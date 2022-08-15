ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KELOLAND TV

Inside the advocacy of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In downtown Rapid City, there’s a safe place for people who’ve been touched by the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis. Inside the Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s healing room you’ll find red objects, each with a special meaning. In this room, you’ll also find deeply personal stories.
sdpb.org

Native American boarding schools and generational trauma

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. A new documentary tells the history and stories of Native American children taken to a boarding school in Rapid City. Oglala Lakota filmmaker Jim Warne joins us to talk about his new film. His mother, Bev Warne, also joins us to talk about her own boarding-school experience and the damage boarding schools caused in Native American lives.
KELOLAND TV

City of Sturgis final crowd tally ready in October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final Sturgis Motorcycle Rally vehicle count is in but the city of Sturgis won’t be releasing its estimated attendance until October. The South Dakota Department of Transportation counts vehicles entering Sturgis at nine locations during the 10 days of the rally. The...
STURGIS, SD
#Red Ribbon#Skirt#The Society
KEVN

Swim free at Rapid City pools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the ‘End of Summer Bash Community Drive’, offering the public to swim free with a donation of adult winter apparel items. The public is encouraged to donate new winter apparel items such as hats,...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

The National Purple Heart Convention comes to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest. The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial...
Black Hills Pioneer

Threshing Bee at Sturgis this weekend

STURGIS — The 54th annual Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee is Friday through Sunday near Sturgis. The event is sponsored by the Western Dakota Antique Club and is held on the club grounds east of Sturgis on Alkali Road just past the Sturgis Airport.
STURGIS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Central States Fair in Rapid City begins this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City and surrounding areas are now getting ready for the Central States Fair to start after a busy Rally week. From motorcycles filling up the streets to fair goers heading to the grandstands, it’s been a packed summer in the Black Hills.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Captain Tony Harrison set to retire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After 26 years in law enforcement, Captain Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hanging up his badge. Harrison held a number of positions during the time he served. Including Patrol Officer, Detective, Drug Investigator, Patrol Sergeant and ultimately a Captain of Investigations.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally vehicle final count lower than 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fewer than 500,000 vehicles were counted for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said. The S.D. DOT counts vehicles entering Sturgis at nine locations during the 10-day rally. The city of Sturgis uses the DOT vehicle count, tons of garbage removed from the city and analysis of photographs to estimate the attendance each year.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

17-year-old runaway wanted in shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Yellowbird, 17, of Sioux Falls has been identified by Rapid City police as a person of interest in an early morning shooting. According to an email sent out by the RCPD, several gunshots were reported in the area of Anamosa Street and Holcomb Avenue in Rapid City, and a juvenile was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish/DOT come together on intersection plans

SPEARFISH — In a joint effort between the city of Spearfish and the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT), the intersection at Colorado Boulevard and Highway 85 is scheduled for some major changes, but as the city, which maintains Colorado Boulevard, moves forward with its plans; the state, which maintains Highway 85, needs a bit more time to catch up.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Anamosa Street expansion hopes to end in early 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Expanding East Anamosa Street in Rapid City has been on the drawing board since the 1990s, but hadn’t started before now due to the cost. It was identified in 2000 that it would be a huge improvement for the city’s transport system to make the connection between East Rapid to Rushmore Crossing.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Exclusive look inside Genesis Farms Cannabis Company

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Scale. It is the word that may come most readily to mind when you look upon the growing operation that is Genesis Farms, which aims to be the state’s largest cannabis production operation. Genesis Farms’ main facility is located in Box Elder, South...
BOX ELDER, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Former SD Game, Fish & Parks Sec'y to speak on pheasants and predator bounties in Rapid City Thursday, Aug. 18

August is early to be thinking about pheasants, but it takes a while to change the rules about South Dakota’s public resource management, and John “Coop” Cooper is a proponent for public participation in that process. He’s looking for change in pheasant management that is based on science, data, habitat protection, and public information.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

2022 Sturgis Beef Throwdown Champions Announced

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) announced the winners of the Sturgis Beef Throwdown competitions during the 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 12, 2022. This year’s Sturgis Beef Throwdown consisted of three categories: the Claim Your Steak...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stop by and check out Jewel of the West in Hill City

When was the last time you walked into a store, or searched an online shop and you knew instantly that you were going to leave, or checkout, with something you love? Whether its a virtual shopping session with one of her staff, or an intimate chat with a personal stylist in the shop, Jewel of the West owner, Stevie Cummins has put together a must-shop stop in Hill City and online that is all those things and much more.
HILL CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
RAPID CITY, SD

