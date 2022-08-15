ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

Mansfield firefighter injured in weekend house fire

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48PmlQ_0hHeFtfj00

A Mansfield firefighter is recovering from injuries sustained fighting a house fire over the weekend.

Officials say the flames broke out Saturday night at a home on Bent Trail near Highway 287 and Debbie Lane.

Fire crews found heavy flames already through the roof of the two story home. The occupants got out okay and the flames did not spread to the neighbors.

The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital but there's been no comment on his condition.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Area evacuated, schools on lockdown after chemical plant in Southlake catches fire

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A chemical plant in Southlake caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, prompting officials to evacuate the surrounding area and two nearby schools to go into lockdown.The call came in around 1:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of T.W. King Road after a chemical manufacturing plant owned by the Dalden Corporation went up in flames. Southlake fire crews headed to the scene about five minutes later and saw two structures - both metal buildings housing chemicals - had caught fire and were billowing heavy, dark smoke.The fire led to several closures and even school lockdowns. Silver Spur Drive, South Fork,...
News Channel 25

Dallas-area house explosion kills 2, injures 4: Police

DALLAS — A house fire caused by an explosion has claimed the life of a woman and her son in Garland, officials reported. Garland officials responded to a house fire Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive just before 11 a.m, where they found six family members between the ages of 3 and 54 suffering from life-threatening injuries. 15-year-old Angel Reyes and his mother 54-year-old Paula Reyes died from their injuries on Wednesday morning and Sunday night at area hospitals respectively, WFAA reported.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Mansfield, TX
Mansfield, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Mansfield, TX
Accidents
CBS DFW

Garland house fire under investigation, 5 remain in hospital

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A community in Garland is mourning the loss of a woman who died in a house fire believed to be caused by an explosion Sunday morning.  It happened near East Miller Road and South 1st street. 54-year-old Paula Reyes was not the only victim. Five of her family members were also injured and are recovering in the hospital.Neighbor Frank Sanchez said he could hear and feel the explosion from across the street. Right away, he knew it wasn't going to be good."It sounded like something dropped and then boom," Sanchez said. "And then I saw this white...
GARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: McKinney FD responds to fire in historic downtown

The McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire on Monday in the historic downtown square. According to the department, the fire started in an alley behind businesses on Kentucky Street. "Businesses were evacuated. The fire is now out and firefighters are working on hotspots and checking for any damage to...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead, multiple injured in Garland house fire

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple are injured and one person is dead after a house fire in Garland on Sunday. At around 11 a.m. Sunday, Garland Police and Fire responded to the fire in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive. Officers said there were reports of some type of explosion. There were six family members in the house, ranging between ages three and 54.The 54-year-old died from injuries and the remaining five family members are still in critical condition. Family members have started a GoFundMe, which can be found here.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
GARLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Argument turns deadly following car crash on Fort Worth highway

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A verbal fight prompted by a car crash led to the fatal shooting of a man in the early morning hours of Aug. 15. Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating after finding the victim at the intersection of the Southbound lanes of South University and the Interstate 30 Westbound entrance ramp.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They pronounced the man deceased on-scene.Police have yet to give a description of the suspect, nor have they publicly identified the victim. 
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Foam-Like Substance Reported in a Duncanville Neighborhood Water Supply

Some Duncanville residents have reported a foam-like substance appearing in their faucets, hoses, and drains. This comes after a recent structure fire at the 1700 block of Beaver Creek Place, which has since been contained. According to city officials, fire departments from Dallas, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, and Ovilla assisted the...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Crash kills motorcyclist not wearing helmet in northwest Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - An early Tuesday morning crash killed a motorcyclist who wasn't wearing a helmet in northwest Fort Worth.The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of northeast 28th Street and Deen Road.Traffic investigators said he was traveling eastbound on 28th Street at a "high rate of speed," when he tried turning left onto Deen Road.For some reason, the motorcyclist "laid the bike down before the intersection," according to police. This means while the motorcycle was still running, he got off (likely in anticipation of a crash) and laid it flat on the road so it would slide instead of bouncing. But the motorcycle crashed into the rear of a turning car, police said. "It is unclear if the motorcycle rider also struck the car."The man died at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.
FORT WORTH, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy