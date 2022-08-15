ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Fred Eisenberg: Jan. 26, 1931 - Aug. 17, 2022

Rabbi Emeritus Frederick Eisenberg, founder of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, died Aug. 17. “It is my very sad duty to inform you that our beloved founding Rabbi, Fred Eisenberg, passed away early this morning,” Temple Israel Ner Tamid announced in an email. “Our sincerest sympathies and prayers are with Helen, Rabbi Matt and Pat and their family, Rachel and Mark and her girls and Elizabeth.”
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
WTOL 11

Cleveland Guardians' prospect reports extortionist plot to police

AKRON, Ohio — 11 Investigates has learned that Gavin Williams, the top pitching prospect for the Cleveland Guardians, paid a blackmailer $1,0000 before going to police after his Snapchat account was hacked. Williams told police that the blackmailer contacted him via text after hacking into the social media account....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

JNF to honor Diamond with second Tree of Life Award

For the second time, longtime Cleveland philanthropist and Jewish National Fund-USA supporter Harlan Diamond will receive the organization’s Tree of Life Award on Aug. 28 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Diamond first received the award, which recognizes outstanding community involvement, professional leadership, dedication to the cause of American-Israeli friendship...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Poland, OH
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Aurora, OH
Sports
Aurora, OH
Education
Cleveland Jewish News

Medical Camp Academy lets Beachwood students explore health field careers

Beachwood High School students had the opportunity to explore career paths in health care during the two-day Medical Camp Academy at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center Aug. 9 and 10. Typically the camp is open to 30 incoming ninth graders, but after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

JFC Security, LLC first faith-based US community to link system to 24-hour monitoring

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s security provider, JFC Security, LLC, launched a new technology-based community monitoring system directly linked to a 24-hour emergency communications center, according to a news release. Trained security personnel at the communications center watch a live feed provide from more than 700 sophisticated, 360-degree view...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio

Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mark
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Celebrating Jewish Life’ announces fifth year schedule of services

Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim created the fifth year of “Celebrating Jewish Life,” a subscription series of six Jewish holiday experiences to recapture spirit and reconnect the Jewish community, according to a news release. The subscription costs $625 and includes all six events. Haim, who is a member of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Zimmerman to speak at City Club Aug. 19

Brian Zimmerman, CEO of the Cleveland Metroparks, will speak at The City Club of Cleveland from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19. Zimmerman will speak about the parks, their value and how your taxes affect the Metroparks. For more information, email info@cityclub.org.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksu#Summer Olympics#Best Shot#Israeli#Kent State University#The Akron Jewish News#The Israeli Federation#Aurora High School#The Elite Hockey League
Brown on Cleveland

Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?

Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

UH, Bedford enter mediation over emergency room closing

Six days after University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center’s emergency room closed, a judge ordered the city of Bedford and University Hospitals to enter mediation regarding the future of the facility, now known as the University Hospitals Bedford Outpatient Campus. The city of Bedford and Mayor Stan Koci had filed...
BEDFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Germany
whbc.com

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck

LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy