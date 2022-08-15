ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, AZ

KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Ajo Way between S. 16th Avenue and Interstate 19. Police said they received a call just after 3:30 Saturday morning, Aug. 20, about a fight involving weapons. Officers were dispatched to a lounge in the 3700 block of S. 16th Avenue.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect surrenders ‘peacefully’ after police standoff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and say a suspect has surrendered peacefully after they and a SWAT team agents became involved in a standoff on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Pima County deputies find missing Green Valley woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a vulnerable woman has been found. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, went missing Saturday morning, August 20 in the 3800 block of West Calle Seis in Green Valley. Sunday, PCSD told KOLD News 13, Meyers-Brinson was located safe. Copyright...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson detectives investigating fatal west-side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead. Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. When officers...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Caught on camera: Firefighters rescue 25 people northeast of Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tucson Fire Department released new videoes this week of a daring water rescue where crews saved 25 people from the roaring floodwaters northeast of Tucson. Sabino Canyon was flooded on Friday because of the monsoon storms. Video released Monday shows a lowered ladder from one of their trucks across the raging river where one of the crossings was flooded. Firefighters went across the ladder to get the victims to safety. Tucson fire says rescuers saved 21 adults, three children and an infant. One person suffered a sprained ankle but should be OK.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas through Sunday, Aug. 20. It’s making fire crews like Northwest Fire District keep extra staff this weekend to be ready for any and all calls. Capt. Colt Jackson said he’s ready to...
Community Policy