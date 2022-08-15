Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
Becker to run as independent in ND
A Republican State Representative from Bismarck is launching a campaign to run for the US Senate as an independent. Rick Becker will need 1000 valid signatures to get on the November ballot. Becker had challenged incumbent US Senator John Hoeven at the state GOP convention. He narrowly lost the nomination....
KNOX News Radio
Burgum wants legal guarantee for Pledge to be recited in ND
Gov. Doug Burgum says his administration is creating a framework for legislation to guarantee that the opportunity exists to recite the Pledge of Allegiance in North Dakota… and he’s calling for the state’s public schools and governing bodies to administer the Pledge. Burgum’s statement comes after the...
Comments / 0