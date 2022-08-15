Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Fred Eisenberg: Jan. 26, 1931 - Aug. 17, 2022
Rabbi Emeritus Frederick Eisenberg, founder of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, died Aug. 17. “It is my very sad duty to inform you that our beloved founding Rabbi, Fred Eisenberg, passed away early this morning,” Temple Israel Ner Tamid announced in an email. “Our sincerest sympathies and prayers are with Helen, Rabbi Matt and Pat and their family, Rachel and Mark and her girls and Elizabeth.”
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
Cleveland Guardians' prospect reports extortionist plot to police
AKRON, Ohio — 11 Investigates has learned that Gavin Williams, the top pitching prospect for the Cleveland Guardians, paid a blackmailer $1,0000 before going to police after his Snapchat account was hacked. Williams told police that the blackmailer contacted him via text after hacking into the social media account....
Cleveland Jewish News
JNF to honor Diamond with second Tree of Life Award
For the second time, longtime Cleveland philanthropist and Jewish National Fund-USA supporter Harlan Diamond will receive the organization’s Tree of Life Award on Aug. 28 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Diamond first received the award, which recognizes outstanding community involvement, professional leadership, dedication to the cause of American-Israeli friendship...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Jewish News
Medical Camp Academy lets Beachwood students explore health field careers
Beachwood High School students had the opportunity to explore career paths in health care during the two-day Medical Camp Academy at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center Aug. 9 and 10. Typically the camp is open to 30 incoming ninth graders, but after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19...
Cleveland Jewish News
JFC Security, LLC first faith-based US community to link system to 24-hour monitoring
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s security provider, JFC Security, LLC, launched a new technology-based community monitoring system directly linked to a 24-hour emergency communications center, according to a news release. Trained security personnel at the communications center watch a live feed provide from more than 700 sophisticated, 360-degree view...
I-Team asks CLE mayor why he’s using officers for personal security amid police shortage
The FOX 8 I-Team finally found a chance to ask Cleveland’s mayor the questions he has avoided for weeks.
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio
Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Celebrating Jewish Life’ announces fifth year schedule of services
Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim created the fifth year of “Celebrating Jewish Life,” a subscription series of six Jewish holiday experiences to recapture spirit and reconnect the Jewish community, according to a news release. The subscription costs $625 and includes all six events. Haim, who is a member of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Zimmerman to speak at City Club Aug. 19
Brian Zimmerman, CEO of the Cleveland Metroparks, will speak at The City Club of Cleveland from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19. Zimmerman will speak about the parks, their value and how your taxes affect the Metroparks. For more information, email info@cityclub.org.
Need a nap? Check out the University of Akron’s latest investment
At the University of Akron officials know a well-rested mind is a key to learning. So, they are giving students the perfect opportunity to catch some extra Zzzs.
Cleveland Clinic, UH, other area hospitals earn five stars in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid ratings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals — along with Southwest General Health Center, Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls and the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center — earned the highest rating of five stars in the 2022 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?
Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.
Cleveland Jewish News
UH, Bedford enter mediation over emergency room closing
Six days after University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center’s emergency room closed, a judge ordered the city of Bedford and University Hospitals to enter mediation regarding the future of the facility, now known as the University Hospitals Bedford Outpatient Campus. The city of Bedford and Mayor Stan Koci had filed...
Best sub sandwich shops in Greater Cleveland: Vote for your favorite (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Looking for a great sub sandwich? So are we. Let’s face it – it doesn’t take a lot of effort to throw some meat and cheese on a roll and call it a sub. But to create a crave-worthy sandwich stuffed with meats, cheeses, crisp veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and sauce takes finesse.
OHSAA Division VII football season preview: Field shrinking for Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The area’s top teams in Division VII last year, Cuyahoga Heights and Independence, have moved up because of OHSAA competitive balance. That leaves just two teams, Fairport Harding and Windham, left in Division VII from the seven-county area surrounding Cuyahoga County. Even elsewhere, defending state...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland.com preseason football power rankings: Meet the top 50 teams entering the 2022 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — High school football kicks off Friday night for most teams around Ohio. In preparation for the 2022 season, meet the top 50 teams in the cleveland.com preseason power rankings. The Top 25 will be unveiled at noon, following this introduction of teams 50 to 26.
whbc.com
Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck
LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
Progressive looking to sell local buildings, including one in Mayfield; Annual Village Celebration is Aug. 20
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Mayor Brenda Bodnar responded during a Village Council meeting Monday (Aug. 15) to a report posted earlier that day that Progressive Insurance -- the village’s largest employer and taxpayer -- intends to sell five of its local properties. Bodnar said the village keeps in close contact...
Comments / 0