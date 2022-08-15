ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg County, SC

live5news.com

Charleston Co. superintendent welcomes students back on first day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy is welcoming students back to school for the first day. Walking the halls of Pinehurst Elementary, Kennedy fist bumped with students, chatted with teachers and mingled with staff. “I left the house at six this morning. I saw all...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown County Schools looking to fill teacher vacancies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Georgetown County School District are back in the classroom and officials say they are relieved to have filled most of their vacancies. Doug Jenkins, Executive Director for Human Resources, says they had an interesting recruiting season. With 628 teacher positions, only four...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County making school safety top priority

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the recent events that took place in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary school, safety and security have become a top priority. Berkeley County School District’s Director of Security Tim Knight says they are taking extensive measures to ensure your kids’ safety while in their care.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Vacancies could affect start of DD4's school year

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCIV) — As back-to-school week continues, many students return to the classroom for the first time this year. For Dorchester County School District 4 (DD4), Tuesday is the first day of school. ABC News 4 spoke with DD4 Superintendent Gerald Wright, who said the district has...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: One lane blocked on Ravenel bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the right lane southbound on the Ravenel bridge is blocked Wednesday afternoon. The lane that is closed is near the East Bay Street exit. Police say a tow truck is on the way. However, they did not say what...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Food bank giveaway planned for Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need. The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County School District has hired more than 400 new teachers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts across the country have been facing massive teacher shortages over the past few years. The Berkeley County School District says they want parents to know that their kids aren’t going into empty classrooms, and they are filling vacant spots fast. Dr. Natasha...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County schools expect bus delays for first week of school

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and students in Berkeley County could see some bus delays during the first week back to school. The Berkeley County School District says these delays could be 15-20 minutes for some bus routes. However, they say that is nothing unusual for the first week of school.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown Co. school board election filing closes, 1 of 4 seats uncontested

GEORGETOWN — Candidate filing for the Georgetown County School Board election closed Aug. 15, leaving seven candidates in the running for four seats this fall. Four individuals are registered to run for the board's two at-large seats, including the two at-large incumbents. Board members Kathy Ferdon-Anderson and Michael Cafaro are joined in the at-large race by Brian J. Miller and Robert Cox, both of Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police searching for missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman missing since Friday. Megan Rich, 41, was last seen in the area of James Island, police say. She may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with SC license plate 7714QJ.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Clarendon Co. officials search for missing woman

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County officials are searching for a missing woman. Deanna Sharlyn Cannon, 32, was reported missing after leaving her mother’s home on Ralph Bell Road in the Summerton area on July 28, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. Deanna took some of...
TheDailyBeast

Monkey Books, Rescinded Jobs: School District Accused of Rampant Racism

More former employees of a South Carolina school district have come forward to blow the lid on what they say are racist hiring practices and ill treatment of Black workers, from job offers being mysteriously rescinded to monkey books left on one teacher’s desk.South Carolina’s chapter of the Racial Justice Network held a press conference Monday with educators who claim they have been targets of persistent racial discrimination in the Charleston County School District.Louise Jenkins, a former Spanish teacher who was also a student of Charleston County School District, said books on gorillas and monkeys essentially haunted her during her...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

