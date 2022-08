Just three wildfires are active in Texas this morning.

The biggest is the 700 acre Pine Pond fire in Bastrop County, now about 50% contained.

Fire danger over 80% of Texas is low to moderate today.

High risk is only in the northern Panhandle, far west Texas and a central Texas strip from San Saba county northeast through Dallas-Fort Worth and up to the Red River.

