, environmentally friendly technology have all combined to make EVs more appealing than ever to consumers. Now, there is legislation headed toward the home stretch that will...
This power station and battery is designed for supplying your home and EV with off-grid energy
With power cuts becoming a norm around the world due to energy shortages, heat waves, and economic fallouts, having your own power backup isn’t just a ‘good idea’ anymore, it’s a necessity. Now in its second generation, Bluetti’s AC500 power station and modular B300S battery pack let you gain absolute power independence. Hook them up to your home’s power supply or connect them to a solar grid and you’ve got emergency power backups that work perfectly during blackouts and can even be used outdoors to give you power without being connected to a traditional grid.
Inside Clean Energy: ‘Solar Coaster’ Survivors Rejoice at Senate Bill
People who work in the solar industry can barely contain their glee this week. The Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the U.S. Senate on Sunday and appears to be heading to passage in the House, contains a wish list of the industry’s priorities. And here’s a big one: a...
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
Wind, solar provide 67% of new US electrical generating capacity in first half of 2022
Clean energy accounted for more than two-thirds of the new US electrical generating capacity added during the first six months of 2022, according to data recently released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Wind (5,722 megawatts) and solar (3,895 MW) provided 67.01% of the 14,352 MW in utility-scale (that...
BlackRock invests $700 million into Australian battery storage and renewable energy projects
BlackRock Real Assets is seeking to purchase Akyasha Energy, an Australian firm that specializes in battery storage and renewable energy projects. The company announced via a press release obtained by Fox Business on Tuesday that it will commit 1 billion Australian dollars, which is approximately $700 million, to develop over 1 gigawatt of battery storage. Additionally, BlackRock will expand Akyaysha energy storage projects all across Asia in Japan and Taiwan at an unannounced date.
