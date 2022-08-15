Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Ajo Way between S. 16th Avenue and Interstate 19. Police said they received a call just after 3:30 Saturday morning, Aug. 20, about a fight involving weapons. Officers were dispatched to a lounge in the 3700 block of S. 16th Avenue.
L.A. Weekly
James Charles Ramsey Dead after Hit-and-Run Bicycle Crash on Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]
56-Year-Old Bicyclist Dead after Fatal Collision on Oracle Road. The incident occurred on August 7th, at around 5:30 a.m., near the intersection of West Grant Road and North Oracle Road. According to reports, Ramsey was riding his bicycle along the road when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver...
TPD investigating officer involved shooting
The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting. Officers say the shooting happened around 3:34 a.m. near the 3700 block of South 16th Avenue.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Suspect surrenders ‘peacefully’ after police standoff
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and say a suspect has surrendered peacefully after they and a SWAT team agents became involved in a standoff on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TPD arrests alleged homicide suspect
30-year-old Jesse James Perez-Geehan has been arrested as a suspect in the murder of 30-year-old Morgan Tyler Brown.
KOLD-TV
Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
Sabino Canyon residents excited by flooding, despite road closures
There isn’t much that excites Tucsonans more than rain in the desert. When flooding in Sabino Canyon caused multiple road closures, residents weren’t too upset.
KOLD-TV
Nearly 30 Marana students rescued after school bus gets trapped on flooded road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews rescued 27 students after a Marana Unified School District bus got trapped on a flooded street on Friday, Aug. 19. The Marana USD said the students were from Picture Rocks Elementary and everyone is safe following the incident. Marana USD said the bus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Pima County deputies find missing Green Valley woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a vulnerable woman has been found. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, went missing Saturday morning, August 20 in the 3800 block of West Calle Seis in Green Valley. Sunday, PCSD told KOLD News 13, Meyers-Brinson was located safe. Copyright...
PCSD: South Houghton Road intersection closed due to crash involving three cars
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responds to crash near South Houghton Road. The crash occurred at the intersection of South Houghton Road and East Escalante Road.
KOLD-TV
Tucson detectives investigating fatal west-side shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead. Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. When officers...
38-Year-Old Janelle Littlebear Kills 2 Persons In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pinal County authorities reported that a woman killed 2 people in San Tan Valley last week in a multi-vehicle accident. Janelle Littlebear, 38, is currently facing two [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Firefighters rescue 25 people northeast of Tucson
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tucson Fire Department released new videoes this week of a daring water rescue where crews saved 25 people from the roaring floodwaters northeast of Tucson. Sabino Canyon was flooded on Friday because of the monsoon storms. Video released Monday shows a lowered ladder from one of their trucks across the raging river where one of the crossings was flooded. Firefighters went across the ladder to get the victims to safety. Tucson fire says rescuers saved 21 adults, three children and an infant. One person suffered a sprained ankle but should be OK.
Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-10 west near Vail
A deadly crash that shut down I-10 westbound at milepost 290 near Vail has been cleared, ADOT says.
Bicyclist involved in hit-and-run dies, police are still looking for suspect
The Tucson Police Department has released new information about a bicyclist killed in a recent hit-and-run.
KSLTV
Updated: Search and rescue crews keep searching for missing woman after flash flood in Zion National Park
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — The search continued Sunday for a missing woman person after flood waters swept her away in Zion National Park Friday morning. The missing woman was identified as Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona. “Our search is continuing. we have more than 20 search and rescue...
KOLD-TV
Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas through Sunday, Aug. 20. It’s making fire crews like Northwest Fire District keep extra staff this weekend to be ready for any and all calls. Capt. Colt Jackson said he’s ready to...
L.A. Weekly
David Moreno Dead, Alex Maldonado Arrested after Hit-and-Run Accident on Kinney Road [Tucson, AZ]
TUCSON, AZ (April 15, 2022) – Tuesday morning,. was killed and Alex Maldonado was arrested after a hit-and-run on Kinney Road. Authorities responded to the scene around 8:00 a.m., near Gates Way Road. First responders arrived and located Moreno laying on the road with injuries consistent with being hit...
KOLD-TV
RAW VIDEO: El Mirage police release body cam video of school lockdown scuffle
Former Northwest Fire District firefighter Tyson W. Cobb died in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler on Sunday, July 17. Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM MST. A Tucson toddler is safe and sound after he was kidnapped when his...
Man who crashed into concrete wall off I-19 passes away
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a deadly crash in Green Valley. The incident occurred on Friday around 12 p.m. on Interstate 19 and Esperanza Boulevard.
Comments / 0