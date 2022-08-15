LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), everything’s back to normal for state highways in Laredo after Monday night’s storm. On Monday, August 15, the heavy rain caused some scary situations and major headaches for drivers around town. One concern was a large pothole formed at the I-35 northbound exit ramp to Del Mar Boulevard which has since been fixed. The exit was closed off by the Laredo Police Department to prevent further damage to the road and to vehicles.

