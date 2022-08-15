Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Inside the advocacy of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In downtown Rapid City, there’s a safe place for people who’ve been touched by the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis. Inside the Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s healing room you’ll find red objects, each with a special meaning. In this room, you’ll also find deeply personal stories.
sdpb.org
Native American boarding schools and generational trauma
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. A new documentary tells the history and stories of Native American children taken to a boarding school in Rapid City. Oglala Lakota filmmaker Jim Warne joins us to talk about his new film. His mother, Bev Warne, also joins us to talk about her own boarding-school experience and the damage boarding schools caused in Native American lives.
newscenter1.tv
Annual meeting reminding people that “Water is Sacred” being held in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Brothers Wakinyan and Thorne LaPointe first introduced the concept of the Mni Ki Wakan Summit in 2016 during a conference at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. Since the first meeting of the now annual program in 2017, the event allows for Indigenous...
KELOLAND TV
City of Sturgis final crowd tally ready in October
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final Sturgis Motorcycle Rally vehicle count is in but the city of Sturgis won’t be releasing its estimated attendance until October. The South Dakota Department of Transportation counts vehicles entering Sturgis at nine locations during the 10 days of the rally. The...
KEVN
Swim free at Rapid City pools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the ‘End of Summer Bash Community Drive’, offering the public to swim free with a donation of adult winter apparel items. The public is encouraged to donate new winter apparel items such as hats,...
kotatv.com
The National Purple Heart Convention comes to the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest. The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial...
Black Hills Pioneer
Threshing Bee at Sturgis this weekend
STURGIS — The 54th annual Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee is Friday through Sunday near Sturgis. The event is sponsored by the Western Dakota Antique Club and is held on the club grounds east of Sturgis on Alkali Road just past the Sturgis Airport.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
The Oldest Bar in South Dakota Was Around Before Statehood
The Mount Rushmore State has no shortage of bars, saloons, and pubs, but one historic watering hole has been around a lot longer than you might imagine. Not many bars can boast that they were serving up drinks to the likes of Buffalo Bill Cody, long before South Dakota became a state.
KELOLAND TV
Central States Fair in Rapid City begins this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City and surrounding areas are now getting ready for the Central States Fair to start after a busy Rally week. From motorcycles filling up the streets to fair goers heading to the grandstands, it’s been a packed summer in the Black Hills.
KELOLAND TV
Captain Tony Harrison set to retire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After 26 years in law enforcement, Captain Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hanging up his badge. Harrison held a number of positions during the time he served. Including Patrol Officer, Detective, Drug Investigator, Patrol Sergeant and ultimately a Captain of Investigations.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally vehicle final count lower than 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fewer than 500,000 vehicles were counted for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said. The S.D. DOT counts vehicles entering Sturgis at nine locations during the 10-day rally. The city of Sturgis uses the DOT vehicle count, tons of garbage removed from the city and analysis of photographs to estimate the attendance each year.
KELOLAND TV
17-year-old runaway wanted in shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Yellowbird, 17, of Sioux Falls has been identified by Rapid City police as a person of interest in an early morning shooting. According to an email sent out by the RCPD, several gunshots were reported in the area of Anamosa Street and Holcomb Avenue in Rapid City, and a juvenile was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish/DOT come together on intersection plans
SPEARFISH — In a joint effort between the city of Spearfish and the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT), the intersection at Colorado Boulevard and Highway 85 is scheduled for some major changes, but as the city, which maintains Colorado Boulevard, moves forward with its plans; the state, which maintains Highway 85, needs a bit more time to catch up.
newscenter1.tv
Anamosa Street expansion hopes to end in early 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Expanding East Anamosa Street in Rapid City has been on the drawing board since the 1990s, but hadn’t started before now due to the cost. It was identified in 2000 that it would be a huge improvement for the city’s transport system to make the connection between East Rapid to Rushmore Crossing.
KELOLAND TV
Exclusive look inside Genesis Farms Cannabis Company
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Scale. It is the word that may come most readily to mind when you look upon the growing operation that is Genesis Farms, which aims to be the state’s largest cannabis production operation. Genesis Farms’ main facility is located in Box Elder, South...
sdstandardnow.com
Former SD Game, Fish & Parks Sec'y to speak on pheasants and predator bounties in Rapid City Thursday, Aug. 18
August is early to be thinking about pheasants, but it takes a while to change the rules about South Dakota’s public resource management, and John “Coop” Cooper is a proponent for public participation in that process. He’s looking for change in pheasant management that is based on science, data, habitat protection, and public information.
kbhbradio.com
2022 Sturgis Beef Throwdown Champions Announced
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) announced the winners of the Sturgis Beef Throwdown competitions during the 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 12, 2022. This year’s Sturgis Beef Throwdown consisted of three categories: the Claim Your Steak...
KELOLAND TV
Stop by and check out Jewel of the West in Hill City
When was the last time you walked into a store, or searched an online shop and you knew instantly that you were going to leave, or checkout, with something you love? Whether its a virtual shopping session with one of her staff, or an intimate chat with a personal stylist in the shop, Jewel of the West owner, Stevie Cummins has put together a must-shop stop in Hill City and online that is all those things and much more.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
