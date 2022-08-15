Unless you know the importance of the rosary to a devout Catholic. Stop attacking something you may not know about or if you do, don’t think you know what anyone else feels about it. Or as usual the media is driving division again it’s what they do without ever speaking the truth
I am not Catholic but religious freedoms are very important in this nation. The article was obviously written to stir the pot so to speak.
It doesn't take a religious genius to see that for the last 60 years this country has been working on a "freedom from religion period" and going away from "freedom of religion or no religion!" But the supporters of this mindset aren't realizing that it's a removal of our right to choose, based on just one subject. And soon, their freedoms to choose in other categories will be taken as well. They will realize it too late. When we are already a complete,100% government controlled, socialist state!
Related
Conservatives pray with rosaries, leftists attempt assassinations — 'both sides' have a civility problem!
How the Rosary Became an Extremist Symbol
Atlantic op-ed claims Catholic rosary has become ‘an extremist symbol’
Christian nonprofit Family Research Council remains on SPLC's 'hate map' 10 years after terrorist attack
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republican candidate claims that there aren't any pronouns in the Bible - is instantly proven wrong
‘The View’ fans were not amused after conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck was brought back to shame abortion rights
Lauren Boebert: Only way Republicans lose in November is if they start acting like Democrats
What the Bible actually says about abortion may surprise you
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don Lemon rejects 'narrative' new CNN boss wants to shift network to political center with Charlamagne Tha God
Over 12,000 Christians condemned Marjorie Taylor Greene's embrace of Christian Nationalism
Bill Maher reacts to Salman Rushdie attack: Don't come at me with 'Islamophobic' to shut off Islam debate
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty
Rosary Sales Rise Amid Suggested Link to Christian Nationalists: Report
Frequent CNN columnist: I ‘LITERALLY’ view Trump supporters as ‘no different’ than bin Laden supporters
Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer
Latinos, Asians, ‘Black folks in the south’ who vote GOP are pushing white supremacy: MSNBC guest
The Taliban wants women in Afghanistan to wear a Niqab. That isn't really happening
Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt
Trump is under 'constant assault' because he is an 'existential threat' to the establishment: Crowley
Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 150