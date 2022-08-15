Read full article on original website
Suspect identified in gunfire barrage that injured teen in Brooklyn Park
Police are investigating Aug. 13 gunfire at the Villa Del Coronado apartments in Brookyln Park, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Authorities in Brooklyn Park say they're working to apprehend a juvenile suspect suspect in connection with the barrage of gunfire at an apartment complex over the weekend. The incident, which...
2 suspects arrested after shooting in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Prior Lake early Wednesday, police said. The Prior Lake Police Department says two people, ages 24 and 25, were arrested and booked into jail on probable cause for reckless discharge of a firearm. According to...
Car thieves targetting Kias, Hyundais
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis police say Kias and Hyundais are now the most-stolen cars in the city. Crime stats show thieves have stolen more than three thousand cars so far this year, including 432 Kias and 368 Hyundais. That comes to about 13 stolen cars per day. Police are urging people to use steering wheel locks or keep their cars in a garage. Online videos show thieves how to steal Kias and Hyundais, and the 'Kia Boys' have become a problem in many cities across the country.
Man and woman in custody after reports of shots fired in Prior Lake
Prior Lake police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, after responding to several 911 calls about shots being fired in the 3600 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest. According to a press release from the city, the suspects were taken to the Scott County jail and...
Police investigating murder-suicide in St. Paul home, 5 children safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a man fatally shot his longtime partner and then turned the gun on himself late Tuesday with five children under the age of 10 inside a home on the city's east side. St. Paul Police Department PIO Sergeant David McCabe told...
St. Paul police calling Tuesday’s shooting a murder-suicide
St. Paul police are calling the shooting that took place on Tuesday a murder-suicide as preliminary information points to the male suspect shooting and killing the female before turning the gun on himself.
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Man on probation for bank robbery charged with robbing another bank, this time in Roseville
After being released from federal prison for bank robbery, a 58-year-old man from St. Paul was accused on Monday with robbing a Roseville bank last year. According to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court, DNA obtained on a demand letter provided to a teller and on a glove discarded while fleeing the bank on March 8, 2021, allowed authorities to connect Michael Dashon Wise to the robbery.
St. Paul man indicted for string of armed robberies along University Avenue
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man has been indicted for three armed robberies of grocery stores along University Avenue in St. Paul, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday. In a news release, U.S. Attorney Andy Lugar said they indicted Nicholas Dancy, 38, for robbing three stores at gunpoint...
Pair wanted for questioning for assault, property crimes in Hugo
Police are looking for help identifying a man and a woman wanted for questioning in connection with assault and property crimes in Washington County. The crimes allegedly happened in the Hugo area, with the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday releasing surveillance footage showing a pair of possible suspects. They...
Wallet Stolen in Waite Park
Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
Walz, MN authorities seek extradition for man accused in deadly 2007 shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz is working with authorities to bring a man accused of a 2007 murder back to Minnesota after he was arrested in Florida last week. A statement from the governor's office Wednesday said Walz issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of Tajiddin Akbar, who is accused of being involved in a 2007 drive-by shooting that killed one man and injured two others.
Woman charged with attempted murder in shooting outside downtown Minneapolis Target
A woman who critically injured another woman in a shooting outside the downtown Minneapolis Target last week has been charged. Perishea Young, 23, from West St. Paul, has been charged with second-degree intentional attempted murder and first-degree assault. The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 10 just before 6 p.m. in the area of 9th St. and Nicollet Mall.
Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert
A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
‘Large crime scene’ in Brooklyn Park after more than 40 rounds fired near apartment building
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Authorities say more than 40 rounds were fired in a shooting near a Brooklyn Park apartment building that resulted in a boy being hospitalized and numerous vehicles and apartments sustaining damage in the barrage of bullets Saturday night. A block away from the shooting, officers...
Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman
DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
MN man in custody on a host of charges
DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A Brooklyn Park, MN man is in custody on a host of charges following an investigatory stop in west Dickinson early Sunday morning. According to the Dickinson Police Department, police were initially called to the Hawthorne Suites around 12:30 a.m. to speak with a female who had been hitchhiking with the man, and observed him commit several crimes, including theft.
Man Sentenced After Road Rage Incident on Christmas Day
(KNSI) – A man will serve jail time for using his pickup truck to ram a family’s vehicle in an apparent road rage incident on Christmas Day. Kevin Desmet-Groseclose from Apple Valley, formally Little Falls, pleaded guilty to four counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced on Monday by Judge Sarah Hennesy to six months in jail with credit for 77 days. The 34-year-old man had a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence stayed, meaning he won’t serve prison time unless he violates the terms of probation.
Three Charged in Sauk Rapids Stabbing
(KNSI) — The three people accused in a Friday stabbing in Sauk Rapids have all been charged. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a stabbing around noon at a house on the 1000 block of Benedict Drive. They say the victim had been stabbed three times in the chest and once in the neck, back, and the back of his head near the base of his skull. He also had a large gash on his forearm. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Uber passenger dies after fiery wreck in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman who was riding as a passenger in an Uber vehicle that was involved in a fiery wreck earlier this month in St. Paul has died, police say. Police and fire crews were called out in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 7 for the serious crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Marshall Street.
