ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

2 suspects arrested after shooting in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Prior Lake early Wednesday, police said. The Prior Lake Police Department says two people, ages 24 and 25, were arrested and booked into jail on probable cause for reckless discharge of a firearm. According to...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

Car thieves targetting Kias, Hyundais

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis police say Kias and Hyundais are now the most-stolen cars in the city. Crime stats show thieves have stolen more than three thousand cars so far this year, including 432 Kias and 368 Hyundais. That comes to about 13 stolen cars per day. Police are urging people to use steering wheel locks or keep their cars in a garage. Online videos show thieves how to steal Kias and Hyundais, and the 'Kia Boys' have become a problem in many cities across the country.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Man and woman in custody after reports of shots fired in Prior Lake

Prior Lake police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, after responding to several 911 calls about shots being fired in the 3600 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest. According to a press release from the city, the suspects were taken to the Scott County jail and...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4

Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Man on probation for bank robbery charged with robbing another bank, this time in Roseville

After being released from federal prison for bank robbery, a 58-year-old man from St. Paul was accused on Monday with robbing a Roseville bank last year. According to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court, DNA obtained on a demand letter provided to a teller and on a glove discarded while fleeing the bank on March 8, 2021, allowed authorities to connect Michael Dashon Wise to the robbery.
ROSEVILLE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Chase
96.7 The River

Wallet Stolen in Waite Park

Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
WAITE PARK, MN
KARE 11

Walz, MN authorities seek extradition for man accused in deadly 2007 shooting

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz is working with authorities to bring a man accused of a 2007 murder back to Minnesota after he was arrested in Florida last week. A statement from the governor's office Wednesday said Walz issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of Tajiddin Akbar, who is accused of being involved in a 2007 drive-by shooting that killed one man and injured two others.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Park Police#Brooklyn#Property Crime#The Twin Cities
bulletin-news.com

Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert

A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman

DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
VIRGINIA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kxnet.com

MN man in custody on a host of charges

DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A Brooklyn Park, MN man is in custody on a host of charges following an investigatory stop in west Dickinson early Sunday morning. According to the Dickinson Police Department, police were initially called to the Hawthorne Suites around 12:30 a.m. to speak with a female who had been hitchhiking with the man, and observed him commit several crimes, including theft.
DICKINSON, ND
knsiradio.com

Man Sentenced After Road Rage Incident on Christmas Day

(KNSI) – A man will serve jail time for using his pickup truck to ram a family’s vehicle in an apparent road rage incident on Christmas Day. Kevin Desmet-Groseclose from Apple Valley, formally Little Falls, pleaded guilty to four counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced on Monday by Judge Sarah Hennesy to six months in jail with credit for 77 days. The 34-year-old man had a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence stayed, meaning he won’t serve prison time unless he violates the terms of probation.
AVON, MN
knsiradio.com

Three Charged in Sauk Rapids Stabbing

(KNSI) — The three people accused in a Friday stabbing in Sauk Rapids have all been charged. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a stabbing around noon at a house on the 1000 block of Benedict Drive. They say the victim had been stabbed three times in the chest and once in the neck, back, and the back of his head near the base of his skull. He also had a large gash on his forearm. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
fox9.com

Uber passenger dies after fiery wreck in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman who was riding as a passenger in an Uber vehicle that was involved in a fiery wreck earlier this month in St. Paul has died, police say. Police and fire crews were called out in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 7 for the serious crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Marshall Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy