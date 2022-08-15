Mansfield firefighter injured in weekend house fire

A Mansfield firefighter is recovering from injuries sustained fighting a house fire over the weekend.

Officials say the flames broke out Saturday night at a home on Bent Trail near Highway 287 and Debbie Lane.

Fire crews found heavy flames already through the roof of the two story home. The occupants got out okay and the flames did not spread to the neighbors.

The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital but there's been no comment on his condition.

