live5news.com
Charleston Co. superintendent welcomes students back on first day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy is welcoming students back to school for the first day. Walking the halls of Pinehurst Elementary, Kennedy fist bumped with students, chatted with teachers and mingled with staff. “I left the house at six this morning. I saw all...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston's Liberty Hill takes lead in Charleston County's $3M home repair effort
NORTH CHARLESTON — For more than a century, the city's oldest neighborhood has set the standard locally for civic engagement and community empowerment. Now, once again, Liberty Hill is demonstrating to communities across Charleston County how they can effectively convince elected officials to invest funds into the neighborhoods. The...
live5news.com
Georgetown County Schools looking to fill teacher vacancies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Georgetown County School District are back in the classroom and officials say they are relieved to have filled most of their vacancies. Doug Jenkins, Executive Director for Human Resources, says they had an interesting recruiting season. With 628 teacher positions, only four...
live5news.com
Ahead of the first day of school, Charleston Co. Schools has about 35 teacher vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has about 35 teacher vacancies ahead of the first day of school, according to district officials, but they say they are ready for students to head back to the classroom Wednesday. Those vacancies are out of about 3,700 total teachers they...
First day of school for many Lowcountry students: Here’s what to know
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today is the first day of school for students in Berkeley, Colleton, Georgetown, Dorchester District 2, and Williamsburg county school districts. Here’s what to know as students head back into the classroom. Dorchester School District 2 Today marks a new chapter for parents and students in Dorchester School District 2. After […]
live5news.com
Dorchester District Four takes extra safety precautions for upcoming year
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Class is back in session Tuesday for students in Dorchester District Four. Before kicking off the school year, the district took some extra safety precautions to make sure it keeps students safe. The district says it considers safety to be a top priority. Corey Prentiss,...
live5news.com
Berkeley County making school safety top priority
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the recent events that took place in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary school, safety and security have become a top priority. Berkeley County School District’s Director of Security Tim Knight says they are taking extensive measures to ensure your kids’ safety while in their care.
live5news.com
S.C. attorney general questions Charleston Co. School Board on potential FOIA violations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s attorney general is asking the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees to explain complaints that the board has not complied with the state’s Freedom of Information Act. Attorney General Alan Wilson sent the letter on Tuesday asking the board to provide...
abcnews4.com
Vacancies could affect start of DD4's school year
SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCIV) — As back-to-school week continues, many students return to the classroom for the first time this year. For Dorchester County School District 4 (DD4), Tuesday is the first day of school. ABC News 4 spoke with DD4 Superintendent Gerald Wright, who said the district has...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: One lane blocked on Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the right lane southbound on the Ravenel bridge is blocked Wednesday afternoon. The lane that is closed is near the East Bay Street exit. Police say a tow truck is on the way. However, they did not say what...
Food bank giveaway planned for Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need. The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees […]
live5news.com
Group urges Charleston Co. Schools to answer for ‘racial intimidation,’ ‘hostile environment’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Racial Justice Network is calling for changes in the Charleston County School District and answers for recent instances of what it calls racial intimidation. Members with the group gathered with Rep. Wendell Gilliard and former employees to talk about what they are calling racial intimidation...
live5news.com
Berkeley County School District has hired more than 400 new teachers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts across the country have been facing massive teacher shortages over the past few years. The Berkeley County School District says they want parents to know that their kids aren’t going into empty classrooms, and they are filling vacant spots fast. Dr. Natasha...
live5news.com
Berkeley County schools expect bus delays for first week of school
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and students in Berkeley County could see some bus delays during the first week back to school. The Berkeley County School District says these delays could be 15-20 minutes for some bus routes. However, they say that is nothing unusual for the first week of school.
WMBF
‘Those kinds of mistakes can’t happen:’ Horry County parents concerned over school bus miscommunications, issues
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of Horry County Students ride the bus home every day, and making sure kids get home safely is the school district’s top priority. But confusion can happen, especially at the beginning of the school year. Breanna Foutz, the mother of two kids in...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. school board election filing closes, 1 of 4 seats uncontested
GEORGETOWN — Candidate filing for the Georgetown County School Board election closed Aug. 15, leaving seven candidates in the running for four seats this fall. Four individuals are registered to run for the board's two at-large seats, including the two at-large incumbents. Board members Kathy Ferdon-Anderson and Michael Cafaro are joined in the at-large race by Brian J. Miller and Robert Cox, both of Georgetown.
live5news.com
Charleston Police searching for missing woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman missing since Friday. Megan Rich, 41, was last seen in the area of James Island, police say. She may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with SC license plate 7714QJ.
live5news.com
Clarendon Co. officials search for missing woman
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County officials are searching for a missing woman. Deanna Sharlyn Cannon, 32, was reported missing after leaving her mother’s home on Ralph Bell Road in the Summerton area on July 28, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. Deanna took some of...
Horry County mom upset after kids put on wrong bus after school, found wandering neighborhood
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The first couple days of school can come with some hiccups, which was the case for one Horry County parent who saw her kids wandering around the neighborhood alone on her home camera after school. Breanna Foutz planned for her children to get on a bus to after school day […]
Monkey Books, Rescinded Jobs: School District Accused of Rampant Racism
More former employees of a South Carolina school district have come forward to blow the lid on what they say are racist hiring practices and ill treatment of Black workers, from job offers being mysteriously rescinded to monkey books left on one teacher’s desk.South Carolina’s chapter of the Racial Justice Network held a press conference Monday with educators who claim they have been targets of persistent racial discrimination in the Charleston County School District.Louise Jenkins, a former Spanish teacher who was also a student of Charleston County School District, said books on gorillas and monkeys essentially haunted her during her...
