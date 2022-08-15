Read full article on original website
Return of the heat
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Wednesday morning high of 98 feeling like 104 and if you have plans to be outside don’t forget to apply sunblock because it going to be a sunny day. The heat has return with heat index values ranging between 105 to 109 in some...
Drier conditions
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning its going to be a humid and breezy day. Mostly to partly cloudy a high of 97 but feeling like105. Highs during the week will be in the upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 109 in some spots. By the...
Calmer Hot Sticky Weather This Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The tropical disturbance that brought excessive rains to our area will move away tonight, leaving us in a hot sticky airmass for the next several days. Lifted air by daytime heating will not be very buoyant to rise to form tall rain clouds beginning Tuesday. I will watch the radars just in case, but am not expecting much to materialize. Temperatures with some sunshine will rise high into the 90′s.
Rainy days and Mondays
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of wishing and waiting for the rain Mother Nature has finally blessed us with her presence!. On Sunday, we saw intermittent rainfall that lasted well into the evening hours. On Monday morning, the rain started to pick up and even caused heavy flooding all...
Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Many residents, business owners and city crews are picking up the damages after Monday night’s storm. What was once a gas station on Guadalupe and Meadow was by Monday night’s storm. The heavy rain and strong winds damaged the roof of the facility. So...
Rain causes damage in east Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The heavy rain is wreaking havoc in Laredo and some residents are reporting damages. People who live in eats Laredo say they are feeling the effects of the heavy rain. One of our viewers who lives off Highway 359 in the San Enrique neighborhood says a...
Rain helps restore water levels at Lake Casa Blanca
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Before the rain, the drought was drying up several lakes in south Texas including Lake Casa Blanca. Officials at the state park announced on social media that the lake is full. They ask the public to use caution when it the water. Due to the debris...
Pothole fixed on Del Mar Blvd. after storms
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), everything’s back to normal for state highways in Laredo after Monday night’s storm. On Monday, August 15, the heavy rain caused some scary situations and major headaches for drivers around town. One concern was a large pothole formed at the I-35 northbound exit ramp to Del Mar Boulevard which has since been fixed. The exit was closed off by the Laredo Police Department to prevent further damage to the road and to vehicles.
City of Laredo officials to discuss severe flooding
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials will meet to discuss the severe flooding around town. The City of Laredo activated its emergency center this morning due to the heavy rains and flooding in the area. The emergency center is located at the Laredo Fire Department administration building on...
City of Laredo officials address flooding issues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The much-needed rain caught many by surprise. The large amounts of rainfall in the last 24 hours have caused some streets in the Gateway City to flood but this isn’t the fist time these streets are closed due to weather conditions. The heavy rain caused...
Heavy rain causing flooded streets in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Heavy rain is causing flooding on the roads. According to the Laredo Police Department, there are a few streets that are starting to flood. Jacaman and Bartlett have been closed for safety as well as Del Mar and Winfield. The Laredo Police Department advises the motorists...
Flooding reported inside homes in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The storms may be over for now, but the devastation and its aftermath are left behind. Hundreds of people were affected by Monday, August 15′s flooding. People who live in east Laredo were hit hard. They say they are heartbroken to see the damage left to their homes.
Temporary emergency shelters open during flash flood warning
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo opens up emergency shelters for residents needing a place to stay during the severe storm Monday night. The following locations are open to the public until midnight:. El Eden Recreation Center, 4735 Loma Vista Dr. Farias Recreation Center, 1601 Farias St. NE...
Tornado warning in effect for Webb County
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A tornado warning remains in effect until 4:00 pm for east and central Webb County at 3:39 PM. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located eight miles north of Ranchitos Las Lomas, or 22 miles southeast of Encinal, moving north at 30 mph.
Five water rescues performed in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For those wanting to venture outdoors, keep your eyes peeled for areas that have water levels too high for you to drive through. On Monday there were a handful of people who got stuck in flooded areas and were in need of rescuing. The Laredo Fire...
Accident reported on Guadalupe
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident is reported at the 100 block of Guadalupe. As a result, authorities have closed the westbound overpass to the traveling public. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes...
North Laredo home struck by lightning
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A home is hit by lighting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Monday afternoon when emergency crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Mickelson for a reported lightning strike. Once they arrived, firefighters found a two-story home with an active fire on the roof...
Severe drought affecting Zapata County Sheriff’s Office
Zapata County, TX . (KGNS) - Despite the recent rainfall, much of south Texas continues to suffer from a drought including areas like Zapata County. The county is over 1,000 square miles and 60 of the region is waterfront. Falcon Lake has experiencing drought in the past couple of weeks.
Laredo Fire rescues several people from flooded streets
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department was called out to rescue several people stranded in flooded streets on Sunday night and Monday morning. According to a spokesperson from the fire department, the rescues happened on the following streets:. Sara Road, I-35 north bound by the railroad overpass between...
UISD cancels classes due to rain; will resume on Tuesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The rainy conditions caused chaos for thousands of Laredo students who were hoping to get to school on time. The slippery roads and flooded streets forced one school district to make some changes. United ISD announced a delayed start time and eventually ended up cancelling classes...
