Religion

Theresa Rhoades
2d ago

Unless you know the importance of the rosary to a devout Catholic. Stop attacking something you may not know about or if you do, don’t think you know what anyone else feels about it. Or as usual the media is driving division again it’s what they do without ever speaking the truth

Sandra Brown
2d ago

I am not Catholic but religious freedoms are very important in this nation. The article was obviously written to stir the pot so to speak.

Ex Democom
2d ago

It doesn't take a religious genius to see that for the last 60 years this country has been working on a "freedom from religion period" and going away from "freedom of religion or no religion!" But the supporters of this mindset aren't realizing that it's a removal of our right to choose, based on just one subject. And soon, their freedoms to choose in other categories will be taken as well. They will realize it too late. When we are already a complete,100% government controlled, socialist state!

The Atlantic

How the Rosary Became an Extremist Symbol

Just as the AR-15 rifle has become a sacred object for Christian nationalists in general, the rosary has acquired a militaristic meaning for radical-traditional (or “rad trad”) Catholics. On this extremist fringe, rosary beads have been woven into a conspiratorial politics and absolutist gun culture. These armed radical traditionalists have taken up a spiritual notion that the rosary can be a weapon in the fight against evil and turned it into something dangerously literal.
RELIGION
Fox News

Atlantic op-ed claims Catholic rosary has become ‘an extremist symbol’

Atlantic contributor Daniel Panneton declared that the Catholic rosary has become a "symbol" of religious radicalism. The rosary is a string of beads or knots used by Catholics as they pray a sequence of prayers, but one writer warned they have taken on a far darker meaning in modern times. "Just as the AR-15 rifle has become a sacred object for Christian nationalists in general, the rosary has acquired a militaristic meaning for radical-traditional (or ‘rad trad’) Catholics," Panneton claimed in the Sunday piece titled "How the Rosary Became an Extremist Symbol."
RELIGION
Indy100

Republican candidate claims that there aren't any pronouns in the Bible - is instantly proven wrong

A Republican congressional candidate for Florida has been instantly proven wrong after claiming that there aren’t any pronouns in the bible or the US constitution. Lavern Spicer posted after the Vice President, Kamala Harris, listed her pronouns at the start of a meeting attended by blind people while discussing the impact of Roe V Wade on disabled community.
FLORIDA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The View’ fans were not amused after conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck was brought back to shame abortion rights

The View is getting ready to name its permanent conservative co-host to finally replace Meghan McCain in a live announcement on Thursday. Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin is reportedly the front runner, so perhaps in a bid to throw viewers off the scent, the long-running panel show welcomed back former conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck on Wednesday.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Don Lemon rejects 'narrative' new CNN boss wants to shift network to political center with Charlamagne Tha God

CNN anchor Don Lemon dismissed the apparent mission of his new boss about shifting the staunchly liberal network towards the political center. Appearing on Friday's installment of Comedy Central's "Hell Of A Week," host Charlamagne Tha God asked Lemon about how new CNN CEO Chris Licht wants to end the "opinion-based partisan news" in favor of more balanced coverage.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Bill Maher reacts to Salman Rushdie attack: Don't come at me with 'Islamophobic' to shut off Islam debate

"Real Time" host Bill Maher kicked off his panel discussion on Friday night by addressing the attack of his friend and frequent guest Salman Rushdie. Rushdie was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after he was stabbed by a man at a speaking engagement in Chautauqua, New York. The suspect was arrested and later identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
Fox News

Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer

Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
RELIGION
Fox News

Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt

August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
Fox News

Fox News

