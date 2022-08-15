Read full article on original website
Related
hot96.com
One Man Shot Near Downtown Evansville
Officers were dispatched to a shots fired run at South Morton and Powell Avenue around midnight. While in the area, an officer was flagged down at the Marathon Gas Station at the corner of SE 8th and Bellmeade. A man stated that he had been shot and didn’t know who...
hot96.com
Child Left In Car While Parents Were Inside Restaurant
Two people were arrested after they left their child alone in an unlocked car for over an hour and a half while the engine was on. An officer found the child outside of an Evansville restaurant after a call had been made to check the child’s welfare. The officer...
hot96.com
Posey County Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Dealing
A Mt Vernon man will serve 15 years in prison after being convicted of dealing drugs in Posey County. As part of his his guilty plea, 50 year old Steven Robinson admitted to possessing between 5 and 10 grams of meth and 28 grams of synthetic marijuana, known as K2.
hot96.com
Community College Threatened With Bomb
Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville received a bomb threat around 10:30 Wednesday morning. The school made a statement on social media that read, the police were notified, swept the building, and have determined the campus is safe. Last month several Indiana Ivy Tech campuses were threatened. In those cases...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hot96.com
Vehicle Hit Pedestrian Early This Morning
The McCutchanville Fire Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office were called to Highway 57 and Kansas Road in reference to a pedestrian hit by a car. It happened around 5:30 this morning. First responders found the victim on the ground breathing, but not responsive. The pedestrian sustained serious...
hot96.com
Last Day For Dropping Off Storm Debris
Today is the last day for Evansville residents to haul off tree and limb debris left over from the powerful storms from earlier this month. The drop off location is the former Roberts Stadium parking lot. City officials say the reason for the closing is the high volume of material...
hot96.com
City Needs Community’s Input On Five Year Plan
The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation is asking for community involvement as they begin the development of a five year Master Plan. Organizers are hosting the first Community Open House on Thursday August 25 from 4 to 8 at the CK Newsome Center. Residents can come and...
Comments / 0