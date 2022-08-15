Read full article on original website
hot96.com
$1 Million Bond Set For Alleged Drug Dealer In Hopkins County
Madisonville detectives arrested a man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and a list of other drugs after two controlled purchases. Police say they were able to purchase multiple “Perc 30s” from 23 year old old Jacerri Johnson. During a search of Johnson’s home detectives discovered a plastic bag containing...
wevv.com
Man accused of nearly hitting police officer after getting pulled over in Muhlenberg County
A man is behind bars in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, after authorities say he nearly hit a police officer with his vehicle after getting pulled over. The Central City Police Department says one of its officers pulled Jimmy Bryant over late Tuesday night around 11:55 p.m. Police say that Bryant was...
wevv.com
Suspect arrested after woman stabbed in Evansville Walmart parking lot in 'unprovoked' attack
An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he attacked a man with his skateboard and stabbed a woman in the parking lot of Walmart. Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the east side Walmart around 6 p.m. Tuesday after a woman called 911 and said that a man on a skateboard had smashed the window of a truck and assaulted her husband.
hot96.com
Person Shot In The Shoulder During Robbery
One person is in the hospital after being shot in the shoulder, beaten and robbed. It happened Tuesday morning around 6:30 in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive in Evansville. A witness gave police a description of the suspects and reported they both had guns. Video footage showed the suspects...
Arrests made after drug bust in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Detectives say two women and a man were arrested Sunday afternoon after a search warrant uncovered drugs in an Owensboro apartment. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said they worked alongside the Kentucky State Police to search the home at the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace. Authorities say they found […]
wevv.com
Person seriously injured after being hit by SUV in Vanderburgh County
Authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, are investigating a pedestrian-vs-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday morning. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies went to the intersection of Kansas Road and State Road 57 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday for a crash with injuries. When they arrived, deputies discovered that a person...
‘Grandchild in Jail’ Scam Circulating Evansville Area
There is yet another scam circulating the Evansville area targeting older citizens that you and your loved ones need to know about. There is always someone out there trying to trick you into giving them some money. These scammers have gotten very creative throughout the years. While there are countless ways in which people can scam you out of money. It's hard to not only keep up with them, but it has gotten even harder to decipher what is legit and what is a scam.
Funeral arrangements made for woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend
(WEHT) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Heather Davidson. Heather, 31, loved country music concerts, Monster Truck shows and Flea markets. Her boyfriend is accused of killing her on August 13.
hot96.com
Missing Evansville Man Found Deceased
An Evansville man reported missing in July has been found and another man is charged with his murder. Police say they received a tip that led them to a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue. They found the deceased body of 57 year old Patrick White covered...
Two 11-year-old boys charged with falsely reporting school shooter to police
Two 11-year-old boys have been charged in connection with false reports to police of an active shooter at a Perry County elementary school, police say.
Tell City juveniles arrested for making false shooter report
The Tell City Police Department (TCPD) issued a press release about two students who were charged with making false reports of school violence. Reports say both juveniles, both age 11, who made false reports of an active shooter at William Tell Elementary, were charged with false reporting and a misuse of 911 services.
hot96.com
Dixon Man Charged With Murder
Kentucky State Police is investigating after a Webster County man contacted 911 around 9:00 Saturday morning and admitted to operators that he strangled his girlfriend. Troopers arrived on scene in Dixon and found the deceased body of 32 year old Heather Davidson. 47 year old William Virgin was arrested and...
WIBC.com
Cause Of Death Released For Three People Killed In Evansville Explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The coroner has figured out how the three people were killed in an explosion in an Evansville neighborhood last week. The coroner says Charles and Martina Hite both died of blunt force trauma to the chest, that trauma being the force from the explosion in their home. Their neighbor, Jessica Teague, died of asphyxia, no doubt from the dust and debris left behind from the blast.
city-countyobserver.com
Shooting/Attempted Murder 1000 blk of E Mulberry St
On August 14th, around 11:30 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E Mulberry St. in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they located two adult victims with gunshot wounds. The female victim had been shot in her arm and leg. The male victim had been shot in the chest. Both victims were conscious on scene and were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
GCSO: Be wary of this new scam
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) informed Eyewitness News of a recent scam going on.
clayconews.com
KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AFTER DECEASED MALE LOCATED BY DEPUTIES IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LEWISBURG, KY (August 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 12th just before 11:00 PM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg community. Logan County deputies had responded to 3904 Deer Lick Road and located a deceased male near his residence.
wevv.com
"Instinct kicked in": police couple first on scene speak on Evansville explosion
Matt and Kayleigh Hastings are more than husband and wife. The officer and detective are also coworkers, both donning the Evansville Police Department badge. Working the same shift, carpooling is standard practice for the couple but the commute Wednesday, Aug. 10, was anything but routine. "We were just driving down...
14news.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a hit and run, where they say a pedestrian was seriously hurt. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday the 200 block of Sutton Lane. Police wouldn’t give many details, but family members tell us the driver took off, leaving the pedestrian behind....
Evansville police respond to another shooting on Mulberry Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police responded to a shooting at a familiar location Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Mulberry Street around 11:30 p.m. This is just north of Bayard Park. They found two victims at the scene. Both were alert and talking to authorities. They were taken to […]
Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
